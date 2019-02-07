Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capcidad operativa del operador

jjjj

Published in: Environment
Capcidad operativa del operador

  1. 1. PROY: “INSTALACION DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLE Y DISPOSICION SANITARIA DE EXCRETAS EN LAS COMUNIDADES DE APISSI, PESQUERIA Y PUCAMOCCO DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – PROVINCIA DE AZANGARO –PUNO PROF.CESAR G. TORRESROSELLO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DEARAPA 2.4 CAPACIDAD OPERATIVA DEL OPERADOR 1.- CAPACIDAD TECNICA.- La municipalidad cuenta con la Gerencia de Infraestructura, la cual de acuerdo al Organigrama de la Municipalidad cuenta además con: la Unidad de Obras Públicas, Liquidaciones y Equipo Mecánico; Unidad de Estudios, Proyectos de Inversión; Habilitaciones Urbanas y Rural. Las tareas que realiza esta gerencia de acuerdo al Reglamento de Organización y Funciones (ROF), se detalla a continuación: - Ejecutar Obras Por la modalidad de Administración Directa y/o contrato. - Elaboración de Perfiles Técnicos y Perfiles Económicos. - Elaboración de Expedientes Técnicos, entre otras. 2.- CAPACIDAD OPERATIVA.- La municipalidad a través de la Gerencia de Infraestructura, y esta a su vez mediante la Unidad de Equipo Mecánico cuenta con los equipos, maquinarias y herramientas que se requerirán para la Ejecución del Proyecto, para lo cual se adjunta lo siguiente: a.- Relación de Equipo mínimo para la ejecución de obra. RELACION DE OBRAS EJECUTADAS POR ADMINISTRACION DIRECTA POR M.D. ARAPA Nº DISCRIPCION ENTIDAD EJECUTORA PLAZO PRESUPUESTO CODIGO SNIP 1 INSTALACION DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLEY SERVICIOS HIGIENICOS CON ARRASTRE HIDRAULICO DE LA C. LLACHARAPI GRANDE DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – AZANGARO - PUNO M.D. ARAPA 08 MESES 990,893.00 232111
  2. 2. PROY: “INSTALACION DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLE Y DISPOSICION SANITARIA DE EXCRETAS EN LAS COMUNIDADES DE APISSI, PESQUERIA Y PUCAMOCCO DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – PROVINCIA DE AZANGARO –PUNO PROF.CESAR G. TORRESROSELLO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DEARAPA 2 MEJORAMIENTO DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLE Y SERVICIOS HIGIENICOS EN LA C. DE CHAPANI DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – AZANGARO – PUNO M.D. ARAPA 05 MESES 840,854.99 232135 3 INSTALACION DE LA LOSA RECRACION MULTIUSO EN EL BARRIO CONRADO CRETZ DE LA LOCALIDAD DE ARAPA DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA , AZANGARO, PUNO M.D. ARAPA 03 MESES 349822.05 315791 4 CREACION DEL CENTRO COMUNAL COMERCIAL DE LA LOCALIDAD DE ARAPA DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA, AZANGARO , PUNO M.D. ARAPA 03 MESES 349922.00 316133 RELACION DE EQUIPO MINIMO PARA LA EJECUCION DE OBRA Nº MAQUINARIAS MARCA ESTADO 01 CARGADOR FRONTAL CATERPILLAR Operativo 02 TRACTOR ORUGA D7G CATERPILLAR Operativo 03 EXCAVADORA HYUNDAI Operativo 04 VOLQUETE WO-6317 VOLVO Operativo 05 VOLQUETE WD-5977 VOLVO Operativo
  3. 3. PROY: “INSTALACION DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLE Y DISPOSICION SANITARIA DE EXCRETAS EN LAS COMUNIDADES DE APISSI, PESQUERIA Y PUCAMOCCO DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – PROVINCIA DE AZANGARO –PUNO PROF.CESAR G. TORRESROSELLO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DEARAPA 06 CAMIONETA ZIC-932 TOYOTA Operativo 07 CAMIONETA OH-5805 NISSAN DATSUN Operativo 08 MEZCALDORA DE CONCRETO DE 9 Y 12 P3 S/M Operativo 09 VIBRADORA DE CONCRETO S/M Operativo RELACION DE PERSONAL ADMINISTRATIVO EN AREA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA M.D. ARAPA Nº NOMBRE PROFESION CIP CARGO 1 WENCESLAO ISIDRO CUTIPA CARI ING. CIVIL 76329. ENCARGADO DE DIUR 2 EDWIN CUTIPA NUÑEZ ING. CIVIL 97893 ENCARGADO DE SUPERVISION 3 VICTOR RAUL LARICO MAMANI ING. CIVIL 86778 ENCARAGDO DE LIQUIDACION 4 WALTER GALARZA LERMA ING. CIVIL 92363 ESTUDIOS Y PROYECTOS 5 JUVENAL CUTIPA PARI ING. CIVIL 147532 APOYO EN ESTUDIOS
  4. 4. PROY: “INSTALACION DE SISTEMA DE AGUA POTABLE Y DISPOSICION SANITARIA DE EXCRETAS EN LAS COMUNIDADES DE APISSI, PESQUERIA Y PUCAMOCCO DEL DISTRITO DE ARAPA – PROVINCIA DE AZANGARO –PUNO PROF.CESAR G. TORRESROSELLO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DEARAPA RELACION DE PERSONAL ADMINISTRATIVO EN LOGISTICA Nº NOMBRE PROFESION CARAGO 1 EDGAR MAMANI ZAPANA C.P.C ENCARGADO DE LOGISTICA 2 YENI OCHOCHOQUE CONDORI BACH. ADMINISTRACION ENCARGADO DE SEACE 3 SADOC MAMANI ZALAZAR CPC TESORERO RELACION DE PERSONAL OBRERO Nº CANT. PERSONAL ARAPA 01 100 OPERARIOS (MANO DE OBRA CALIFICADA) ARAPA 02 70 OFICIALES (MANO DE OBRA CALIFICADA) ARAPA 03 500 PEONES (MANO DE OBRA NO CALIFICADA) ARAPA c. archivo

