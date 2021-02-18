Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conﬁdential Presented by 2020 Aug Ch6 - 顧客忠誠的形成與培養 BA-406 Customers Relationship Management peterchang@cityu.mo The format...
Presented by About the course Lecturer Peter Chang Email peterchang@cityu.mo ● 顧客關係管理-江林 (第四版) 首都經濟貿易大學出版社 2
Presented by MENU Ch6 - 顧客與顧客關係管理 3
Presented by Overview ● 顧客忠誠是顧客滿意的昇華，高度滿意的顧客會形成對企業及 產品的忠誠態度和高頻率購買行為，忠 誠的客戶能夠降低企業的顧客流失率，進而降低顧客維護成本。 ● 因此現代企業打不斷提高顧客忠誠度和擴大忠誠...
5 顧客忠誠度的形成 Part 1
Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● 顧客忠誠是顧客滿意的昇華，高度滿意的顧客會形成對企業及 產品的忠誠態度和高頻率購買行為，忠 誠的客戶能夠降低企業的顧客流失率，...
Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● Jacoby & Chestnut 歸納了顧客忠誠研究的兩種基本方法： ○ 行為方法 ○ 態度方法 行為方法：忠誠度被定義為對...
Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● Newman & Werbel, 1973：品牌忠誠度：重複購買某一品 牌，並且只考慮該品牌，不需要收集其他品牌相關信息。 ●...
Presented by 1.2 顧客忠誠度的類型 Types of customer loyalty 利用「重複購買」作為判斷標準，可以分 7種類型： 1. 壟斷忠誠- 消費者別無其他選擇（電力、自來水），通常低依戀、高重覆的購買者。 2. ...
Presented by 1.3 顧客忠誠度的形成 The formation of customer loyalty 心理學研究的基础上逐步形成3大出發點： 1. 基於交易層面的顧客忠誠 a. 感知質量是由技術質量和功能質量組成 b. 感知價...
Presented by 1.3 顧客忠誠度的形成 The formation of customer loyalty 2. 基於關系演進的顧客忠誠 顧客忠誠的決定因素主要通過消費者信任和消費者承諾來實 現。 https://www.scien...
12 顧客的品牌忠誠度 Part 2
Presented by 2.1 品牌忠誠度的定義 Definition of brand loyalty ● 品牌忠誠度是顧客對品牌情感的量度。它包括 兩方面的內容： ○ 行為忠誠度：在實際行動上能夠持續購買某一品牌的產品、可能來源於好感、購...
Presented by 2.2 品牌忠誠度的構成 Composition of brand loyalty ● 顧客對於品牌的認知 ● 顧客的總體評價與綜合評價 ● 願客對品牌的價值判斷 ● 願客的滿意度 ● 顧客的穩定性消費習慣 ● 顧客向...
15 顧客忠誠度的 測量與分析 Part 3
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 消費者忠誠度的衡量項目 Fomell 1992 1. 再購意願 2. 消費者對價格的容忍度 Jones & Sasser 199...
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 1. 重覆購買頻率：在相同的時間 單位內，顧客購買本企業產品、 競爭對手產品、或替代產品的總 頻次。 *時間單位可以是天、星期、...
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 產品在長時間內標價相對固定，對於標價變動較為頻繁的品牌，或 每次購買量不同的產品，需要累計標準時間內購買該品牌的全部費 用，並已...
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 3.1 顧客購買某產品的比率：市場上有多種產品，顧客可以選擇的範圍很大，通過佔有率評估 顧客是否對產品忠誠。
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 3.2 品牌忠誠度：經常使用的品牌沒有現貨，顧客可能會購買替代品牌，計算顧客購買替代品 牌的比例，可推斷其忠誠度。
Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 4. 顧客對產品的價格敏感度：採用經濟學中顧客的價格需求彈性 (Price Elasticity of Demand)， 計算比...
22 顧客忠誠度的 培養和提高 Part 4
Presented by 4.1 影響顧客忠誠度的因素 ● 顧客滿意：「一個人通過對一個產品的可感知效果，與他的期望值相比較，所形成的愉悅或失望的感覺 狀態」Philip Kotler (1931)。 ● 顧客服務和支持系統：這部分包括外圍和支...
Presented by 4.3 顧客忠誠度的培育和提高 The formation and cultivation of customer loyalty ● 不斷提高產品質量 ● 提供優質服務 ● 降低顧客成本 ● 消除顧客不滿 ● 提高顧...
Presented by MENU 小組討論 ●
Presented by 小組討論 1. [簡單] 顧客忠誠是怎樣形成的 2. 案例研究，分享一個「品牌忠誠度」的成功（ or 失敗）項目示例，找出您認為受到哪些因素影響？
MENU Thank you peterchang@cityu.mo 27
ch6-顧客忠誠的形成與培養

9 views

Published on

顧客忠誠是顧客滿意的昇華，高度滿意的顧客會形成對企業及產品的忠誠態度和高頻率購買行為，忠誠的客戶能夠降低企業的顧客流失率，進而降低顧客維護成本。
因此現代企業打不斷提高顧客忠誠度和擴大忠誠顧客數量作為市場營銷的重要目標。
本章將介紹
忠誠及品牌忠誠的形成
分析影響客戶忠誠度的因素
科學方法測量顧客忠誠度的高低

Published in: Marketing
ch6-顧客忠誠的形成與培養

  1. 1. Conﬁdential Presented by 2020 Aug Ch6 - 顧客忠誠的形成與培養 BA-406 Customers Relationship Management peterchang@cityu.mo The formation and cultivation of customer loyalty
  2. 2. Presented by About the course Lecturer Peter Chang Email peterchang@cityu.mo ● 顧客關係管理-江林 (第四版) 首都經濟貿易大學出版社 2
  3. 3. Presented by MENU Ch6 - 顧客與顧客關係管理 3
  4. 4. Presented by Overview ● 顧客忠誠是顧客滿意的昇華，高度滿意的顧客會形成對企業及 產品的忠誠態度和高頻率購買行為，忠 誠的客戶能夠降低企業的顧客流失率，進而降低顧客維護成本。 ● 因此現代企業打不斷提高顧客忠誠度和擴大忠誠顧客數量作為市場營銷的重要目標。 ● 本章將介紹 ○ 忠誠及品牌忠誠的形成 ○ 分析影響客戶忠誠度的因素 ○ 科學方法測量顧客忠誠度的高低
  5. 5. 5 顧客忠誠度的形成 Part 1
  6. 6. Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● 顧客忠誠是顧客滿意的昇華，高度滿意的顧客會形成對企業及 產品的忠誠態度和高頻率購買行為，忠 誠的客戶能夠降低企業的顧客流失率，進而降低顧客維護成本。 ● 因此現代企業打不斷提高顧客忠誠度和擴大忠誠顧客數量作為市場營銷的重要目標。 ● 本章將介紹 ○ 忠誠及品牌忠誠的形成 ○ 分析影響客戶忠誠度的因素 ○ 科學方法測量顧客忠誠度的高低
  7. 7. Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● Jacoby & Chestnut 歸納了顧客忠誠研究的兩種基本方法： ○ 行為方法 ○ 態度方法 行為方法：忠誠度被定義為對產品或服務重複購買的一種行為，例如購買份 額，購買頻率，等指標量測量。 態度方法：忠誠到被視為對產品和服務的偏好和依賴，需要分析潛在態度或 偏好。測量指標有購買意願、偏好程度。 https://www.amazon.com/Brand-Loyalty-Mea surement-Management-Marketing/dp/047102 8452 Brand Loyalty: Measurement and Management (Wiley Series on Marketing Management) 1st Edition
  8. 8. Presented by 1.1 顧客忠誠度的含義 Definition of customer loyalty ● Newman & Werbel, 1973：品牌忠誠度：重複購買某一品 牌，並且只考慮該品牌，不需要收集其他品牌相關信息。 ● Selnes, 1993：顧客忠誠是消費者對 產品或服務的購買行 為意向，即消費者未來購買的可能性大小。 ● Day, 1969：顧客忠誠只有購買和對品牌承諾之間互動時才 存在，強調需要考慮品牌態度，以區分 真正品牌忠誠消費 者和虛假品牌忠誠消費者 。 ● Jones & Sasser, 1995：顧客背誠是對企業人員、 產品或服 務的一種歸屬感或情感。 ● Grifﬁn, 1995：品牌忠誠度由2個因素構成：1）消費者對產 品、服務相對其他公司具有較高的依戀； 2）重覆購賣 ● Gremler & Brown, 1996：服務忠誠是一個多維度概念，包 括行為忠誠、態度忠誠和認知忠誠3 個維度。消費者表現 出來的行為是：重複購買行為、擁有積極的態度傾向、當需 要這種服務時只選擇該服務提供者。
  9. 9. Presented by 1.2 顧客忠誠度的類型 Types of customer loyalty 利用「重複購買」作為判斷標準，可以分 7種類型： 1. 壟斷忠誠- 消費者別無其他選擇（電力、自來水），通常低依戀、高重覆的購買者。 2. 價格忠誠- 價格等同價值，認為所有廠商的產品都是相同的，傾向最低價格的，并重覆購買。 3. 方便忠誠- 由於地理位置方便、彼此熟悉、特定關系或出於習慣而重覆購買。 4. 惰性忠誠- 不願意尋找其他供應商而形成重覆購買。 5. 激勵忠誠- 經常光顧的消費者給予優惠、獎勵。 6. 超值忠誠- 消費者對商品或服務情有獨鍾，不僅重覆購買，還主動向周圍的人宣傳推薦。 7. 潛在忠誠- 消費者的偏好品牌是由於外在條件限制（口味）。 低依戀 高重覆的購買 低依戀 高重覆的購買 低依戀 高重覆的購買 低依戀 高重覆的購買 低依戀 高重覆的購買 高依戀 高重覆的購買 低依戀
  10. 10. Presented by 1.3 顧客忠誠度的形成 The formation of customer loyalty 心理學研究的基础上逐步形成3大出發點： 1. 基於交易層面的顧客忠誠 a. 感知質量是由技術質量和功能質量組成 b. 感知價值是與競爭替代品比較，消費者感知 所得、所失的比較。 c. 感知質量與購買意向之間沒有直接關系，是 通過感知價值超間接影響。 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/282671247_Consumer_Perce ptions_of_Price_Quality_and_Value_A_Means-End_Model_and_Synth esis_of_Evidence/link/5617e40708ae044edbacf4b0/download 購買意向 Purchase 感知價值 Perceived Value 感知付出 Perceived Price 感知質量 Perceived Quality
  11. 11. Presented by 1.3 顧客忠誠度的形成 The formation of customer loyalty 2. 基於關系演進的顧客忠誠 顧客忠誠的決定因素主要通過消費者信任和消費者承諾來實 現。 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0019850110000179 3. 交易關系整合的顧客忠誠 為了能夠更好地解釋顧客忠誠形成的 內在原因，Wetzels、 Ruyter & Birgelen （1988）把交易層面上的因素和承諾結合起 來整合成模型。 顧客忠誠 Loyalty 情感承諾 Affective commitment 善意信任 功能質量 感知價值 Calculative commitment 顧客滿意 Satisfication 依賴 誠實信任 技術質量 消費者滿意、信任、承諾與消費者保留意向關系模型
  12. 12. 12 顧客的品牌忠誠度 Part 2
  13. 13. Presented by 2.1 品牌忠誠度的定義 Definition of brand loyalty ● 品牌忠誠度是顧客對品牌情感的量度。它包括 兩方面的內容： ○ 行為忠誠度：在實際行動上能夠持續購買某一品牌的產品、可能來源於好感、購 買衝動、促銷活動。 ○ 情感忠誠度：品牌個性與顧客的生活方式、價值觀吻合，顧客對品牌已經產生了 感情，甚至引以自豪。
  14. 14. Presented by 2.2 品牌忠誠度的構成 Composition of brand loyalty ● 顧客對於品牌的認知 ● 顧客的總體評價與綜合評價 ● 願客對品牌的價值判斷 ● 願客的滿意度 ● 顧客的穩定性消費習慣 ● 顧客向其他顧客的推崇與介紹
  15. 15. 15 顧客忠誠度的 測量與分析 Part 3
  16. 16. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 消費者忠誠度的衡量項目 Fomell 1992 1. 再購意願 2. 消費者對價格的容忍度 Jones & Sasser 1995 1. 再購意願 2. 主要行為 3. 次要行為 Gronholdt et al. 2000 1. 再購意願 2. 價格的容忍度 3. 向他人推薦品牌公司的意願 4. 交叉購買的意願 Bowen & Chen 2001 1. 行為衡量 2. 態度衡量 3. 合成衡量 Ingrid 2004 1. 花費更多的金錢購買該公司 產品 或服務 2. 鼓勵他人購買產品 3. 相信公司產品有價值
  17. 17. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 1. 重覆購買頻率：在相同的時間 單位內，顧客購買本企業產品、 競爭對手產品、或替代產品的總 頻次。 *時間單位可以是天、星期、月、年
  18. 18. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 產品在長時間內標價相對固定，對於標價變動較為頻繁的品牌，或 每次購買量不同的產品，需要累計標準時間內購買該品牌的全部費 用，並已購買次數進行平均，每一次的費用支出。 2. 顧客支出費用：測量顧客購買一個品 牌的費用支出，可以研究顧客對不同品 牌的忠誠度。
  19. 19. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 3.1 顧客購買某產品的比率：市場上有多種產品，顧客可以選擇的範圍很大，通過佔有率評估 顧客是否對產品忠誠。
  20. 20. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 3.2 品牌忠誠度：經常使用的品牌沒有現貨，顧客可能會購買替代品牌，計算顧客購買替代品 牌的比例，可推斷其忠誠度。
  21. 21. Presented by 3.4 消費忠誠度測評 Measurement of consumers loyalty 4. 顧客對產品的價格敏感度：採用經濟學中顧客的價格需求彈性 (Price Elasticity of Demand)， 計算比測顧客的價格需求彈性公式。 https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk02HXwdRvTf6LUXpPTmXzPIlFzOXtQ%3A1611199369778&ei=ifMIYKSLL4f4hwPx7aHAAg&q=+Price+Elasticity+of+Demand&oq=+Price+Elasticity+of+Demand&gs_lcp=CgZwc3ktYWIQAzIECAAQQzIECAA QQzIECAAQQzIECAAQQzIECAAQQzIECAAQQzICCAAyAggAMgQIABBDMgIIADoECAAQR1CyXViyXWD-X2gAcAR4AIABS4gBS5IBATGYAQCgAQKgAQGqAQdnd3Mtd2l6yAEIwAEB&sclient=psy-ab&ved=0ahUKEwjk8-OwiazuAhUH_GEKHfF2CCg Q4dUDCA0&uact=5#wptab=s:H4sIAAAAAAAAAONgVuLUz9U3MEwrMCt4xOjMLfDyxz1hKatJa05eYzTh4grOyC93zSvJLKkUUuNig7JkuHilELo0GKS4uRBcnl1Mkq4ppcmJJZn5eYk5zvl5yakFJW75RbmlOYmLWJUKijKTUxVScxKLSzKTgaYp5KcppKTmJ ualKKRBFAEAQ_J5lJQAAAA 價格需求彈性 需求數量的變化率 產品價格的變化率 對於需求是否有彈性 5. 其他指標：時間、質量、事故承受能力、信任。
  22. 22. 22 顧客忠誠度的 培養和提高 Part 4
  23. 23. Presented by 4.1 影響顧客忠誠度的因素 ● 顧客滿意：「一個人通過對一個產品的可感知效果，與他的期望值相比較，所形成的愉悅或失望的感覺 狀態」Philip Kotler (1931)。 ● 顧客服務和支持系統：這部分包括外圍和支持性的服務，有助於核心 產品的提供。 ● 品牌形像：品牌賦予產品較高的價值，帶給顧客精神上和心理上的滿足感、信任感。 ● 價格水平：經濟利益上的風險是顧客所關心的，總是將價格與花費進行比較，保證自己在支出水平上 得到滿足。 ● 顧客情感因素：許多調查都說明，顧客的滿意度與核心 產品的質量並沒有太大關係，可能與其服務提 供商或員工的互動感到滿意。
  24. 24. Presented by 4.3 顧客忠誠度的培育和提高 The formation and cultivation of customer loyalty ● 不斷提高產品質量 ● 提供優質服務 ● 降低顧客成本 ● 消除顧客不滿 ● 提高顧客退出障碍 ● 提高內部員工的滿意度 ● 塑造良好的品牌形像
  25. 25. Presented by MENU 小組討論 ●
  26. 26. Presented by 小組討論 1. [簡單] 顧客忠誠是怎樣形成的 2. 案例研究，分享一個「品牌忠誠度」的成功（ or 失敗）項目示例，找出您認為受到哪些因素影響？
  27. 27. MENU Thank you peterchang@cityu.mo 27

