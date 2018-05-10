Discover how you can multiply your team’s productivity and innovation by engaging the creativity of your whole team from the outset. Drawing from his long experience helping teams deliver better software faster and more effectively, John will discuss the latest practical techniques leveraged from Behaviour Driven Development, Lean Enterprise, DevOps, and Test Automation, combined with research in Psychology and Team Performance, to show you how to get the best out of your teams.



Learn about the new roles of business analysts, developers and testers in the future of software development, where testers can play a vital role in not only detecting defects but preventing them. Discover how you can make test automation happen during, not after, the sprint, and how to engage the creativity of the whole team right from the word "go".