Popular Book Casino capitalism Susan Strange For Trial

Originally released by Basil Blackwell in 1986, and then re-released by Manchester University Press in 1998, Casino capitalism is a cutting-edge discussion of international financial markets, the way they behave and the power they wield. It looks at money s power for good as well as its terrible disruptive, destructive power for evil. Money is seen as being far too important to leave to bankers and economists to do with as they thought best. The raison d etre of Casino Capitalism is to expose the development of a financial system that has increasingly escaped the calming influences of democratic control. This clearly has modern relevance. This reissue includes a powerful new introduction provided by Matthew Watson of the University of Warwick that puts the book it in its proper historical context, as well as identifying its relevance for the modern world.

