Proto2 clase09 maderas-acabadosej2020

Taller de materiales y prototipos 2 Madera: Acabados superficiales 13abril2020
Tarea 6: How not to weld • Verán el video de How not to weld de la liga https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo d-ByrxHg4 • Y r...
Acabados • Lijado – Utilizar lijas de grano 100 a 240 subiendo consecutivamente. Ejemplo: 100, 120, 150, etc. Esto sirve p...
• Usar bases rígidas o tortugas para lijar. Si es una geometría redonda se puede usar un palo. • Si se usa lijadora, de pr...
• Resanadores y rellenador – Rellenador mágico: Para rellenar imperfecciones usar mezcla de pegamento blanco y agua (1:1) ...
Madera con resina • Se pueden hacer evidentes algunas imperfecciones y se rellenan con resina para aprovecharlas y hacerla...
Acabados Entintado Material • Tinte base alcohol del color que deseen (¡¡¡¡NO TINTE CON BARNIZ!!!!) • Sellador • Barniz o ...
El tinte se puede aplicar con brocha o estopa. La estopa, se hace bola con la mano y se frota sobre un pedazo de madera ru...
Sellador • Cuando se utiliza un tinte se debe colocar un sellador para evitar que se destiña la pieza. • El sellador tambi...
• Existen selladores de nitrocelulosa y barniz de poliuretano, líquidos, que utilizan catalizadores, son semi mate. • De p...
Aplicación con pistola
Encerado (cera y aceite de linaza) • Otra manera de sellar/abrillantar/dar acabado es usar cera. • Se utiliza un pedazo de...
1. Resanar con pastita mágica, rellenador plástico y/o con resanador de madera (poco). 2. Aplicación de primer o primario ...
Procurar siempre usar primer o primario y pintura de la misma marca.
Envejecimiento de madera • Pintar con un color o tinte base la madera. Esperar a que seque y colocar encima otro color con...
Otros tipos de envejecimiento: • Madera cuarteada: se crean ranuras o rayas con lijas gruesas, cepillos de cerdas de metal...
Madera Apolillada
Cubrecantos para enchapados • Tiras delgadas de chapa, melamina u otros materiales plásticos, de distintos grosores que si...
Recomendaciones para la vida • Entintar las piezas o dejarlas al natural (aunque se resane, aplique primer y se pinte, hay...
Tutoriales útiles • Ensambles y trucos de cortes http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URPmvjek_Mg&feature=related http://www.you...
Referencias • Nutsch, W. (2000) Tecnología de la madera y del mueble. Reverté S.A. Barcelona. • Jackson, A. (1989) Manual ...
Prototipos 2: clase 09: Maderas: Acabados Enero-Junio 2020

×