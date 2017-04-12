In all industry the importance of safety is the first. There are certain rules for keeping the employee safety in every or...
All injuries and work-related illness can and must be prevented.
Management is responsible and accountable for safety and health performance.
Employee engagement and training is essential. and Working safely is a condition of employment.
Excellence in safety and health supports excellent business results. and Safety and health must be integrated in all busin...
Safety and health metrics survey Safety and health guidance notes Safety and health excellence recognition programs Safety...
JF's goal is to PROVIDE FACILITIES TO members achieve an accident-free workplace. And remember safety is first.
P.O.BOX: 526 Phone: +971 6 7435949 Fax: +971 6 7436503 Address: Amman Street New Industrial Area 2, Ajman, United Arab Emi...
STEEL SAFETY DAY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

STEEL SAFETY DAY

59 views

Published on

Safety is the prime factor in every organization. It is not just a consideration it is our right. April 28th is celebrating steel safety day in the universe.

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
59
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

STEEL SAFETY DAY

  1. 1. In all industry the importance of safety is the first. There are certain rules for keeping the employee safety in every organizations. Safety is not just a consideration it is the employees right.
  2. 2. All injuries and work-related illness can and must be prevented.
  3. 3. Management is responsible and accountable for safety and health performance.
  4. 4. Employee engagement and training is essential. and Working safely is a condition of employment.
  5. 5. Excellence in safety and health supports excellent business results. and Safety and health must be integrated in all business-management processes.
  6. 6. Safety and health metrics survey Safety and health guidance notes Safety and health excellence recognition programs Safety workshops Shop floor safety audits Steel Safety Day
  7. 7. JF's goal is to PROVIDE FACILITIES TO members achieve an accident-free workplace. And remember safety is first.
  8. 8. P.O.BOX: 526 Phone: +971 6 7435949 Fax: +971 6 7436503 Address: Amman Street New Industrial Area 2, Ajman, United Arab Emirates Email : info@jfindustries.org sales@jfindustries.org

×