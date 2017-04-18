TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS 1) Broca (Drill) Extremida...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 9) Reserva de Mineral (Ore reserve) Es la cantidad de Mineral económic...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 18) Subnivel (Sublevel) Galería desde la que se ejecuta labores de arr...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 27) Barrenna (Barrenna) Vara metálica que unida al martillo perforador...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 33) Cucharilla (Cup) Vara metálica que se utiliza para extraer pequeña...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM INGLÉS: Explosive agent that does not contain other essential ingredie...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 46) Boosters (iniciadores) (Boosters (initiators)) Accesorios de volad...
TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 51) Perforación direccional (Directional Drilling) Método de perforaci...
Terminos finales-d-perforacion-y-voladura-d-rocas

  1. 1. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS 1) Broca (Drill) Extremidad cortante de un taladro, generalmente hecha de un material muy duro, como diamante industrial o carburo de tungsteno. INGLÉS: cutting extremity of a drill, usually made of a very hard material, such as industrial diamond or tungsten carbide 2) Galería (Gallery) Es una labor minera horizontal que se realiza sobre veta INGLÉS: Mining is a horizontal work that is performed on Vein 3) Crucero (cruiser) Es una labor minera horizontal que se realiza sobre roca estéril INGLÉS: Mining is a horizontal work that is performed on barren rock 4) Actividad Minera (Mining activity) Es el ejercicio de las diferentes labores mineras en concordancia con la normalidad vigente INGLÉS: It is the exercise of the different mining activities in accordance with the normal force 5) Labores Mineras (Mining Activities) Son todos los trabajados que se realizan en una mina INGLÉS: Are all the worked that are performed in a mine 6) Chimenea (chimney) Es una labor minera vertical que comunica 2 niveles de trabajo. INGLÉS: Mining is a work that communicates 2 vertical levels of work. 7) Potencia (potency) Es el ancho de una veta. INGLÉS: It is the width of the vein. 8) Buzamiento (dip) Es el ángulo de inclinación de una veta. INGLÉS: Is the angle of tilt of the vein.
  2. 2. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 9) Reserva de Mineral (Ore reserve) Es la cantidad de Mineral económicamente explotable con leyes superiores al Cut Off. INGLÉS: Is the amount of economically mineable ore with higher laws to the Cut Off. 10) Cut Off Es la ley de Mina explotable en un proyecto minero. INGLÉS: It is the law of mine can be exploited in a mining project. 11) Dilución (dilution) Es la disminución de la Ley de cubicación por la presencia de rocas estéril. INGLÉS: Is the decline of the Law of storeroom by the presence of sterile rock. 12) Socavón (mineshaft) Galería de acceso desde el exterior horizontal con pendiente de drenaje. INGLÉS: Gallery of access from the outside with a gradient of horizontal drainage. 13) Rampa (ramp) Acceso inclinado. INGLÉS: Access tilted. 14) Guía (leading) Galería en mineral y en dirección. INGLÉS: In mineral Gallery and in the direction. 15) Chimenea (chimney) Pocillo de conexión, entre dos galerías, por ventilación, paso de mineral o personal. INGLÉS: Well of connection, between two galleries, by ventilation, step of mineral or staff. 16) Pozo (well) Excavación vertical o de fuerte inclinación para extracción o acceso principal. INGLÉS: excavation vertical or strong inclination for removal or main access. 17) Nivel (level) Galería o grupo de galerías con acceso directo desde el pozo, rampa de entrada de mina. INGLÉS: Group Gallery or galleries with direct access from the well, entry ramp of mine.
  3. 3. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 18) Subnivel (Sublevel) Galería desde la que se ejecuta labores de arranque y/o carga a una cota determinada. INGLÉS: Gallery from the running work boot and/or cargo to a particular dimension. 19) Barreno o Tiro (blast hole) Taladro perforado para voladura (también tiro). INGLÉS: Blast hole drill (also shot). 20) Zafra (zafra) Material arrancado para su carga. INGLÉS: Material started to load. 21) Entibación (Shoring) Sistema o técnica de sostenimiento de huecos mineros. INGLÉS: System or technique of sustaining miners hollow. 22) Bulones (Pins) Pernos de anclaje o entibación. INGLÉS: anchor bolts or shoring. 23) Cuele (Strain) Barrenos de apertura de una voladura. INGLÉS: drill holes for opening a blasting. 24) Nivel principal (Main Level) Galería de transporte de mineral hasta los pozos de extracción. INGLÉS: Gallery of ore transportation until the extraction wells. 25) Artillero (Gunner) El que coloca y dispara la pega. INGLÉS: the place and shooting the pastes. 26) Atacador (Attacker) Vara de madera para comprimir en el barreno la dinamita. INGLÉS: wooden stick to compress in the borehole dynamite.
  4. 4. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 27) Barrenna (Barrenna) Vara metálica que unida al martillo perforador taladra la piedra con el objeto de introducir la dinamita en el hueco formado a tal efecto. INGLÉS: metal rod that together with the rotary hammer drills through the stone with the aim of introducing the dynamite in the recess formed for this purpose. 28) Barrenista (barrenista) Trabajador especializado en el avance de las galerías. INGLÉS: skilled worker in the progress of the galleries. 29) Bastidor (frame) Pieza de madera de 2’50 m de largo en forma de semicírculo utilizada para sostenimiento del techo en los talleres. INGLÉS: Piece of wood 2 '50 m long in the form of semicircle used for the support of the roof at the workshops. 30) Guía de cabeza (Head Guide) También llamado corte. Es el lugar de una galería general o de servicio donde los barrenistas desarrollan su labor. INGLÉS: also called court. It is the site of a gallery or general service where the barrenistas develop its work. 31) Compresor (Compressor) Máquina que introduce aire en la mina para respirar y servir de fuente de energía a cargadoras, martillos picadores, martillos, barrenos, además para ventilar los cortes de guía y los talleres a través de mangones. INGLÉS: machine which pulls air into the mine to breathe and serve as a source of energy to loaders, hammers, drills, drill holes, in addition to ventilate the slices of guide and the workshops through Mangonès. Number 32) Costero (Coastal) En la minería de carbón, expresión que también se utiliza para denominar la roca suelta. INGLÉS: in the coal mining, expression that is also used to denote the loose rock
  5. 5. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 33) Cucharilla (Cup) Vara metálica que se utiliza para extraer pequeñas piedras que han quedado en el barreno hecho por los barrenistas para la pega. INGLÉS: Metal rod that is used to remove small stones that have been in the hole made by the barrenistas for the paste. 34) Explosor (Explosor) Maquina eléctrica que provoca una corriente eléctrica suficiente para conseguir la detonación de la pega. INGLÉS: electric machine that causes an electric current enough to get the detonation of the pastes. Hacho 35) Hacho (hew) Hacha de uso minero. INGLÉS: Ax mining use. 36) Ramplos y coladeros (And like open doors Ramplos) Pequeños túneles que se realizan entre chimeneas en los talleres con el fin de comunicar ambas. INGLÉS: Small tunnels that are made between fireplaces in the workshops in order to communicate both. 37) Retacar (Peen) Incorporar la pega de dinamita introducida dentro del barreno un taco de arcilla para hacer presión en la pega. INGLÉS: Incorporate the sticks of dynamite entered within the borehole a taco of clay to make pressure on the downside. 38) Rozadora (Rozadora) Máquina que se utiliza en capas verticales para arrancar el carbón. INGLÉS: machine that is used in vertical layers to start the coal. 39) Tajo (Tagus) Expresión utilizada para designar el lugar de trabajo asignado. INGLÉS: expression used to designate the place of assigned work. 40) Mezcla de nitrato de amonio-petróleo diesel (ANFO) (Mixture of ammonium nitrate-diesel oil (ANFO)) Agente explosivo que no contiene otros ingredientes esenciales fuera de nitrato de amonio “prilled” y el petróleo diesel Nº 2.
  6. 6. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM INGLÉS: Explosive agent that does not contain other essential ingredients outside of ammonium nitrate "prilled" and diesel oil No. 2 41) Vigilado (Guarded) Presencia de un individuo o monitoreo continuo para evitar el ingreso o acceso no autorizados. INGLÉS: Presence of an individual or continuous monitoring to prevent entry or unauthorized access. 42) Pólvora negra (pólvora) (Black Powder (gunpowder)) Sustancia que consiste en una mezcla íntima de carbón vegetal u otro carbono (C) y potasio (K) o nitrato de sodio (NaNO), más azufre (S). Puede presentarse molido, granular, comprimido o en pellets. INGLÉS: Substance that consists of an intimate mixture of charcoal or other carbon (C) and potassium (K) or sodium nitrate (NaNO), more sulfur (S). There may be ground, granular, or compressed into pellets. 43) Área de voladura (Blasting Area) Área en la cual la concusión (onda de choque), el material lanzado o los gases producidos por una detonación podrían ocasionar daños a las personas. INGLÉS: Area in which the concussion (shock wave), the material thrown or the gases produced by a detonation could cause harm to people. 44)Sitio de voladura (Blasting Site) Área donde se manipula el material explosivo durante la carga, incluyendo el perímetro formado por los taladros y 50 pies (15,25m) en todas la direcciones desde los taladros cargados. INGLÉS: Area where manipulates the explosive material during the load, including the perimeter formed by the holes, and 50 feet (15.25 m) in all directions from the drills loaded. 45) Agente de voladura (Blasting agent) Cualquier compuesto o mezcal química insensible a los fulminantes que no contengan ningún ingrediente explosivo y que pueda hacerse detonar cuando se inicia con un primer (iniciador) explosivo de gran potencia (por ejemplo ANFO). INGLÉS: Any compound or chemical mezcal insensitive to percussion caps that do not contain any explosive ingredient that can be detonated when it starts with a first (initiator) high-explosive (for example ANFO).
  7. 7. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 46) Boosters (iniciadores) (Boosters (initiators)) Accesorios de voladura constituida por una carga explosiva detonante sin medios para iniciarse. Se usan para iniciar a los agentes de voladuras. INGLÉS: Blasting Accessories consisting of a charge of detonating explosive without means to boot. Used to initiate the blasting agents. 47) Cordón detonante (Detonating Cord) Cordón flexible que contiene un núcleo central de altos explosivos, el cual puede usarse para iniciar otros explosivos. INGLÉS: Flexible cord that contains a core of high explosives, which can be used to initiate other explosives. 48) Detonador (detonator, device for setting off an explosive) Cualquier dispositivo que contenga una carga detonadora usada para iniciar un explosivo. INGLÉS: Any device that contains a load boosters used to launch an explosive. 49) Dinamita (Dynamite) Explosivo detonante que contiene un ingrediente explosivo líquido (generalmente nitroglicerina, ésteres orgánicos similares de nitrato, o ambos), mezclado uniformemente con un material absorbente, como pulpa de madera, y que usualmente contiene materiales como nitrocelulosa, nitrato de sodio y de amonio. INGLÉS: Detonating Explosive ingredient that contains a liquid explosive (usually nitroglycerin, similar organic esters of nitrate, or both), mixed evenly with a absorbent material, such as wood pulp, and that usually contains materials such as cellulose nitrate, sodium nitrate and ammonium 50) Emulsión (Emulsion) Material explosivo que contiene cantidades sustanciales de oxidantes disueltos en pequeñas gotas de agua, rodeados por un combustible inmiscible. INGLÉS: Explosive Material that contains substantial amounts of dissolved oxidants in tiny drops of water, surrounded by a fuel immiscible.
  8. 8. TÉRMINOS DE PERFORACIÓN Y VOLADURA DE ROCAS / FIMGM 51) Perforación direccional (Directional Drilling) Método de perforación utilizando estabilizadores y cuñas para dirigir la orientación del hoyo. INGLÉS: Method of drilling using stabilizers and wedges to direct the orientation of the hole. 52) Perforadora (Puncher) Agujereador hidráulico para perforar las rocas formando agujeros de diámetro pequeño destinados a la detonación o a la instalación de pernos de anclaje para la roca. INGLÉS: Hydraulic Agujereador to drill the rocks forming small diameter holes intended for detonation or the installation of anchor bolts for the rock. 53) Perforación giratoria (Rotary drilling) Máquina que perfora hoyos girando un calibrador tubular y rígido de varillas cilíndricas, el cual está conectado a una broca. Usualmente, es utilizada para perforar barrenos de diámetro grande en las minas a cielo abierto. INGLÉS: Machine that punches holes running a gauge tubular and cylindrical rigid rods, which is attached to a drill bit. Usually, it is used for drilling large diameter holes in the open pit mines. 54) Encaje (Fit) Palabra aplicada al enmaderado o al hormigón que cierra la entrada de un pozo de la mina; también es usada para indicar la parte superior del orificio de entrada del molino. INGLÉS: Word applied to the woodwork or the concrete that closes the entrance to the pit of the mine; it is also used to indicate the top of the entry hole in the mill. 55) Entibar (Entibar) Apuntalar con maderas las galerías, con fines de sostenimiento, a medida que se va extrayendo el mineral. INGLÉS: Timber shoring up with galleries, for the purpose of sustaining, as it is brought out the ore.

