Future of the project economy in a disruptive world - Karachi May 2020

Future of The Project Economy™ in a Disruptive World PMI Karachi Chapter May 2020 Thomas Walenta thwalenta@online.de
1974 PMI member Panasonic 19881983 2002 2014 Retired start @ IBM decide 4 PM career first project PMP freelance Chapter 8y...
As Project Managers You are the leaders of teams and customers into a positive future You will find some practical and som...
We power The Project Economy™, strengthening society by enabling organizations and empowering people to make ideas a reali...
Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future
Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future PMI added more as...
Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future There are even mo...
Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future Leading to a flex...
The Project Economy™ expands Project Management in relevant areas Focus from … Extending to .. Project delivery (scope) Va...
The Human Hive – a not so far future scenario • many individuals – 9 billion in 2030, 2020: 4 billion connected • intense ...
Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Past Role of Leaders in the Proje...
Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Past Role of Leaders in the Proje...
Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal...
Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal...
Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal...
Transformation Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Oppo...
Becoming more resilent - six principles (Martin Reeves/Simon Levin on HBR 01/2016) Resilience is the capability to master ...
Defining PMTQ – PMI Thought Leadership Project Management Techology Quotient Always-on curiosity All-inclusive leadership ...
PMP exam / 42% people skill questions from 1.1.2021 20 yellow = new in ECO
Yusra Mardini from Damascus, Syria Swimming Champion, 17 years old A motor dhingi designed for 6, loaded with 19 - 2015 Pr...
What does it mean to be good person? Assume being ethical. • What can I be to make project success more probable? § How ca...
Ethical values describe triggers to our emotions 23 Responsibility, accountability Respect, mindfulness, tolerance, divers...
Example: How fairness and reciprocity developed during evolution
25
Emotional Intelligence – a base for leadership self awareness: confidence, authenticity self control: mindfulness, resilie...
Some characteristics of ethical values My ethical values – voluntarily limit my options for my action (tools can be used f...
Global cultural system – a model to understand others (based on A World of Three Cultures: Honor, Achievement and Joy by M...
Ethical decisions Ethical decision-making types (Rushworth Kidder): • Good-bad (easy – for most sane people) • Good-good (...
Reframing – changing perspectives Value 1 Value 2 Value 1 Value 2 reframe Widen your window of observation, so both values...
31 Perspectives drive emotions drive behaviors drive change
Neuroleadership – SCARF (by David Rock) a tool to improve emotional intelligence Understand (and mitigate) automatic emoti...
A PRANZO CON IL NIC Fairness In order to lead and influence, we have to understand motivations that drive our reactions an...
Values support positive emotions to enable ethical decision making Responsibility, accountability Respect, mindfulness, to...
A PRANZO CON IL NIC Personality style tools Help with self-awareness and empathy § Help to understand your own strengths, ...
Humm-Wadsworth model with 7 temperaments (1934, based on research) 1. Mover/Socializer – communicates, positive, talks qui...
What HUMM personality type are you? Judge all of them on a scale 1-10 (1 no, 10 yes) Most people have 2-3 dominant tempera...
Leadership competencies / treats Core Leadership Competencies (Bradbury/Greaves) Strategy Vision Acumen Planning Courage t...
Leadership can be seen when you observe a shift .. From To Uncertainty Certainty Chaos Structure Fear Hope Vision Results ...
41 Everyone is a Leader
Future of the project economy in a disruptive world - Karachi May 2020
Future of the project economy in a disruptive world - Karachi May 2020
Webinar to the PMI Karachi Chapter

  1. 1. Future of The Project Economy™ in a Disruptive World PMI Karachi Chapter May 2020 Thomas Walenta thwalenta@online.de
  2. 2. 1974 PMI member Panasonic 19881983 2002 2014 Retired start @ IBM decide 4 PM career first project PMP freelance Chapter 8yr PgMPFellow 2014201219981992 Board BoardEthics 6 years University Mathematics teach @ university IPMA member
  3. 3. As Project Managers You are the leaders of teams and customers into a positive future You will find some practical and some philosophical ideas in my pitch. You may ask questions at the end or in the chat. You can get the deck. It is up to you, if you want to deep dive or try out some ideas. Or read a book. You may also contact me to discuss further. In the global profession, in PMI, in the Chapter you find like-minded people with similar problems – connect and help build the PM hive Nobody knows what will be in a year (and never did) – but we all can connect today in order to openly and fairly share ideas for the next steps You are the reason I speak here today
  4. 4. We power The Project Economy™, strengthening society by enabling organizations and empowering people to make ideas a reality.
  5. 5. Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future
  6. 6. Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future PMI added more aspects to project management over time Program mgmt Portfolio mgmt Brightline: strategy gap PMI Educational Foundation: age 5-19 Disciplined Agile Transformation compass PMI
  7. 7. Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future There are even more things going on in the world, quicker and quicker Program mgmt Portfolio mgmt Brightline: strategy gap PMI Educational Foundation: age 5-19 Disciplined Agile Leadership / Team 2.0 Digitalization / AI Transformation compass Globalization (Human Hive) Agile PMI World
  8. 8. Project mgmt P r o j e c t E c o n o m y The Project Economy™ extends project management into the future Leading to a flexible North Star, which is much more than traditional PM Program mgmt Portfolio mgmt Brightline: strategy gap PMI Educational Foundation: age 5-19 Disciplined Agile Leadership / Team 2.0 Digitalization / AI Age 5-75 Society Transformation compass Security Resilience Globalization (Human Hive) Operations to projects Roles to gig jobsAgile PMI World
  9. 9. The Project Economy™ expands Project Management in relevant areas Focus from … Extending to .. Project delivery (scope) Value delivery (benefits) Prescriptive, agile, hybrid Whatever works (best) Professionals, careers Everybody (5 to 75), competencies for life Process based Principle based Projects Projects, programs, portfolios, change, .. Work (how) Products and Results (what) Business Business, Governments, NGOs, Society SW tools, automation for processes Digital everywhere and AI for everything Efficiency, Goal oriented Sustainability, Purpose Centralized Regionalized, distributed Siloed Connected
  10. 10. The Human Hive – a not so far future scenario • many individuals – 9 billion in 2030, 2020: 4 billion connected • intense communication, between all – internet/5G, access everywhere, brain computer interface + social skills, physical distancing, real-time • common rites and behaviors – go back to human values • different roles – specialty skills, AI? • hive is more important than any individual (utilitarism) - value of community stronger than that of individual freedom >>>>>>> • extreme diversity leads to unseen creativity • Governance needs to change (role of nations?, leaders?) • leads to democratization and demonetization
  11. 11. Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Past Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Business status quo balances purpose, market and assets Purpose, Strategy, Culture Market (customers, products), environment Capability (people, assets, knowledge)
  12. 12. Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Past Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Disruption challenges market and purpose, but leaves assets Disruption Purpose? Market?? Assets! 1 understand the disruption (reality) 1
  13. 13. Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal Past 2 Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Look for opportunities, grasp them quickly 1 understand the disruption (reality) 2 grasp and exploit initial opportunities perceptions Disruption Purpose? Market?? Assets! 1 Examples w/ Corona: • Restaurants offering take- aways • Chemical plants producing hand sanitizers • Zoom, Teams, Skype • Telco’s offering extra bandwidth
  14. 14. Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal nearterm Future Past 3 2 Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Show a nearterm future for survival, mitigating threats 1 understand the disruption (reality) 2 grasp and exploit initial opportunities 3 show nearterm future (survival) Disruption Purpose? Market?? Assets! 1 Examples w/ Corona: • Get government help • offer local ‘tourism’ • move to virtual business • lookout for new customers • re-purpose products
  15. 15. Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal near- term Future long- term Future Past 3 2 Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Re-establish a North Star: purpose, culture, strategy, market 1 understand the disruption (reality) 2 grasp and exploit initial opportunities 3 show near-term future (survival) 4 define a new future (new purpose?, new market?) Disruption Purpose? Market?? Assets! 1 4
  16. 16. Transformation Status quo Purpose (beliefs, strategy) Market (customers, products) Assets, capabilities Threat Crisis Opportunity Renewal near- term Future long- term Future Past 4 3 2 Role of Leaders in the Project Economy is to create Security Go for it! Panta Rhei (everything is in flow) 1 understand the disruption (reality) 2 grasp and exploit initial opportunities 3 show near-term future (survival) 4 define a new future (new purpose?, new market?) Disruption Purpose? Market?? Assets! 1 5 transformation to the new future become more resilient 5
  17. 17. Becoming more resilent - six principles (Martin Reeves/Simon Levin on HBR 01/2016) Resilience is the capability to master deep change without crisis (Hamel, ‚Quest for Resilience‘) Resilience is the best answer to disruption Structure: Modularity: autonomy, interconnected parts, known interfaces Redundancy: mutual backup/checks Heterogenity/Diversity: multiple options, different perspectives Behaviors: Prudence: mindfulness, explore and test, expect surprise Embeddedness: sensitive to context, trust & reciprocity Adaptability: flexibility, growth, sensing, feedback loops
  18. 18. Defining PMTQ – PMI Thought Leadership Project Management Techology Quotient Always-on curiosity All-inclusive leadership A futureproof talent pool Five essential team skills 1.Collaborative Leadership 2.Empathy for the Voice of the Customer 3.Risk Management 4.Innovative Mindset 5.Methodology or Framework Governance
  19. 19. PMP exam / 42% people skill questions from 1.1.2021 20 yellow = new in ECO
  20. 20. Yusra Mardini from Damascus, Syria Swimming Champion, 17 years old A motor dhingi designed for 6, loaded with 19 - 2015 Project: Go from Turkey to Lesbos, 25km Ø motor stopped, boat took water Ø Yusra jumped in sea, followed by 3 others Ø pulling the boat, keeping it afloat Ø after 3 hours motor started – all were saved A good person, a leader, a successful project Ø Vision Ø Action Ø Results
  21. 21. What does it mean to be good person? Assume being ethical. • What can I be to make project success more probable? § How can I interact with others for this? § How can I support the team to be effective? me Behave ethical they Build trust & security we Lead effectively it Succeed with the outcome
  22. 22. Ethical values describe triggers to our emotions 23 Responsibility, accountability Respect, mindfulness, tolerance, diversity Fairness, justice, equitable Honesty, truth, integrity Freedom, autonomy Community, family, relatedness Compassion, Care, Love Humility, reverence for life 8 human values found in most human cultures (Rushworth Kidder) Compassion, care, love, help PMI Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility
  23. 23. Example: How fairness and reciprocity developed during evolution
  24. 24. 25
  25. 25. Emotional Intelligence – a base for leadership self awareness: confidence, authenticity self control: mindfulness, resilience empathy: learning, understanding, listen influence: leadership, impact compassion: self-motivation, flow observe act me you
  26. 26. Some characteristics of ethical values My ethical values – voluntarily limit my options for my action (tools can be used for ethical and unethical purposes) Culture is represented by e.g. common behaviors, rites, norms, signs, perspectives, beliefs and values Values connect people, they are commonly accepted & felt by humans Beliefs divide, they define communities, are based on transferred experience If beliefs are challenged, e.g. by disruptions of communities, values become more visible We all are part of many communities and their specific cultures: Family, Spouse, School, Job-role, Company, Profession, Hobby, Clubs, Nation, Ethnicity, Gender, Religion, Language Our identity is created in the intersection of these cultures me
  27. 27. Global cultural system – a model to understand others (based on A World of Three Cultures: Honor, Achievement and Joy by Miguel E. Basáñez) 3 hyper cultures Achievement Joy Honor Legal system, historic context roman law, industrial common/case law, post- WWII islamic law, pre-industrial Typical behaviors Punctuality / efficiency, rationality, job > family Family / friendship, learning, sense of agency Respect for tradition / authority, patriarchy, family > job Key dominant values Hard work reward / punishment (economic – harmony vs mastery) Trust / family (social – autonomy vs embeddedness) Autonomy vs obedience (political – hierarchy vs egalitarism) 8 macro cultures Main religions Protestant, Judaism, Confucianism Catholicism, Buddhism Islam, Christian orthodoxy, Hinduism 200 mezzo cultures Nationality Western Europe, US, China, Japan, Sweden, Norway Latin America, European Catholics, Italy, Spain Islamic countries, India, Zimbabwe, Pakistan 800 micro cultures Language
  28. 28. Ethical decisions Ethical decision-making types (Rushworth Kidder): • Good-bad (easy – for most sane people) • Good-good (dilemma), needs balance, experience, depends on situation • shall I be honest and tell him he has a stain on his shirt or shall I respect him as he is and not embarrass him? Honesty vs. respect. • I am responsible to reduce headcount, how to be fair and respectful • Moral courage (heroic), personal consequences, leadership action • whistleblower, • not taking bribes, • standup against bullies • best: reframe the dilemma so it becomes a solution
  29. 29. Reframing – changing perspectives Value 1 Value 2 Value 1 Value 2 reframe Widen your window of observation, so both values belong to the same reality – because they do. Get from confrontation to conversation and creation. • be honest and respectful • be accountable and fair Design Thinking helps with reframing:
  30. 30. 31 Perspectives drive emotions drive behaviors drive change
  31. 31. Neuroleadership – SCARF (by David Rock) a tool to improve emotional intelligence Understand (and mitigate) automatic emotional reactions engrained in our brain to observe/manage yourself (self-control) and influence others Flight (fear) Attack (aggression) Minimize danger Maximize Award Fairness Certainty Autonomy Relatedness Status Think LimbicSystem Prefrontal cortex SCARF: five emotional responses of the limbic system to be damped, if you want to be rational 32 Trigger Meaning ask yourself a question
  32. 32. A PRANZO CON IL NIC Fairness In order to lead and influence, we have to understand motivations that drive our reactions and try to smooth the triggers that might result in emotions Certainty Autonomy Relatedness Status As Project Managers …. You are the leaders of teams and customers into a positive future You will find some practical and some philosophical ideas in my pitch. You may ask questions at the end or in the chat. You can get the deck. It is up to you, if you want to deep dive or try out some ideas. Or read a book. You may also contact me to discuss further. In the global profession, in PMI, in the Chapter you find like-minded people with similar problems – connect and help build the PM hive Nobody knows what will be in a year (and never did) – but we all can connect today in order to openly and fairly share ideas for the next steps SCARF (David Rock) davidrock.net/ 33
  33. 33. Values support positive emotions to enable ethical decision making Responsibility, accountability Respect, mindfulness, tolerance, diversity Fairness, justice, equitable Honesty, truth, integrity Freedom Community, family Compassion, Care, Love Humility, reverence for life Status Certainty Autonomy Relatedness Fairness 8 human values (Rushworth Kidder) 5 automatically triggered emotions (David Rock) Compassion, Care, Love fear lonely forced inferior unjust courage hope protected empowered valued equal How humans feel if emotions are triggered positively/negatively
  34. 34. A PRANZO CON IL NIC Personality style tools Help with self-awareness and empathy § Help to understand your own strengths, weaknesses, habits, rites etc § Help to close the gap between self-image and the perception of others § Makes you more self confident § Help to better understand others: active listening, interpreting, empathy § Help to understand the fit to a team, and to assign roles § Help with interviews 4D team assessment (NASA) DISC (4 styles) MBTI (16 styles, Myers-Briggs) True Colours / Hartmann 360 degree assessments blue Need to look good technically, be right, and be respected. They are strong leaders and love challenges red Need to have integrity and be appreciated. They are focused on quality and creating strong relationships. white Need to be accepted and treated with kindness. They are logical, objective, and tolerant of others. yellow Need to be noticed and have fun. They love life, social connections, and being positive and spontaneous. Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument HBDI (GE) Strength Deployment Inventory SDI SDI: Blue-red-green 16PF questionaire (Cattell) MBTI True Colors
  35. 35. Humm-Wadsworth model with 7 temperaments (1934, based on research) 1. Mover/Socializer – communicates, positive, talks quickly and often, smiles, comes late more often and apologizes, casual, light colors, no tie, sneakers, funny accessories emotion: communication 2. Politician – winning, power savvy, status, competition, comes late and does not apologize, overdressed, dark colors, well dressed, strong handshake, direct eye contact emotion: winning 3. Hustler/GoGetter – earn money quickly, show what you have, expensive watch, rings, gold, brand savvy, colors red & gold , short term oriented emotion: success 4. Artist – individuality, creative, colors black or fitting, amulets, casual but individual dress, beards emotion: create 5. Double-Checker – safety, family, problems, sickness, lethargic, natural colors, big handbags emotion: safety/security 6. Engineer – perfection, planning, structure, practical, technical accessories, drive completion emotion: finish 7. Normal/Regulator – driven by reason, orderly, not be exposed, follows rules emotion: order Most people exhibit 2-3 temperaments Can be used to explore yourself, quickly understand others and teams http://www.emotionalintelligencecourse.com/eq-components/
  36. 36. What HUMM personality type are you? Judge all of them on a scale 1-10 (1 no, 10 yes) Most people have 2-3 dominant temperaments. HUMM can be used to understand yourself better, try to get a quick first view of others, adapt your approach to communicate, analyse a team’s composition. 7 temper- aments Mover Politician Hustler Artist Double Checker Engineer Normal Typical observations Communicates, positive, talks quickly and often, smiles, comes late & apologizes, casual, light colors, no tie, sneakers, funny accessories, Big network – less friends, joking, entertains, energetic, laughs winning, power savvy, status, in competition, comes late and does not apologize, overdressed, well dressed, perceived as expert, often say ‘I’, need recognition, arrogant, stubborn, does not give up, not sensible, dark colors earn money quickly, show what you have, flexible, sees opportunity, empathic, materialistic, risk taker, aware of image, dominant, expensive watch, rings, gold, brand aware, colors red & gold individuality, creative, colors black or fitting, amulets, casual but individual dress, beards, sensible, idealistic, shy away from confrontation Imagination Visionary, be different, introvert safety, family, problems, sickness, lethargic, natural colors, big handbags, little messy, introvert, not shy, friendly, take critics personally, slow decision maker, risk avoider Task oriented, perfection, optimizing, love details, focus, planning, structure, practical, technical accessories, outdated clothing, “German” reason, not be exposed, follows and appreciates rules, orderly, analytic, no emotions, not patient with others, formal, duty 1…10 (10 – full) Goto menti.com and enter 37 01 65
  37. 37. Leadership competencies / treats Core Leadership Competencies (Bradbury/Greaves) Strategy Vision Acumen Planning Courage to lead Action Decisiveness Communication Mobilizing others Results Risk taking Results focus Agility ØVision ØAction ØResults
  38. 38. Leadership can be seen when you observe a shift .. From To Uncertainty Certainty Chaos Structure Fear Hope Vision Results Activism Plan Waste Discipline Hesitation Decision Narrow view Reframing Confrontation Conversation
  39. 39. 41 Everyone is a Leader

