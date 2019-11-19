Trabajo practico 6 rubrica digital

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trabajo Práctico 6 Rúbrica Digital • Castelo Walter Lucas • IFTS N°1, turno noche • Fecha de entrega: 19-11-2019
Rúbrica Digital y sus ventajas Es una herramienta desarrollada por la S.S.N. junto con F.A.P.A.S.A. y Productores Asesores...
Créditos Son permisos de carga que deben adquirir los Productores Asesores de Seguros. Para ellos deberán solicitarlos, ab...
Métodos para subir datos Se realiza dentro de la pagina, allí se colgaran archivos que deberán encontrarse con extensión z...
Sistema de Nube Es el que agiliza la gestión de la información cargada sobre pólizas, clientes, cobranzas y siniestros, ca...
Sistema online de carga Es el que permite cargar registros de cobranzas y operaciones de manera manual. Los campos a compl...
Validación de Datos y Resguardo La información ingresada, sea manualmente o en archivos .xlmt, debe superar una validación...
¿A quienes afecta? A los Productores Asesores de Seguros y las Sociedades por ellos integradas (Organizaciones) se ven alc...
Alternativa de Sistemas de carga: Ombusoft Tiene el objeto de desligar al Productor Asesor de Seguros del engorroso tiempo...
Nekul Es otro sistema alternativo de gestión y administración de pólizas que ofrece un multicotizador web personalizable p...
RubricaPAS.com.ar Este servicio les permite a los Productores Asesores de Seguros obtener una rubrica digital unificada de...
Conclusión La Rubrica Digital llego al Mercado Asegurador en 2012 con el fin de transformar un proceso arcaico de gestión ...
