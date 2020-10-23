Result presentation Q3 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
23 OCTOBER 2020 JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT & CEO
© Wärtsilä MEUR 7-9/2020 CHANGE 1-9/2020 CHANGE Order intake 981 +0% 3,240 -14% of which services 521 -23% 1,641 -16% Orde...
© Wärtsilä 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 01-11 07-11 01-12 07-12 01-13 07-13 01-14 07-14 01-15 07-15 01-16 07-16 01-17 07-1...
© Wärtsilä5 13% 14% 15% 14% 17% 9% 8% 9% 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Q417-Q318 Q118-Q418 Q218-Q119 Q318-Q219 Q418-...
© Wärtsilä 42% 18% 4% 33% 3% Marine Power Marine Systems Voyage Energy Portfolio Business 53% 47% Services Equipment 979 9...
© Wärtsilä 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 1.00 1.20 1.40 1.60 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 31.3.2018* 30.9.2018* ...
© Wärtsilä 1,118 995 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q220 Q419-Q320 NET SALES 23 ...
© Wärtsilä 9.6% 8.8% 7.9% 6.8% 7.4% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q2...
© Wärtsilä 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 1-9/2019 1-9/2020 Review peri...
© Wärtsilä • Order intake decreased by 9% to EUR 410 million (449), burdened by: • Idling of cruise vessels • Customers ad...
© Wärtsilä13 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Wärtsilä to provide a 5-year maintenance agreement to the world’s largest NG...
© Wärtsilä 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 0 50...
© Wärtsilä 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake -25% -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% ...
© Wärtsilä16 A profit-sharing contract with Brittany Ferries results in a reduction of exhaust emissions • Within six mont...
© Wärtsilä 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10%...
© Wärtsilä18 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 30.9.2020 M...
© Wärtsilä Near-term demand is expected to improve from current levels. However, visibility remains limited, and the preva...
© Wärtsilä 3% 1% 2% 24% 17% 5% 25% 29% 7% 5% 12% 39% 8% 7% 4% 1% 15% 5% 3% 5% 32% 4% 12% 10% 6% 17% 13% 1% 16% 26% 55% 21%...
© Wärtsilä ORDERS RECEIVED FOR ENERGY EQUIPMENT GLOBALLY IPP’s (Independent Power Producers) Utilities Industrials ORDER I...
© Wärtsilä 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 1-3/2018 10-12/2018 7-9/201...
© Wärtsilä24 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 NET SALES BRIDGE MEUR
© Wärtsilä25 490 563 581 732 431 10.2% 11.5% 11.2% 14.2% 8.5% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% -4,000 -3,000 -2,000 -1,000 0...
© Wärtsilä 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 30.9.2019 30.9.2020 Review...
THANK YOU Further information: NATALIA VALTASAARI Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +358 (0) 10 709 5637 E-mail: nat...
Wärtsilä Corporation Result presentation Q3 2020

  1. 1. 23 OCTOBER 2020 JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT & CEO
  2. 2. © Wärtsilä
  3. 3. © Wärtsilä MEUR 7-9/2020 CHANGE 1-9/2020 CHANGE Order intake 981 +0% 3,240 -14% of which services 521 -23% 1,641 -16% Order book 5,265 -12% Net sales 995 -11% 3,385 -3% of which services 499 -14% 1,602 -9% Book-to-bill 0.99 +0.11 0.96 -0.12 Comparable operating result 61 +55% 172 -32% % of net sales 6.1 +2.6 pp 5.1 -2.2 pp Earnings per share, EUR 0.04 +0.05 0.13 -0.07 Cash flow from operating activities 114 +174 407 +469 KEY FIGURES 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 20203
  4. 4. © Wärtsilä 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 01-11 07-11 01-12 07-12 01-13 07-13 01-14 07-14 01-15 07-15 01-16 07-16 01-17 07-17 01-18 07-18 01-19 07-19 01-20 07-20 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 0 50 100 150 200 250 01-11 07-11 01-12 07-12 01-13 07-13 01-14 07-14 01-15 07-15 01-16 07-16 01-17 07-17 01-18 07-18 01-19 07-19 01-20 07-20 Total vessel contracting Specialised tonnage VESSEL ORDERS REMAIN DEPRESSED 23 October 20204 Source: Clarksons Research, contracting as per 5 October 2020 CGT= gross tonnage compensated with workload Number of vessels Million CGT Number of vessels Cruise and ferry Merchant 3 months moving average in CGT Special vessels Offshore Cruise and ferry Offshore LNG carriers Special vessels LPG carriers INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020
  5. 5. © Wärtsilä5 13% 14% 15% 14% 17% 9% 8% 9% 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Q417-Q318 Q118-Q418 Q218-Q119 Q318-Q219 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q220 Wärtsilä Others 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 ENERGY MARKETS SAW SOME DECLINE The total market, including also power plants with prime movers above 500 MW, decreased by 15% to 39.3 GW during the twelve-month period ending in June 2020 (46.2 at the end of March). The market data includes all Wärtsilä power plants and other manufacturers’ gas and liquid fuelled gas turbine based power plants with prime movers below 500 MW, as well as the estimated output of steam turbines for combined cycles. The data is gathered from the McCoy Power Report. The main gas turbine competitors are GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi, and Ansaldo. Other combustion engines are not included. MW, 12m rolling Market for gas and liquid fuel power plants <500 MW
  6. 6. © Wärtsilä 42% 18% 4% 33% 3% Marine Power Marine Systems Voyage Energy Portfolio Business 53% 47% Services Equipment 979 981 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q220 Q419-Q320 ORDER INTAKE 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 20206 Order intake by business area Third quarter development MEUR, 12m rolling Third quarter 2020 and comparison 2019 Order intake by business type (5) (27) (7) (15) (30) (70) (46) Q3 0%
  7. 7. © Wärtsilä 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 1.00 1.20 1.40 1.60 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 31.3.2018* 30.9.2018* 31.3.2019** 30.9.2019** 31.3.2020 30.9.2020 Marine Businesses total Marine Power Marine Systems Voyage Energy Portfolio Business Book-to-bill, QTD 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 Delivery current year Delivery next year Delivery after next year 30.9.2018 30.9.2019** 30.9.2020 Order book by business area Order book delivery schedule ORDER BOOK 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 20207 *2018 figures not restated to accommodate the establishment of Portfolio Business entity **As published in the Interim report January-March 2020, order book figures for 2019 have been restated due to stricter requirements for booking new orders. MEUR MEUR
  8. 8. © Wärtsilä 1,118 995 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q220 Q419-Q320 NET SALES 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 20208 Third quarter 2020 and comparison 2019 38% 17%5% 35% 4% Marine Power Marine Systems Voyage Energy Portfolio Business 50%50% Services Equipment Net sales by business area Third quarter development Net sales by business type (5) (29) (38) (5) (22) (48) (52) MEUR, 12m rolling Q3 -11%
  9. 9. © Wärtsilä 9.6% 8.8% 7.9% 6.8% 7.4% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Q418-Q319 Q119-Q419 Q219-Q120 Q319-Q220 Q419-Q320 Comparable operating result Comparable operating result, % 7.3% 5.1% -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% -50 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 1-9/2019 1-9/2020 Marine Power Marine Systems Voyage Energy Portfolio Business Total, % of sales Review period development COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 20209 MEUR, 12m rolling MEUR
  10. 10. © Wärtsilä 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 1-9/2019 1-9/2020 Review period development CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202010 MEUR MEUR
  11. 11. © Wärtsilä
  12. 12. © Wärtsilä • Order intake decreased by 9% to EUR 410 million (449), burdened by: • Idling of cruise vessels • Customers adjusting capital and operating expenditures to market conditions • Net sales decreased by 11% to EUR 382 million (430) • Comparable operating result amounted to EUR 32 million (49) or 8.3% of net sales (11.4), burdened by: • COVID-19 related decline in services • Weaker absorption of fixed costs 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Net sales and profitability Services Equipment Comparable operating result, % MARINE POWER MARINE POWER 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202012 MEUR MEUR
  13. 13. © Wärtsilä13 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Wärtsilä to provide a 5-year maintenance agreement to the world’s largest NGO hospital ship • When completed in 2021, Global Mercy will be powered by four Wärtsilä 32 engines • The comprehensive agreement provides guaranteed operational reliability, covering spare parts, field service, asset monitoring, and full technical support to keep the hospital ship running at all times 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 NET SALES FROM INSTALLATIONS UNDER AGREEMENT MARINE POWER MEUR, 12m rolling
  14. 14. © Wärtsilä 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Net sales and profitability Services Equipment Comparable operating result, % MARINE SYSTEMS MARINE SYSTEMS 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202014 MEUR MEUR • Order intake increased by 16% to EUR 174 million (150) • Reduced fuel spreads lessening demand for scrubber investments • Good development in gas solutions • Net sales decreased by 31% to EUR 169 million (244) mainly due to fewer scrubber deliveries • Comparable operating result amounted to EUR 22 million (10) or 13.0% of net sales (4.2) • Result for comparison period weakened by cost overruns in certain gas solution projects
  15. 15. © Wärtsilä 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake -25% -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Net sales and profitability Services Equipment Comparable operating result, % VOYAGE VOYAGE 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202015 MEUR MEUR • Order intake decreased by 36% to EUR 44 million (69) • Pressurised by the COVID-19 impact on demand in the cruise segment • Growth in fleet optimisation orders • Net sales decreased by 9% to EUR 54 million (60), mainly due to: • COVID-19 related project postponements • Lower transactional service business • Comparable operating result amounted to EUR -6 million (-12) or -11.9% of net sales (-19.4), positively affected by COVID-19 related cost savings
  16. 16. © Wärtsilä16 A profit-sharing contract with Brittany Ferries results in a reduction of exhaust emissions • Within six months following the installation of energy management and optimisation technology, the first ferry’s fuel consumption was 4% lower, equating to a reduction of ~2,600 tons of CO2 emissions • The initial contract covered three vessels, but Wärtsilä Voyage recently received orders for three more ships 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 NUMBER OF CONNECTED VESSELS ALMOST DOUBLED YEAR-ON-YEAR – NUMBER OF VESSELS IN ORDER BOOK STEADILY INCREASING VOYAGE Commissioned, cumulative Order book Number of connected vessels Q4/18 Q1/19Q1/18 Q3/19Q2/19Q2/18 Q3/18 Q2/20Q4/19 Q1/20 Q3/20 +94%
  17. 17. © Wärtsilä 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Order intake -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Q1/19 Q2/19 Q3/19 Q4/19 Q1/20 Q2/20 Q3/20 Net sales and profitability Services Equipment Comparable operating result, % ENERGY ENERGY 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202017 MEUR MEUR • Order intake increased by 23% to EUR 319 million (260), still affected by: • Postponed decision making • Site access constraints • Net sales increased by 6% to EUR 347 million (328) • Comparable operating result amounted to EUR 14 million (-8) or 3.9% of net sales (-2.4) • Result for comparison period weakened by cost overruns in certain equipment projects
  18. 18. © Wärtsilä18 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 30.9.2020 MW under agreement* % of Energy installed base Optimised maintenance solution enhancing availability and reliability of a 200 MW Cambodian power plant • Wärtsilä signed a 5-year tailored optimised maintenance agreement with SchneiTec, covering a power plant close to Phnom Penh • Wärtsilä will supply high quality spare parts to the twelve Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, while also providing maintenance planning, remote asset diagnostics, guidance, and troubleshooting services 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 ENERGY INSTALLED BASE COVERED BY LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS ENERGY MW *Includes agreements covering both installed assets and assets to be installed in the future
  19. 19. © Wärtsilä Near-term demand is expected to improve from current levels. However, visibility remains limited, and the prevailing market conditions make the outlook uncertain. Based on the current order book, net sales for 2020 is expected to decline by appr. 10% (EUR 5,170 million in 2019). Profitability is expected to continue to be burdened by the effects of COVID-19 and, while service demand is anticipated to improve, the seasonal pick-up is unlikely to be as strong as in previous years.
  20. 20. © Wärtsilä
  21. 21. © Wärtsilä 3% 1% 2% 24% 17% 5% 25% 29% 7% 5% 12% 39% 8% 7% 4% 1% 15% 5% 3% 5% 32% 4% 12% 10% 6% 17% 13% 1% 16% 26% 55% 21% 39% 30% 26% 14% 0% 20% 2% 36% 2% 1% Services Equipment Services Equipment Services Equipment VoyageMarineSystemsMarinePower Gas carriers Cruise & ferry Offshore Navy Special vessels Merchant Other 34% 24% 26% 56% 28% 20% 12% Services Equipment Other Industrials Independent Power Producers Utilities Marine Businesses Energy JANUARY–SEPTEMBER ORDER INTAKE BY CUSTOMER SEGMENT 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202021 (18) (33) (4) (13) (10) (23) (15) (25) (14) (10) (12) (22) (2) (44) (10) (34) (6) (3)(8) (4) (46) (10) (30) (0) (43) (8) (3) (12) (16) (19) (0) (52) (6) (1) (5) (33) (2) (30) (25) (28) (16) (56) (27) (18) (2)(3)(0) (0) (0)
  22. 22. © Wärtsilä ORDERS RECEIVED FOR ENERGY EQUIPMENT GLOBALLY IPP’s (Independent Power Producers) Utilities Industrials ORDER INTAKE 1-9/2020: 1,142 MW (1,189) Others 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202022 Americas 728 (325) Africa and Middle East 80 (345) Europe 85 (24) Asia 249 (525)
  23. 23. © Wärtsilä 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 1-3/2018 10-12/2018 7-9/2019 4-6/2020 Services Equipment Service sales, 12m rolling 27% 14% 7%5% 47% Spare parts Field service Service agreements Service projects Equipment 22% 4% 18% 3% 53% NET SALES BY BUSINESS TYPE 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202023 (50) (4) (15) (25) (6) (43) (21) (8) (23) (6) MEUR MEUR, 12m rolling Third quarter development Marine Businesses EUR 605 million (734) Energy EUR 347 million (328)
  24. 24. © Wärtsilä24 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 NET SALES BRIDGE MEUR
  25. 25. © Wärtsilä25 490 563 581 732 431 10.2% 11.5% 11.2% 14.2% 8.5% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% -4,000 -3,000 -2,000 -1,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 30.9.2020 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities Advances received Trade payables Other non-interest-bearing receivables Trade receivables Inventories Working capital Working capital / net sales, 12m rolling 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 WORKING CAPITAL MEUR
  26. 26. © Wärtsilä 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 30.9.2019 30.9.2020 Review period development GEARING 23 October 2020 INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 202026
  27. 27. THANK YOU Further information: NATALIA VALTASAARI Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +358 (0) 10 709 5637 E-mail: natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

