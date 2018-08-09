Synnopsis :

This book s aim is to provide veterinary practitioners and trainees with a concise, systematic guide to all medical and surgical aspects of urological diseases and disorders affecting dogs and cats. The author focuses first on assessment of the patient and the main investigative techniques used to reach a diagnosis.



Author : Peter E Holt

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Peter E Holt ( 7✮ )

Link Download : http://dfhdfb56yt.blogspot.com/?book=1840760958

