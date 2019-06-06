-
The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion by U.S. Department of Justice, Alan Dershowitz
Book details
Title: The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion
Author: U.S. Department of Justice, Alan Dershowitz
Pages: 960
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781510750166
Publisher: Skyhorse
Description
Read the results of the most important political investigation since Watergate.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller III’s investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election of Donald Trump—including links between the campaign and Russian interests, obstruction of justice by President Trump, and any other matters that may arise in the course of the investigation—has been the focal point of American politics since its inception in May 2017.
President Trump and his supporters affirm that the investigation is a “witch hunt” and the product of a plot by the political establishment—the “deep state”—to delegitimize his presidency. Democrats in the US House of Representatives hope to use the report to begin impeachment proceedings, with the support of those critical of the president. Media tracks Mueller’s every move, and the investigation has been subject to constant speculation by political pundits everywhere. It has resulted in the indictments of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and many others.
Now, the wait is over. Mueller, a lifelong Republican, has concluded his investigation and submitted its findings to Attorney General William Barr. The Mueller investigation will join Watergate, and the Mueller report will join the Starr Report, as one of the most important in American history.
The Mueller Report is required reading for everyone with interest in American politics, for every 2016 and 2020 voter, and every American. It’s now available here as an affordable paperback, featuring an introduction from eminent civil libertarian, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, and New York Times bestselling author Alan Dershowitz, who provides a constitutional, civil law-based commentary sorely needed in today’s media landscape.
