Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OBSERVACIÓN. Autor: Walter Clavijo. 2b “Diseño grafico” “Instituto Tecnológico Superior Babahoyo”
OBSERVACIÓN. La observación es la técnica de recogida de la información que consiste básicamente, en observar, acumular e...
CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • Es muy importante tener buenas habilidades de observación pueden hacer que seas ma...
CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • El aprendizaje de los hábitos de un buen observador. Aprender la diferencia entre ...
CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • Prestar atención a los detalles. Comenzará a notar los detalles de las cosas que p...
GRACIAS.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Observacion

37 views

Published on

observación:
Como ser un buen observador y sus pasos a seguir.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Observacion

  1. 1. OBSERVACIÓN. Autor: Walter Clavijo. 2b “Diseño grafico” “Instituto Tecnológico Superior Babahoyo”
  2. 2. OBSERVACIÓN. La observación es la técnica de recogida de la información que consiste básicamente, en observar, acumular e interpretar las actuaciones, comportamientos y hechos de las personas u objetos, tal y como los realizan habitualmente. En este proceso se busca contemplar en forma cuidadosa y sistemática como se desarrolla dicha característica en un contexto determinado sin intervenir o manipularlos. También se conoce como observación a la nota escrita que explica, aclara o corrige un dato, error o información que pueda generar duda.
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • Es muy importante tener buenas habilidades de observación pueden hacer que seas mas perceptivo, un mejor trabajador y ciudadano más critico. • Ser un buen observador significa ser capaz de percibir a detalle. No se trata de gozar de una buena vista, más bien se hace referencia a la capacidad de ver más allá de lo evidente, de indagar y descubrir la verdadera naturaleza de lo que acontece en un contexto determinado.
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • El aprendizaje de los hábitos de un buen observador. Aprender la diferencia entre mirar y observar. Ambos se ven como observar requieren el uso de sus ojos. Muchas personas utilizan los términos indistintamente, pero son muy diferentes acciones. • Prestar atención a su entorno. Un buen observador que observa el medio ambiente en lugar de dejar que pase. Mire a su alrededor cuando está introduciendo en el mercado o en coche al trabajo.
  5. 5. CARACTERISTICA DE UN BUEN OBSERVADOR. • Prestar atención a los detalles. Comenzará a notar los detalles de las cosas que pase. Prestar atención a las cosas que parecen insignificantes puede hacerlo más consciente de su entorno. Esto hace que sea un mejor observador. La mayor atención que se paga a las cosas, más rápido se va a ser un hábito. • Trate de no juzgar. Para ser un buen observador, tiene que ser neutral. Nota No hay juicios o sentimientos personales, porque estas cosas se basan en puntos de vista. Cuando los sentimientos y prejuicios personales están involucrados, la gente no ve lo que está realmente allí.
  6. 6. GRACIAS.

×