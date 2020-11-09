Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Online Recruitment Application form for Faculty Positions Application No: Jamia/Teacher/Roll/282 Personal Information Appl...
Employer Position held Nature of experience (research, teaching, design, management, other) Start date End date Total pay ...
Total number & details of papers published or accepted for publication in refereed conferences held in India Attach Proof ...
Upload your PhD Degree : Upload your Signature : Upload Date Of Birth proof : Any other Upload(s) : Declaration Declaratio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

App jamia teacher_roll_282

28 views

Published on

NA

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

App jamia teacher_roll_282

  1. 1. Online Recruitment Application form for Faculty Positions Application No: Jamia/Teacher/Roll/282 Personal Information Application Details Position Applied For ASSISTANT PROFESSOR School Applied To SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS STUDIES Speciﬁc areas of interest MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS, MARKETING, MARKETING RESEARCH, Advertisement Number and Date Select Department DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT Personal Details Title MR First Name WASEEM Middle Name Last Name KHAN Mobile Number 9997764720 Email Id WASEEMDBF42@GMAIL.COM Date of Birth 06/08/1989 State of Domicile (City, Country) UTTAR PRDESH Social Category GENERAL Gender MALE Marital Status MARRIED If Married, Profession of your Spouse HOUSE WIFE Nationality INDIAN Nationality Passport Number Country Place of Issue Date of Issue Date of Expiry Address Details Address for Correspondence Country INDIA State UTTAR PRADESH District MORADABAD City MORADABAD Address Line 1 MUGHAL PURA IST Address Line 2 SUFI JI KI ZIYARAT Pincode 244001 Is Permanent Address Same As Address For Communication? YES Permanent Address Country INDIA State UTTAR PRADESH District MORADABAD City MORADABAD Address Line 1 MUGHAL PURA IST Address Line 2 SUFI JI KI ZIYARAT Pincode 244001 Parent Details Father Details First Name ANEES Middle Name MOHAMMAD Last Name KHAN Mobile Number 9760148532 Occupation BUSINESS Designation Mother Details First Name CHAND Middle Name BI Last Name KHAN Mobile Number Occupation HOME MAKER Designation Education Details Qualiﬁcation Details Name of the Degree Discipline College/University Passing Year Current Status Percentage(%) Bachelor's Degree BSC PHYSICS, MATHS, STATISTICS ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH 2009 60.54 Masters Degree Details AGRICULTURAL ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH 2012 69.20 PhD/DSc details PH.D. AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY, ALIGARH APPEARING Title of PhD thesis AGRICULTURE AS A SOURCE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH IN INDIA: AN ECONOMETRIC ANALYSIS OF POST REFORMS PERIOD. Are you NET Qualiﬁed? YES Upload document for NET : Work Experience Details POST-PhD EMPLOYMENT DETAILS (Do not include time during which PhD is completed)
  2. 2. Employer Position held Nature of experience (research, teaching, design, management, other) Start date End date Total pay (per annum with currency) Current post PhD employment details Previous employment (1) IIM LUCKNOW RESEARCH ASSISTANT RESEARCH 09/2014 01/2015 Previous employment (2) IIM LUCKNOW PROJECT ASSISTANT RESEARCH 11/2013 03/2014 Previous employment (3) Research Experience (academic/industrial) Teaching Experience Other Relevant Details Would you appear in person? When (approx.) would you be available to join Jamia Hamdard? Brieﬂy indicate, in not more than 500 words, your interest in Teaching and Research & how that relates to your academic background and experience Brief statement of your interests, particularly aimed at on-campus or oﬀ-campus community development(in not more than 200 words) DETAILS OF PhD, MPHIL, M-TECH SUPERVISED No. of PhD thesis supervised singly (defended successfully) No. of PhD thesis supervised jointly with someone else (defended successfully) No. of Masters/MPhil thesis (MD, MSc, M- Tech, ME, MSc, MPharm)supervised (completed and defended successfully) PROVIDE DETAILS ON PHD THESIS SUBMITTED BUT YET TO BE DEFENDED Details on PhD Thesis Name of the Student Title Date of Submission Year 1 2 3 Details of Projects, Publications and Patents DETAILS OF SPONSORED R&D PROJECTS & CONSULTING ASSIGNMENTS PROVIDE DETAILS (GIVE SPONSOR, TITLE, PROJECT DURATION, FUNDING AMOUNT) WHERE EACH PROJECT IS OVER RS. 10 LAKHS. No. of sponsored R&D projects (completed), with you as "Principal Investigator" Attach Proof of R&D Projects (Completed) As Principal Investigator : No. of sponsored R&D projects (completed), with you as "Co-Principal Investigator" Attach Proof of R&D Projects (Completed) as Co-Principal Investigator : No. of sponsored R&D projects (in progress and as Principal Investigator) Attach Proof of R&D Projects (In Progress) : Details of industry or government sponsored consulting assignments completed) PROVIDE DETAILS (GIVE SPONSOR, TITLE, PROJECT DURATION, CONSULTANCY AMOUNT) WHERE EACH PROJECT IS OVER RS.0.50 LAKHS. No. of sponsored consulting projects completed, with you as " Principal Investigator" Attach Proof of Government Consulting Projects Completed : Publications THESE SHOULD BE LISTED AS: AUTHOR(S), YEAR, TITLE, JOURNAL NAME, VOLUME, PAGE NOS, IMPACT FACTOR OF THE JOURNAL. Total number & details of books published as an author or coauthor* Attach Proof of Books Published : Total number & details of papers published as chapters in books Attach Proof of Papers Published : Total number & details of papers published or accepted for publication in International Journals Attach Proof of International Journals : Total number & details of papers published or accepted for publication in Indian Journals 5 Attach Proof of Indian Journals : Total number & details of papers published or accepted for publication in refereed conferences held abroad 5 Attach Proof of Refereed Conferences Abroad :
  3. 3. Total number & details of papers published or accepted for publication in refereed conferences held in India Attach Proof of Refereed Conferences India : Patents Total number & details of International/National patents granted Attach Proof of Patents Granted : Total number & details of International/National patents applied Attach Proof of Patents Applied : Any Other Details Consolidated API score from categories II & III of APIs (cumulative) as per UGC guidelines Attach Proof of API Score : CITATIONS (as per Google Scholar) Total cumulative Impact Factor Total number of citations I-10 index I-100 index H-index 1 2 REFERENCES (PLEASE ARRANGE TO HAVE THEM IN SOFTCOPY AND SENT DIRECTLY TO VICE CHANCELLOR OR PS TO VC AT PSTOVC@JAMIAHAMDARD.AC.IN) REFERENCE Details Name Designation Organization/Institution Current postal address Mobile No Email address 1 DR. JABIR ALI DIRECTOR NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION MANAGEMENT (MANAGE) NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION MANAGEMENT RAJENDRANAGAR, HYDERABAD- 500 030, TELANGANA 7388011122 JABIR.ALI@MANAGE.GOV.IN 2 DR. SHAMIM AHMAD PROFESSOR ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY WADI ISMAIL, DHORRA EAST, ALIGARH-202002 9759114664 SHAMIMAGRI@HOTMAIL.COM 3 DR. SAGHIR AHMAD ANSARI PROFESSOR ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY DEPT. OF AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, A.M.U.ALIGARH - U.P. INDIA 9412820594 SAGHIR63@GMAIL.COM Attach copy of reference letter1 : Attach copy of reference letter2 : Attach copy of reference letter3 : PLEASE PROVIDE ANY OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION. Contribution To Provide Details Contributions To Continuing Education Programmes (Shortterm Courses Etc.) MEMBERSHIPS OF VARIOUS GOVERNMENTAL, PROFESSIONAL OR INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEES INCLUDING EDITORIAL BOA ; ACHIEVEMENTS IN SPORTS, OR EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Provide Details MEMBER OF EDITORIAL AT THE JOURNAL OF MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA SCIENCES.READING ROOM SECRETARY AT HALL, WON MANY PRIZE IN FILM AND AD MAKING Upload Files Upload your Passport Size Photo : Upload your Bachelor's Degree : Upload your Master's Degree :
  4. 4. Upload your PhD Degree : Upload your Signature : Upload Date Of Birth proof : Any other Upload(s) : Declaration Declaration I CERTIFY THAT THE INFORMATION SUBMITTED BY ME IN SUPPORT OF THIS APPLICATION, IS TRUE TO THE BEST OF KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF. I UNDERSTAND THAT IN THE EVENT OF ANY INFORMATION BEING FOUND FALSE OR INCORRECT, MY ADMISSION IS LIABLE TO BE REJECTED/CANCELLED AT ANY STAGE OF THE PROGRAM. I UNDERTAKE TO ABIDE BY THE DISCIPLINARY RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE INSTITUTE. Applicant Name WASEEM KHAN Parent Name ANEES MOHAMMAD KHAN Date 10/09/2018

×