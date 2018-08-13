Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CADANGANHASIL LAWATAN PROGRAMPENANDA ARASANJKKECERIAAN DI LANGKAWI PEJABAT Penambahbaikan dan Cadangan Lampiran Gambar 1. Penggunaan atau tatacara penggunaan alat-alat 2. Menyediakan rak kertasdan alatanseperti stapler,dawai kokotdi sisi alatandan mesinfotostat. Jadi tidakperlu ke stor untuk mengisi penambahan alat. 3. Memamarkan etika penggunaan mesinfotostat
  2. 2. 4. Memaparkan carta fungsi pejabatagar pelanggandan pelawat mengetahui fungsi dan urusanyang dijalankandi pejabat. 5. Memaparkan papan “Selamat Datang” , “Pejabat”juga dalamBahasa Arab padapintu masukpejabat dan ruang menunggu. 6. Memaparkan Papanbagi waktuOperasi Pejabatdan Pembayaran TerimaanHasil di Kaunter Pegawai Khidmat Pelanggandan Kaunter Pejabat.
  3. 3. 7. Memaparkan PelanLantai dan Pelan Lantai bagi suis Lampu dan KipasPejabat. 8. Memaparkan Maklumat pegawai dan waktu pergerakkandi setiapmeja Pegawai. 9. Mengadakan sudutGo Green atau sudutKitar Semula.

