ch6-顧客忠誠的形成與培養

1.3 顧客忠誠度的形成 The formation of customer loyalty
心理學研究的基础上逐步形成3大出發點：
1. 基於交易層面的顧客忠誠
a. 感知質量是由技術質量和功能質量組成
b. 感知價值是與競爭替代品比較，消費者感知
所得、所失的比較。
c. 感知質量與購買意向之間沒有直接關系，是
通過感知價值超間接影響。
購買意向
Purchase
感知價值
Perceived Value
感知付出
Perceived Price
感知質量
Perceived Quality
