Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGLRERRN)UHH 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGLRERRN)UHH_7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGL...
7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH %XLOGWHDPVPDNHEHWWHUGHFLVLRQVHQHUJL]HJURXSVDQGWKLQNRXWRIWKHER[ ’RRXQHHGDUHVRXUFHWKDWRXFDQSX...
7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH
7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Discussion Book Audiobook Free Audiobook Free

2 views

Published on

The Discussion Book Audiobook Free Audiobook Free

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Discussion Book Audiobook Free Audiobook Free

  1. 1. 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGLRERRN)UHH 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGLRERRN)UHH_7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH %XLOGWHDPVPDNHEHWWHUGHFLVLRQVHQHUJL]HJURXSVDQGWKLQNRXWRIWKHER[ ’RRXQHHGDUHVRXUFHWKDWRXFDQSXOORXWRIRXUSRFNHWWROLYHQXSPHHWLQJVWUDLQLQJVSURIHVVLRQD GHYHORSPHQWDQGWHDFKLQJ"7KHILIWHDVLODSSOLHGWHFKQLTXHVLQWKLVWLPHOPDQXDOVSXUFUHDWLYLW HQHUJNHHSJURXSVIRFXVHGDQGLQFUHDVHSDUWLFLSDWLRQ:KHWKHURXUHWHDFKLQJFODVVHVIDFLOLWDWLQ WUDLQLQJOHDGLQJRUJDQL]DWLRQDORUFRPPXQLWPHHWLQJVIXUWKHULQJVWDIIDQGSURIHVVLRQDOGHYHORSP KDOOVRUZRUNLQJZLWKFRQJUHJDWLRQV7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRNLVRXUJRWRJXLGHIRULPSURYLQJDQJURXSSURFH (DFKRIWKHFRQFUHWHWHFKQLTXHVDQGH[HUFLVHVLVFOHDUOGHVFULEHGZLWKJXLGDQFHRQVHOHFWLRQDQGL DVZHOODVDGYLFHRQZKLFKSLWIDOOVWRDYRLG$OORIWKHWHFKQLTXHV 2IIHUQHZZDVWRHQJDJHSHRSOHDQGHQHUJL]HJURXSV *HWHPSORHHVVWXGHQWVFROOHDJXHVFRQVWLWXHQWVDQGFRPPXQLWPHPEHUVWRSDUWLFLSDWHPRUHIXOO GHFLVLRQPDNLQJ (QFRXUDJHFUHDWLYLWDQGRSHQQHVVWRQHZSHUVSHFWLYHV ,QFUHDVHFROODERUDWLRQDQGEXLOGFRKHVLYHWHDPV .HHSJURXSVIRFXVHGRQLPSRUWDQWWRSLFVDQGKDUGWRDGGUHVVLVVXHV ’HULYHGIURPWKHDXWKRUVGHFDGHVRIH[SHULHQFHXVLQJWKHVHH[HUFLVHVZLWKVFKRROVFROOHJHVFRUSRUD PLOLWDUVRFLDOPRYHPHQWVKHDOWKFDUHRUJDQL]DWLRQVSULVRQVXQLRQVQRQSURILWVDQGHOVHZKHUH7K %RRNZLOOKHOSRXJXLGHGLVFXVVLRQVWKDWPDWWHU
  3. 3. 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH
  4. 4. 7KH’LVFXVVLRQ%RRN$XGLRERRN)UHH

×