5G Is Overhyped – Learn What It Can Really Do Shaping Your Future With the Next Generation of Wireless Communications
AGENDA 2 The Promise of 5G The Technology • 3 Frequency Bands • Speed, distance, and latency of different bands • 3 Differ...
The Promise of 5G • Higher bandwidth, ultra-reliable, low-latency • Addresses three key problems for the wireless infrastr...
5G Wireless Use Cases 4 In Virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Constant up/download on an all-day wearable 1 M...
5G Wireless Use Cases 5 In Healthcare Use Case Category Description Evidence Country 4Cs: 5G technology will improve: • We...
5G Wireless Use Cases 6 In Smart Transportation Use Case Category Description Evidence IoT Application 5G technology will ...
4G-5G Comparison – What is Advertised 7 Speed Latency Spectrum frequency Battery Life Data Volume Advantages/ Disadvantage...
Different capability with different frequency bands Limited availability of high frequency band Different Use Cases Some c...
5G Spectrum Within Three Key Frequency Bands 9 BELOW 1 GHZ Low-band spectrum • Will support widespread coverage across urb...
5G Coverage, Bandwidth, and Latency 10 Coverage Bandwidth Latency (one-way) 400 MHz to 2 GHz 100 MHz 100 MHz 50 MHz <0.6 m...
The 5G Service Classes 11 mMTC Massive machine-type communications Massive number of devices Very low device cost Very low...
Very high data rates – 2 Gb/sec (20 times 4G) Very high traffic capacity – 1 million devices / km2 Performance depends upo...
URLLC Use Cases - Mostly On-Premise 13 Scenario End-to-end latency Reliability User experienced data rate Traffic density ...
URLLC Limitations 14 Mostly On-Premise uses • No wide area coverage • Equipment typically installed by the user Latency is...
What Will Improve with 5G? 15 Picocells to give indoor mmWave performance Only way to get mmWave (>6 GHz) indoors 5G provi...
What is Unlikely? 16 High speed remote connected video games and augmented reality at home Remote surgery Speed is a probl...
Other Issues with 5G 17 mmWave signals are blocked by walls, windows, trees, cars, people, rain, or snow mmWave signals do...
mMTC (IoT) Use Cases 18 • Low-power Wide-area (LPWA) • 10 year battery life • 160 bits/sec (up to 10 Kb/sec) • 1 million d...
Current State of mMTC 19 • Today 5G does not provide all that is promised • New standards are being worked on • Current 5G...
What About Existing IoT Services? 20 NB-IoT and LTE-M (also called Cat M or Emtc) • NB-IoT and LTE-M will coexist with 5G ...
What This Means for the Future of IoT 21 • Little change for now. • NB-IoT or LTE-M coverage in USA is good • Verizon anno...
NB-IoT and LTE-M Deployment 22
Source: T-Mobile NB-IoT and LTE-M Coverage by T-Mobile, early 2020 23
LoRa Coverage by Senet, early 2020 24
LTE-M NB-IOT Sigfox LoRa BTLE Mesh Zigbee Range 1-50 km 1-50 km 10-50 km 2-50 km 10 m 50 m Data rate 1 Mbit /s 20-150 Kbit...
Private vs Public Network 26 Private • Both ends of communication owned privately • Can be installed anywhere • Unlicensed...
LPWAN (IoT) Compared to Others Power – How much? How far? 27 All units in mW 100 bps 10K bps 40K bps 1 m BLE4/Zigbee 0.15 ...
Cost - 2018 28 COST Device module Infrastructure Network Connectivity LTE-M $15 $0.30 to $2 /mo NB-IOT $10-15 $1 /mo and u...
5G Availability 29 • 4 US Carriers deploying 5G • Need a 5G phone or device • Little coverage in rural areas • Limited spe...
Carrier Peak download speed 5G techno logy Test date Spectrum Latency AT&T 1.8 Gbps mmWa ve June 2019 600 MHz (low band ne...
Carrier Peak download speed 5G technology Test date Spectrum Latency T-Mobile 583 Mbps mmWave June 2019 600 MHz (low-band)...
Locations with 5G in the USA 32 Carrier California 5G cities USA 5G cities Sprint Los Angeles 9 cities in Nov, 2019 Verizo...
Selecting the Right Wireless Technology 33 • Have you mapped your technical and commercial requirements against available ...
Let Voler Help You Succeed! Voler designs IoT and wearable devices with expertise in wireless communication and sensors •W...
5G Is Overhyped - Learn What It Can Really Do

Learn what 5G cellular will really deliver for the three very different use cases: cell phones, on-premise equipment, and low data rate IoT. Much of what is promoted is much more limited than what has been advertised, for example, coverage areas and speed.

Also, learn what will be different about IoT communication. The future with 5G will be different. Learn what it will really be like. Join us for an engaging talk and Q & A with Walt Maclay, Voler Systems, Electronic Product Design experts in wearable, IoT, medical and consumer products.

Published in: Engineering
