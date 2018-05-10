Successfully reported this slideshow.
To the moon and back again
RAM4K The Apollo Guidance Computer 72K ROM 17 Registers 1 MHz Clock
LOL
"Coming up with solu0ons and new ideas was an adventure. Dedica0on and commitment were a given. Mutual respect was across ...
High Performing Teams Engage Early Engage Broadly
Engage early! How Early? Earlier than that!
Look familiar?
The Thinker The Doers
“It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to to , We hire smart people so they can tell us what ...
The Thinker-Doers
Timelines & Planning Pitch Deck Edition
Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discou...
“It was at that moment that I learned that the word requirements actually means shut up”  - Jeﬀ Pa;on, “User Story Mapping”
Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discou...
Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discou...
Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discou...
It’s waterfall all over again!
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Auto...
BA Testers BusinessRules Examples Asharedunderstanding Executable Specifications, Wireframes... Mostvaluable itemonthe bac...
The Three Circles of BDD Engagement at multiple levels
Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate Tactical BDD
Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate TDD Tactical BDD
Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate TDD Tactical BDD Strategic BDD
Illustrate The Three Amigos Business rules and examples Example Mapping or Feature Mapping Formulate The Gherkin Gang Gher...
Something to try at home… Feature Mapping
Feature Mapping Examples and counter-examples, steps and consequences
“Sally is assigned a high priority review task for a suspicious transaction. She knows she won’t be able to complete it to...
Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other user...
Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other user...
Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other user...
Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other user...
Feature Mapping works at multiple levels
A story Acceptance criteria Asser.ons
A larger feature Stories as func.onal slices Story goals
An epic-size feature Smaller features Stories
Engage Broadly
The ideal team size is six
Getflow.com & Cyrus Molavi 2015 Workflow data says the most effective team size is 6.
The limiting factor in team productivity is not the number of bodies, but the number of relationships to maintain
Engage at multiple levels
The people of the longhouse had a different solution
What if there was another way. An older, more human way.
Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake ?
Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake Regulatory Controls Application
Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake Regulatory Controls Application BDD Council Meeting Identify high risk fun...
Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake BDD Treaty Meeting Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fu...
Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake BDD Treaty Meeting Gherkin Treaty Scenario: Show trade volumes by risk and...
High Performing Teams Engage Early Engage Broadly
Thank You! h1ps://johnfergusonsmart.com reachme@johnfergusonsmart.com @wakaleo John Ferguson Smart
Discover how you can multiply your team’s productivity and innovation by engaging the creativity of your whole team from the outset. Drawing from his long experience helping teams deliver better software faster and more effectively, John will discuss the latest practical techniques leveraged from Behaviour Driven Development, Lean Enterprise, DevOps, and Test Automation, combined with research in Psychology and Team Performance, to show you how to get the best out of your teams.

Learn about the new roles of business analysts, developers and testers in the future of software development, where testers can play a vital role in not only detecting defects but preventing them. Discover how you can make test automation happen during, not after, the sprint, and how to engage the creativity of the whole team right from the word "go".

  1. 1. Engage! Bringing teams together to deliver software that makes a difference John Ferguson SmartJohn Ferguson SmartJohn Ferguson SmartJohn Ferguson Smart
  2. 2. To the moon and back again
  3. 3. RAM4K The Apollo Guidance Computer 72K ROM 17 Registers 1 MHz Clock
  4. 4. LOL
  5. 5. "Coming up with solu0ons and new ideas was an adventure. Dedica0on and commitment were a given. Mutual respect was across the board. Because so<ware was a mystery, a black box, upper management gave us total freedom and trust. We had to ﬁnd a way and we did. Looking back, we were the luckiest people in the world; there was no choice but to be pioneers.” Margaret Hamilton So<ware Pioneer Dedica0on respect freedom and trust commitment
  6. 6. High Performing Teams Engage Early Engage Broadly
  7. 7. Engage early! How Early? Earlier than that!
  8. 8. Look familiar?
  9. 9. The Thinker The Doers
  10. 10. “It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to to , We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.” - Steve Jobs
  11. 11. The Thinker-Doers
  12. 12. Timelines & Planning Pitch Deck Edition
  13. 13. Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discounts on my holiday flights Scenario: First class earns double points Given I fly from London to Paris When I am in First Class  Then I should earn twice as many points … Testers
  14. 14. “It was at that moment that I learned that the word requirements actually means shut up”  - Jeﬀ Pa;on, “User Story Mapping”
  15. 15. Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discounts on my holiday flights Scenario: First class earns double points Given I fly from London to Paris When I am in First Class  Then I should earn twice as many points … Testers rework
  16. 16. Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discounts on my holiday flights Scenario: First class earns double points Given I fly from London to Paris When I am in First Class  Then I should earn twice as many points … Testers rework misinterpretation
  17. 17. Business BA Developers As a corporate frequent flyer I want to earn points on my business flights So that I can get discounts on my holiday flights Scenario: First class earns double points Given I fly from London to Paris When I am in First Class  Then I should earn twice as many points … Testers rework misinterpretation missed opportunities
  18. 18. It’s waterfall all over again!
  19. 19. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  20. 20. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  21. 21. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  22. 22. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  23. 23. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  24. 24. Demonstrate BA Testers BusinessRules Examples AsharedunderstandingMostvaluable itemonthe backlog Illustrate Formulate Automate Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Validate Developers Business 1 2 34 5 BDD - a shortcut to engaged teams
  25. 25. BA Testers BusinessRules Examples Asharedunderstanding Executable Specifications, Wireframes... Mostvaluable itemonthe backlog Feedback Visibility ValuableSoftware Developers Business 1 2 34 5 Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate
  26. 26. The Three Circles of BDD Engagement at multiple levels
  27. 27. Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate Tactical BDD
  28. 28. Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate TDD Tactical BDD
  29. 29. Illustrate Formulate AutomateValidate Demonstrate TDD Tactical BDD Strategic BDD
  30. 30. Illustrate The Three Amigos Business rules and examples Example Mapping or Feature Mapping Formulate The Gherkin Gang Gherkin Executable Speciﬁcations Automate Cucumber The Cucumber Club Automated Acceptance Tests Amend a trade In order to respect the orders of our clients As a trader I need to be able to amend incorrectly-entered Target The Value Hunters Validate Passing acceptance tests The Daring Delivery Team Demonstrate Working features and Living Documentation The Contented Customer
  31. 31. Something to try at home… Feature Mapping
  32. 32. Feature Mapping Examples and counter-examples, steps and consequences
  33. 33. “Sally is assigned a high priority review task for a suspicious transaction. She knows she won’t be able to complete it today, so she delegates it to her colleague Doug. Doug sees the review task appear in his task list, and Sally should see the task in her ‘Pending others’ list” Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other users So that the tasks will be processed in a timely manner
  34. 34. Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other users So that the tasks will be processed in a timely manner The one where Sally delegates a review task to Doug Sally is assigned a high priority review task Sally assigns the task to Doug => The task should not appear in Sally’s task list => The task should be visible in Doug’s task list => The task should appear in Sally’s Pending Others list Examples… …broken down into steps …that lead to consequences
  35. 35. Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other users So that the tasks will be processed in a timely manner The one where Sally delegates a review task to Doug Sally is assigned a high priority review task Sally assigns the task to Doug => The task should not appear in Sally’s task list => The task should be visible in Doug’s task list => The task should appear in Sally’s Pending Others list Tasks can only be delegated to authorised users The one where Sally delegates a review task to Indira Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Indira is not authorised to view Suspicious International Transfer tasks Sally tries to assign the task to Indira => Indira does not appear in the list of potential delegates …ques8ons that iden8fy new business rules …rules that we explore with counter examples What if Doug isn’t authorised to handle this task? …that trigger ques8ons …that lead to diﬀerent consequences Can Sally delegate any of her tasks? …and more ques8ons
  36. 36. Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other users So that the tasks will be processed in a timely manner The one where Sally delegates a review task to Doug Sally is assigned a high priority review task Sally assigns the task to Doug => The task should not appear in Sally’s task list => The task should be visible in Doug’s task list => The task should appear in Sally’s Pending Others list Tasks can only be delegated to authorised users The one where Sally delegates a review task to Indira Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Indira is not authorised to view Suspicious International Transfer tasks Sally tries to assign the task to Indira => Indira does not appear in the list of potential delegates Only pending tasks can be delegated The one where Sally has already completed the task Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Sally tries to assign the task to Doug => Sally is not given the option to delegate the completed task. Sally completes the task
  37. 37. Delegate a review task As a busy regulatory supervisor I want to be able to delegate some of my review tasks to other users So that the tasks will be processed in a timely manner The one where Sally delegates a review task to Doug Sally is assigned a high priority review task Sally assigns the task to Doug => The task should not appear in Sally’s task list => The task should be visible in Doug’s task list => The task should appear in Sally’s Pending Others list Tasks can only be delegated to authorised users The one where Sally delegates a review task to Indira Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Indira is not authorised to view Suspicious International Transfer tasks Sally tries to assign the task to Indira => Indira does not appear in the list of potential delegates Only pending tasks can be delegated The one where Sally has already completed the task Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Sally tries to assign the task to Doug => Sally is not given the option to delegate the completed task. Sally completes the task The supervisor is warned if the delegate is absent The one where Doug is on holidays Sally is assigned a Suspicious International Transfer review task Sally tries to assign the task to Doug => Sally is warned that Doug is on holidays Doug is on holidays this week
  38. 38. Feature Mapping works at multiple levels
  39. 39. A story Acceptance criteria Asser.ons
  40. 40. A larger feature Stories as func.onal slices Story goals
  41. 41. An epic-size feature Smaller features Stories
  42. 42. Engage Broadly
  43. 43. The ideal team size is six
  44. 44. Getflow.com & Cyrus Molavi 2015 Workflow data says the most effective team size is 6.
  45. 45. The limiting factor in team productivity is not the number of bodies, but the number of relationships to maintain
  46. 46. Engage at multiple levels
  47. 47. The people of the longhouse had a different solution
  48. 48. What if there was another way. An older, more human way.
  49. 49. Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake ?
  50. 50. Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake Regulatory Controls Application
  51. 51. Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake Regulatory Controls Application BDD Council Meeting Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Show trade volumes by risk and by fund for each fund manager - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Show trade volumes by risk and by fund for each fund manager - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Show trade volumes by risk and by fund for each fund manager - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Show trade volumes by risk and by fund for each fund manager - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted
  52. 52. Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake BDD Treaty Meeting Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted - Trade volumes should be shown by risk and by fund for each fund manager
  53. 53. Fund Manager Surveillance Application Data Lake BDD Treaty Meeting Gherkin Treaty Scenario: Show trade volumes by risk and by fund for each fund manager Given the following funds: | Fund | Fund Manager | Low Risk | Medium Risk | High Risk | | Sunshine Pension Fund | Tim | 70% | 20% | 10% | | Lambo Investment Fund | Joe | 20% | 50% | 30% | When the trade volumes for yesterday were: | Fund | Low Risk Trades | Medium Risk Trades | High Risk Trades | | Sunshine | 750000 | 150000 | 100000 | | Lambo | 50000 | 50000 | 900000 | Then Sally the supervisor should see the following summary: | Fund Manager | Fund | Total | Low | Low Δ | Medium | Medium Δ | High | High Δ | | Joe | Sunshine | 1000000 | 5% | -15% | 5% | -45% | 90% | +60% | | Tim | Lambo | 1000000 | 75% | 5% | 15% | -5% | 10% | 0% | Identify high risk fund managers In order to know if fund managers are investing in too many high risk securities As a fund supervisor I want to see a daily summary of the risk distribution of each fund manager Acceptance Criteria: - Fund managers who exceed the risk threshold should be highlighted - Trade volumes should be shown by risk and by fund for each fund manager
  54. 54. High Performing Teams Engage Early Engage Broadly
  55. 55. Thank You! h1ps://johnfergusonsmart.com reachme@johnfergusonsmart.com @wakaleo John Ferguson Smart

