Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Una�buena�chica�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Download�Una�buena�chica LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Una�buena�chica Lee�el�best�seller�del�que��todo�el�mundo�est�hablando!��Un�thriller�ingeniosamente�construido�.��Chicago�...
Una�buena�chica
Una�buena�chica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks Free Download Una buena chica

2 views

Published on

Audiobooks Free Download Una buena chica

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks Free Download Una buena chica

  1. 1. Una�buena�chica�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Download�Una�buena�chica LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Una�buena�chica Lee�el�best�seller�del�que��todo�el�mundo�est�hablando!��Un�thriller�ingeniosamente�construido�.��Chicago�Tribune,� Printer's�Row��Un�vertiginoso�debut.�A�los�fans�de�Gone�Girl�les�encantar�este�evocador�relato�.��Lisa�Gardner,� autora�best�seller�#1�del�New�York�Times��Un�thriller�psicol�gico�fascinante��.��Lisa�Scottoline,�autora�best�seller�del New�York�Times�de�Don't�you�Cry��He�estado�sigui�ndola�estos��ltimos�d�as.�S�d�nde�hace�la�compra,�d�nde� trabaja.�Nunca�he�hablado�con�ella.�No�s�de�qu�color�son�sus�ojos,�ni�qu�aspecto�tienen�cuando�se�asusta.�Pero� lo�sabr�.�Una�noche,�Mia�Dennett�entr�en�el�bar�donde�hab�a�quedado�en�encontrarse�con�un�amigo�con�el�que� sal�a�de�vez�en�cuando.�Pero��l�no�apareci�,�y�Mia�cometi�la�imprudencia�de�marcharse�con�un�misterioso� desconocido.�Colin�Thatcher�parec�a�en�principio�un�ligue�inofensivo.�Marcharse�con��l,�sin�embargo,�acabar�a� siendo�el�peor�error�que�hab�a�cometido�en�toda�su�vida.�Colin�decidi�llevarla�por�la�fuerza�a�una�caba�a�aislada�en las�monta�as�de�Minnesota�en�lugar�de�entregarla�a�las�personas�para�las�que�trabajaba.�A�partir�de�ese�instante,� Eve��la�madre�de�Mia��y�el�detective�Gabe�Hoffman�no�se�detendr�an�ante�nada�para�encontrarla.�Nadie,�sin� embargo,�pod�a�predecir�las�implicaciones�emocionales�que�tendr�a�su�secuestro�y�que�acabar�an�por�causar�el� derrumbe�de�la�vida�familiar�de�los�Dennett.�Un�thriller�adictivo�y�cargado�de�tensi�n.�Una�buena�chica,�el�fulgurante� debut�literario�de�Mary�Kubica,�pone�de�manifiesto�que�incluso�en�una�familia�aparentemente�perfecta�nada�es�lo� que�parece.
  3. 3. Una�buena�chica
  4. 4. Una�buena�chica

×