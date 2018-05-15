Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Share, Size, Analysis, Growt...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: The global market can be segmented by technologies, components, systems, s...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope 1.1 Research Methodology 1.1.1 Initial dat...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 4.3 Software 4.3.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 Chapter ...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 6.4.3 China 6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 202...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 7.8 Omron Corp 7.9 Samsung 7.10 Scheidt & Bachmann 7.11 Siemens 7.12 Sony ...
Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Automated Fare Collection Industry Research Report - Hexa Research

5 views

Published on


Automated fare collection systems are the combined modules, which facilitate the automated ticketing system for public transportation network

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Automated Fare Collection Industry Research Report - Hexa Research

  1. 1. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Hexa Research The Automated Fare Collection Market is anticipated to be valued beyond USD 8.5 billion by 2024. Automated fare collection systems are the combined modules, which facilitate the automated ticketing system for public transportation network. They offer a constant and incorporated platform for all the actions concerned with the fare gathering with equipment such as ticket checking machine, ticket vending machine, and automatic gate machine. These systems are chiefly used in a several high transit areas counting huge commercial workplaces, government buildings, and public transport ports. The increasing demand for proficient, automated, and tranquil transportation is spurring the requirement for automated fare collection systems. The escalating focus on improving the transport infrastructure, safety measures, and simplicity for the purchaser is likely to stimulate the industry growth in the near future. However smooth revenue collection and initial high cost of setting up can influence the automated fare collection systems, thereby, propelling the overall market demand during the forecast period (2016-2024). Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/automated-fare-collection-afc- system-market “The automated fare collection (AFC) system market is anticipated to grow significantly from 2016 to 2024 owing to its increased usage in public transport.”
  2. 2. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: The global market can be segmented by technologies, components, systems, system components, and regions. Technologies are magnetic strip, smart Card, NFC, and OCR. Components consist of hardware software. Systems include fare gates, ticket vending machine, ticket office machine, and IC cards. Market systems components are ticket vending machine by component, ticket office machine by component, fare gates by component, and IC cards by components. Key regional segments in the market comprise North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Europe dominates the total AFC market and is strongly followed by the North American market due to a developed transportation communications. The overall automated fare collection market is extremely competitive in nature. The key manufacturers are NXP Semiconductor, Omron Corporation Thales Group, LG Corporation, Advance Cards Systems, Fare Logistics, and Samsung SDS. Strategic mergers & acquisitions and partnerships and are projected to be the most successful strategies for market players to acquire a competitive benefit in the promising markets. Also, this will potentially augment their technological capability. There has been a novel trend of partnerships among the transit service suppliers and product makers for the integration and interoperability of systems. Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/automotive- and-transportation-industry Table of Content of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System Market
  3. 3. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope 1.1 Research Methodology 1.1.1 Initial data exploration 1.1.2 Statistical modeling and forecast 1.1.3 Industry insights and validation 1.2 List of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary 2.1 AFC system industry 3600 perspective, 2012 - 2024 Chapter 3 AFC System Industry Insights 3.1 Industry segmentation 3.2 Industry size, forecast and growth expectations, 2012 - 2024 3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis 3.3.1 Vendor landscape 3.4 AFC system market dynamics 3.4.1 Growth drivers 3.4.1.1 Favorable government initiatives 3.4.1.2 Expanding transport infrastructure 3.4.1.3 Growing smartphones demand 3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges 3.4.2.1 Need for funding 3.5 Key growth opportunities 3.6 Porter’s analysis 3.7 Competitive landscape, 2015 3.8 PESTEL analysis 3.9 Technology landscape 3.9.1 AFC architecture overview 3.9.2 Network technology insights 3.9.3 Ticketing technology insights Chapter 4 AFC System Component Insights 4.1 AFC system market share by component, 2015 & 2024 4.2 Hardware 4.2.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024
  4. 4. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 4.3 Software 4.3.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 Chapter 5 AFC System Technology Insights 5.1 AFC system market share by technology, 2015 & 2024 5.2 NFC 5.2.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 5.3 Magentic strip 5.3.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 5.4 OCR 5.4.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 5.5 Smart cards 5.5.1 Global market estimates by region, 2012 - 2024 Chapter 6 AFC System Regional Insights 6.1 AFC system market volume share by region, 2016 & 2024 6.2 North America 6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.2.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.2.3 U.S. 6.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.2.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.2.4 Canada 6.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.2.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.3 Europe 6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.3.3 UK 6.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.3.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.3.4 Germany 6.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.3.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.4 Asia Pacific 6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024
  5. 5. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 6.4.3 China 6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.4.4 India 6.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.4.5 Japan. 6.4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.5 Latin America 6.5.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.5.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.5.3 Brazil 6.5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.5.4 Mexico 6.5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.5.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA) 6.6.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.6.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.6.3 KSA 6.6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.6.3.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 6.6.4 UAE 6.6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast by component, 2012 - 2024 6.6.4.2 Market estimates and forecast by technology, 2012 - 2024 Chapter 7 Competitor Profiles 7.1 Advanced Card Systems 7.2 Atos 7.3 Cubic Transportation Systems 7.4 Fare Logistics 7.5 GMV 7.6 LG Corporation 7.7 NXP Semiconductors
  6. 6. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: 7.8 Omron Corp 7.9 Samsung 7.10 Scheidt & Bachmann 7.11 Siemens 7.12 Sony Corporation 7.13 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited 7.14 Thales Group 7.15 Trapeze Group 7.16 Vix Technology About Us:
  7. 7. Your CatalystTo a Lucrative Business Follow Us: Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives. Contact Us: Ryan Shaw Hexa Research Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018 United States Phone: +1-800-489-3075 Email: sales@hexaresearch.com Website - http://www.hexaresearch.com/

×