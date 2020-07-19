La infografia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Infograf�a INFANTIL Y JUVENIL Es un dise�o gr�fico en el que se combinan textos y elementos visuales con el fin de comu...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 2 LaInfograf�a Titular: Resume la informaci�n visual y textual que se presenta en la infograf�a. Es dir...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 3 LaInfograf�a Actividad 1: Observa con atenci�n la siguiente infograf�a y reconoce sus elementos. Busc...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 4 �C�mo se realiza una infograf�a? Lee o investiga todo lo relacionado al tema seleccionado. Si es una ...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 5 LaInfograf�a Observa el siguiente ejemplo que te puede servir de referencia para realizar tu infograf...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 6 LaInfograf�a Actividad 2: Busca infograf�as en peri�dicos o revistas y reconoce el dise�o que han uti...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 7 Se caracteriza por: Una tipograf�a acorde con el tipo de informaci�n y que se aprecia en todos los te...
INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 8 LaInfograf�a �C�mo corrijo mi infograf�a? Toma en cuenta los siguientes criterios para realizar y eva...
  1. 1. La Infograf�a INFANTIL Y JUVENIL Es un dise�o gr�fico en el que se combinan textos y elementos visuales con el fin de comunicar informaci�n precisa sobre variadas tem�ticas (cient�ficas, deportivas, culturales, literarias, etc.). Este recurso aproxima al lector a los elementos, ideas o acontecimientos m�s importantes de un determinado tema, como: d�nde ocurri�, c�mo se llev� a cabo, cu�les son sus caacter�sticas, en qu� consiste el proceso, cu�les son las cifras, etc. 1 LaInfograf�a La infograf�a es pertinente para aclarar textos de tem�tica complicada, cronolog�a de acontecimientos, l�nea biogr�fica, casos policiales, hechos hist�ricos, descubrimientos, accidentes, etc. Sin embargo, se puede aplicar a cualquier tipo de texto siempre que el prop�sito sea hacer m�s sencilla la informaci�n. �Para qu� textos se aplica la infograf�a? Los alumnos de segundo a�o de secundaria del colegio El Carmelo quieren hacer una infograf�a sobre un libro que les ha agradado, pero no saben c�mo realizarla. Ellos han visto infograf�as en muchos diarios y saben que son muy did�cticas y atractivas, pero desconocen el proceso que hay seguir para su realizaci�n. En las siguientes l�neas, ayudaremos a nuestros amigos del colegio El Carmelo a realizar infograf�as que puedan aplicarse a libros, descubrimientos, culturas, casos policiales, etc. �Qu� es la infograf�a? La Infograf�a Tenemos los materiales para hacer la infograf�a. S�, pero no sabemos c�mo organizar la informaci�n. Favorece la comprensi�n ya que incluye textos e im�genes que le ofrecen agilidad al tema. Permite que materias complicadas puedan ser comprendidas de manera r�pida y entretenida. Responde a las preguntas qu�, qui�n, cu�ndo, d�nde, c�mo y por qui�n, pero, adem�s, incluye aspectos visuales. Debe ser sencillo, completo, �tico, bien dise�ado y adecuado con la informaci�n que presenta. �Cu�les son sus caracter�sticas?
  2. 2. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 2 LaInfograf�a Titular: Resume la informaci�n visual y textual que se presenta en la infograf�a. Es directo, breve y expreso. Si se considera conveniente puede acompa�arse de una bajada o subt�tulo en el que se indique el tema a tratar, pero es opcional. Texto: Proporciona al lector en forma breve toda la explicaci�n necesaria para comprender lo que la imagen no puede expresar. Cuerpo: Contiene la informaci�n visual que puede presentarse a trav�s de gr�ficos, mapas, cuadros estad�sticos, diagramas, im�genes, tablas, etc. Tambi�n, se considera la informaci�n tipogr�fica explicativa que se coloca a manera de etiquetas y que pueden ser n�meros, fechas o palabras descriptivas. Dentro de la informaci�n visual siempre hay una imagen central que prevalece por su ubicaci�n o tama�o sobre las dem�s y de la cual se desprenden otros gr�ficos o textos. Fuente: Indica de d�nde se ha obtenido la informaci�n que se presenta en la infograf�a. Cr�dito: Se�ala el nombre del autor o autores de la infograf�a, tanto del dise�o como de la investigaci�n. Nota: Es recomendable indicar la fuente y cr�dito con una tipograf�a de menor tama�o y en una ubicaci�n que no distraiga la atenci�n del lector. �Cu�les son sus caracter�sticas?
  3. 3. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 3 LaInfograf�a Actividad 1: Observa con atenci�n la siguiente infograf�a y reconoce sus elementos. Busca en peri�dicos o revistas infograf�as e identifica sus elementos. Puedes consultar la siguiente p�gina web para revisar y leer infograf�as de variadas tem�ticas: http://www.uhu.es/cine.educacion/periodico/12infografiaperiodico.htm http://www.coper.com.ar/archivo.htm
  4. 4. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 4 �C�mo se realiza una infograf�a? Lee o investiga todo lo relacionado al tema seleccionado. Si es una obra literaria, l�ela en forma �ntegra y procura buscar informaci�n complementaria relacionada a la vida del autor o al tema que presenta la obra. Sistematiza la informaci�n en aspectos claramente definidos. Por ejemplo, si vas a realizar una infograf�a sobre la cultura Chav�n, luego de leer la informaci�n, organ�zala en sub temas, como: ubicaci�n, extensi�n, duraci�n, manifestaciones art�sticas, organizaci�n pol�tica, econ�mica, etc. Identifica el tipo de gr�fico o imagen m�s adecuada para cada tipo de informaci�n. Es decir, si deseas precisar el lugar en donde se llevaron a cabo los acontecimientos del tema elegido, ser�a muy adecuado utilizar un mapa y si deseas explicar el porcentaje de j�venes peruanos que compraron libros en diciembre lo m�s acertado ser�a utilizar el gr�fico del pay. Observa los siguientes ejemplos: Puedes revisar los diferentes tipos de gr�ficos e infograf�as en la siguiente p�gina web: Dise�a uno o varios bocetos en los que organices la informaci�n que has sistematizado. Es preferible realizar varios para poder elegir aquel que cumpla con el prop�sito informativo e ilustrativo. http://www.astraph.com/udl/biblioteca/antologias/infografia.pdf http://www.ull.es/publicaciones/latina/z8/r4el.htm LaInfograf�a
  5. 5. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 5 LaInfograf�a Observa el siguiente ejemplo que te puede servir de referencia para realizar tu infograf�a. Distribuye en forma equilibrada los textos y las im�genes. Recuerda que la imagen no es un elemento decorativo, ya que cumple una funci�n informativa. TITULAR ENCABEZADO TEXTO L�NEA DE TIEMPO GR�FICO CUADRO ESTAD�STICO IMAGEN CENTRAL TEXTO TEXTO PRIMER PLANO FUENTE: CR�DITOS:
  6. 6. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 6 LaInfograf�a Actividad 2: Busca infograf�as en peri�dicos o revistas y reconoce el dise�o que han utilizado los infografistas. Observa la siguiente infograf�a y realiza el boceto que pudo haber utilizado su creador. Se debe tomar en cuenta lo siguiente: La proporci�n: Debe apreciarse un equilibrio entre las im�genes y el texto. No se debe agrandar un elemento tanto a lo largo como a lo ancho. La perspectiva: Otorga atractivo a la infograf�a, pero deben respetarse las medidas de las im�genes. Las texturas: Conviene utilizarlas, especialmente en los gr�ficos, pero de forma adecuada porque pueden causar confusiones, inclusive ilusiones �pticas. Las formas: Se utilizan las convencionales; es decir, cada figura geom�trica debe apreciarse como es y de ninguna manera con alg�n retoque que s�lo le otorgue atractivo; ya que lo �nico que ocasiona es confusi�n. �C�mo se dise�a una infograf�a?
  7. 7. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 7 Se caracteriza por: Una tipograf�a acorde con el tipo de informaci�n y que se aprecia en todos los textos: t�tulos, antet�tulos, subt�tulos, pies de foto, etc. �C�mo es el lenguaje infogr�fico? LaInfograf�a luego los identifica, reconstituyendo los elementos simples m�s conocidos y luego interpreta por asociaci�n de elementos e ideas en funci�n de referencias culturales y esquemas previos (Chappe, 1992). La combinaci�n gr�fica de texto e imagen que toma en cuenta el mecanismo de lectura del ojo que lo hace de arriba hacia abajo y de izquierda a derecha lo cual permite que el lector pueda comprender mejor la informaci�n. Una estructura que integra im�genes y textos con el prop�sito de ofrecer informaci�n espec�fica y no desvinculada. La combinaci�n de im�genes y textos, pero con el predominio de la imagen. El empleo de los mecanismos de lectura que realiza el ojo humano: primero barre toda la superficie, luego repara en algunas zonas, tratando de identificar objetos conocidos, Actividad 3: Lee infograf�as y reflexiona sobre el mecanismo de lectura que realizas.
  8. 8. INFANTIL Y JUVENIL 8 LaInfograf�a �C�mo corrijo mi infograf�a? Toma en cuenta los siguientes criterios para realizar y evaluar tu infograf�a: Criterios 1 Consider� todos los elementos propios de la infograf�a. 2 Organic� la informaci�n en aspectos espec�ficos. 3 Integr� im�genes y textos, pero se aprecia predominio de la imagen. 4 Emple� im�genes acordes con el tipo de informaci�n. 5 Inclu� im�genes en las que se aprecia proporci�n, perspectivas, texturas y formas adecuadas. 6 Consider� un dise�o acorde con el tema. 7 Utilic� una tipograf�a adecuada al tipo de informaci�n. 8 Tom� en cuenta el mecanismo de lectura en la combinaci�n de los textos y las im�genes. Bibliograf�a COLLE, Raymond, (2004): Infograf�a: tipolog�as. Revista Latina de Comunicaci�n Social, 58: ROMERO PERERA, Adriana (1996) La infograf�a como nuevo g�nero period�stico, Universidad Cat�lica Andr�s Bello. MINERVINI, Mariana Andrea (2005) La infograf�a como recurso did�ctico, en Revista Latina de Comunicaci�n Social, n�mero 59, de enero-junio de 2005, La Laguna (Tenerife):http://www.ull.es/publicaciones/latina/200506minervini.pdf_ MANJARREZ DE LA VEGA, Juan Jos� La infograf�a, Universidad de Londres. http://www.ull.es/publicaciones/latina/latina_art660.pdf

