Amlit 171214115815

American Literature Origin and Development
 THE COLONIAL PERIOD (1607 – 1775)  THE REVOLUTIONARY AGE (1765 – 1790)  THE EARLY NATIONAL PERIOD (1790 – 1820)  THE ...
The Unsettlement of Europe brought about the settlement of America
 The Spanish explorer Christopher Columbus’s voyage in 1493 to the Americas began the exploitation of native populations ...
 Spain, Portugal, France, Holland, Sweden starting exploring the New World.  England were already world power and did no...
 Inhabitants of the land that is now USA, Writers were actually citizens of other countries  Colonial period  Columbus ...
 The native cultures found in the New World displayed a variety of language social customs, creative expressions compared...
 Discovery of the New World was not one sided. Cultures of the New World and the Old World impacted and collided with eac...
 John Smith arrived in 1607, and set up Jamestown.  America was the place John Smith had dreamed of his whole life, ther...
 It also afforded opportunities to writers like John Smith who were born in European underclass to reshape the possibilit...
 Printing pressed were in Boston, Cambridge (M.A), New York, Philadelphia, Annapolis- so the American colonies became the...
 Reformation of Europe Martin Luther  Calvin followers of Calvin who went to America and this became the religion of Ame...
 America culturally was divided into three parts- New England, Middle Colonies and South Districts.  Puritan Calvinists ...
 Literature in three segments with very distinct characteristics-  -North had Puritan influence- based on the Bible, con...
 These were three cultures producing three different literatures before their independence. Before independence there was...
 Boston because of its proximity to England was more developed whereas the south was backward. The puritan settlers and t...
 Patriotism – were proud of their culture, proud of their uniqueness,  Needs as a sea faring people, small country neede...
 Due to lack of local labour force the Spanish began importing Africans.  Slavery existed in all the colonies. Not a lot...
 Europeans set up cities and cleared up forests (frontiers) and set up industries this took up about 200 years.  Challen...
 Europe was trying to conquer the New World.  Believed in the myth of Eden  William Cranshaw- Virginia was almost like ...
 “Plymouth Plantation” by William Bradford what lies behind interpreting the events. Facts rather than fiction.  Thomas ...
 Benjamin Franklin , inventor and master essayist believed in “self- made man. This idea was very important part of the A...
 Thomas Paine “In Common Sense” argued in Enlightenment spirit- simple facts, plain arguments and common sense “The Right...
 Corpus literary works produced in the English language in the U S. Books were not taken seriously constantly looking bac...
 James Fennimore Cooper ‘Leather Stocking’ indigenous American hero, as the Americans did not have their own hero, or myt...
 American Rennaisance term given by F.O.Matthiessen , because of rebirth of the American nation. The first birth being th...
 Transcendentalism going beyond the rationalism of the 18th C, the main writers being Emerson, Thoreau, Whitman, Hawthorn...
 Emerson created the idea the American scholars are to be inspired by nature, ideal figure for Americans to follow spate ...
 Whitman was a poet of democracy wrote only one book with several sections which deal with advocacy of democracy, feminis...
 American poets who were from the privileged families who had had a university education and then had returned to teach i...
 Anti slavery poem from white Americans, sympathetic to anti slavery movement. Not only political activists but also poet...
 Nathaniel Hawthorne and Melville were novelists and poets but also wrote short stories, short story was invented and wid...
 Naturalism- literary representative of determinism, associated with miserable, realistic depictions of lower class life....
 America gradually became the world and economic power. While Europe was impoverished different from America, it was bene...
 Progressive political movements- after WWI,the Flappers , young women who were pleasure seeking, wealthy in the 1920’s, ...
 American history reengagement, powerful attempt by writers for illusion against reality. What we imagine as American Dre...
 Economy of America collapsed, fun, music, the ten year partying from 1919-1929 suddenly ended with the stock market cras...
 Referred to French capital Paris, after the First World War, roughly in the 1920’s working and reading French Literature...
 affected by WW I and WW II, compared to the devastation of Europe, America was not affected.  fear of communism- commun...
 African American writers- were called Harlem writers, because most of them came from New York’s Harlem, which was predom...
 Increased population, the baby boomers in late 1940’s , after the American troops returned  Lingering racial tension af...
 The term Beat has several theories, one of them being ‘Beatified’ that is a state of divine bliss, holy or spiritual sta...
 1900- 1960 was a period of paramount importance to every aspect of America and the world literature point of view as Ame...
Thank you.
  1. 1. American Literature Origin and Development
  2. 2.  THE COLONIAL PERIOD (1607 – 1775)  THE REVOLUTIONARY AGE (1765 – 1790)  THE EARLY NATIONAL PERIOD (1790 – 1820)  THE AMERICAN RENAISSANCE (1820 – 1865)  THE REALISTIC PERIOD (1865 – 1900)  THE NATURALIST PERIOD (1900 – 1914)  THE MODERN PERIOD (1914 – 1945)  THE BEAT GENERATION (19445– 1960)
  3. 3. The Unsettlement of Europe brought about the settlement of America
  4. 4.  The Spanish explorer Christopher Columbus’s voyage in 1493 to the Americas began the exploitation of native populations by the European Imperial powers.  Europeans used their technological weaponry (gunpowder and steel) to conquer the region. They were aided in this by a host of diseases from the Old World against which early Americans had no immune resistance.
  5. 5.  Spain, Portugal, France, Holland, Sweden starting exploring the New World.  England were already world power and did not see any easily transportable resources to transport to their county and also were hesitant after the disappearance of their Roanoke colony failure. So they thought the use of resource and people was not sustainable.
  6. 6.  Inhabitants of the land that is now USA, Writers were actually citizens of other countries  Colonial period  Columbus discovered America in 1492, lasted till 1760’s and 1770’s  1765 the year of the first stamp act.  British misusing the colonies and creating discontent among the colonists.
  7. 7.  The native cultures found in the New World displayed a variety of language social customs, creative expressions compared to three dozen languages, common religion and European nations. Native people were more diverse.  They relied on oral tradition of chants, songs and spoken narrative sometimes referred to as ‘orature’.  Literature came from the word “littera” which means written, the oral form was included as literature much later.  Red Indians were brutally suppressed and killed, were called savage and primitive denied everything – benefit of education, voting and civilisation.
  8. 8.  Discovery of the New World was not one sided. Cultures of the New World and the Old World impacted and collided with each other.  New world was a distinct culture on its own  Immigrants of Europe came with their own cultures and languages with interaction with the native American cultures.  Had new professions and new ways of life to survive in the New World. Established cultures and some professions because some professions from the Old World did not fit in the New World.
  9. 9.  John Smith arrived in 1607, and set up Jamestown.  America was the place John Smith had dreamed of his whole life, there his character, his determination, and ambition had propelled him to the top of society.  he pointed the way for others, who were drawn by the dream that opportunity was there for anyone who dared seize it. Smith founded more than a colony. He gave birth to the American Dream.
  10. 10.  It also afforded opportunities to writers like John Smith who were born in European underclass to reshape the possibilities of colonial life away from hereditary privilege in favour of merit, talent and effort.  Captain John Smith could be considered the first American author with his works: ‘A True Relation Hath Happened in Virginia’ (1608) and ‘The General Historie of Virginia, New England, and The Summer Isles’ (1624)
  11. 11.  Printing pressed were in Boston, Cambridge (M.A), New York, Philadelphia, Annapolis- so the American colonies became the leaders in printed literature, but not a lot of American literature to print but had the freedom to print whatever they choose and where ever they choose to.  Some of the American literature were pamphlets and writings extolling the benefits of the colonies to both a European and colonist audience.
  12. 12.  Reformation of Europe Martin Luther  Calvin followers of Calvin who went to America and this became the religion of America  The orthodox Catholics and the reformists (Protestants)  Europe sided with the medieval Catholicism of the Church of Rome. Protestants were in defiance of the Church of Rome, and at the time of Henry VIII set up their own Anglican Church of England. Started in 1607 and continued to the 17th and 18th C.  Europeans set up cities and cleared up forests (frontiers) and set up industries this took up about 200 years.
  13. 13.  America culturally was divided into three parts- New England, Middle Colonies and South Districts.  Puritan Calvinists set up society after the world of God. Committed a lot of crime and killed many people.  The Middle Colonies were Quaker dominant, they were pacifists, rationalist and humanitarian. Not as staunch Christians as the Puritans. They were peaceful and did not kill anyone.  South Districts were occupied by the peasants who cleared up the land for agriculture, they were the main participants in the Civil War in 1865, because they were landlords who did not want to abolish slavery at the time of Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln won the war and slavery was abolished.
  14. 14.  Literature in three segments with very distinct characteristics-  -North had Puritan influence- based on the Bible, concept of free will, fallen man by birth as man is a sinner so has to redeem himself according to God’s will.  - Middle Quakers had different writing, wrote on slavery system and to treat slaves as humans. Believed in liberalism which was different philosophy than that of Puritans and Calvinists. The Quakers were pacifists, humanitarian and liberal. They were the backbone of America as they set up all the industrial, cultural and educational institutions in America.  - Third Southern Conservative, long time conservative, literature by Cotton Mahers wrote about histories of its own states, cities, as chronicles and histories.
  15. 15.  These were three cultures producing three different literatures before their independence. Before independence there was a small group of pioneer novels who wrote about the rough life the American settlers lived and the problems they faced, their confrontations with the native Indians.
  16. 16.  Boston because of its proximity to England was more developed whereas the south was backward. The puritan settlers and the pilgrim fathers from England settled in Boston. Boston became the spiritual capital of New England. Religion was so dominating that they were not allowed to write freely of their own will. Puritans and the Calvinists did not permit the writing of any other literature. Only the Quakers wrote freely.
  17. 17.  Printing pressed were in Boston, Cambridge (M.A), New York, Philadelphia, Annapolis- so the American colonies became the leaders in printed literature, but not a lot of American literature to print but had the freedom to print whatever they choose and where ever they choose to.
  18. 18.  Patriotism – were proud of their culture, proud of their uniqueness,  Needs as a sea faring people, small country needed to have lands and agriculture.  Longing for land and wealth  Permanent English settlements were in Jamestown 1607 modern day Virginia  Plymouth 1620 modern day Massachusetts  Jamestown economic reasons, came in three small ships which took five months, 100 male settlers, from which 59 gentlemen who were unaccustomed to hard work so almost starved. Because of being unused to hard labour work struggled for the first few years.
  19. 19.  Due to lack of local labour force the Spanish began importing Africans.  Slavery existed in all the colonies. Not a lot of debate about it.  Used the Bible as a justification (because the Bible had stories with slaves)  Descriptions of slaves being happy and content so not need to change  Biological inequality  Rescued from Pagan cultures so justified
  20. 20.  Europeans set up cities and cleared up forests (frontiers) and set up industries this took up about 200 years.  Challenges to puritan narrative  Poetry at the service of the formation of American nation  Franklin and American revolution  Thomas Jefferson ( 1724- 1826)
  21. 21.  Europe was trying to conquer the New World.  Believed in the myth of Eden  William Cranshaw- Virginia was almost like the promised land, the immigrants who followed the old testament were the Israelis.  Economic and political reasons for colonisation but on the surface showed as though was religious reasons, so economic and political motives were hidden by religion.  “The journey of Coronado” 1904 but from 16th C the land and the scale of the land survey very important. Europe of the old world not much space, but here was a vast expanse of land it felt to the newcomers like heaven. The story of America is multicultural between different traditions, conflict and collision. Any uniformity was not there.
  22. 22.  “Plymouth Plantation” by William Bradford what lies behind interpreting the events. Facts rather than fiction.  Thomas Morton satirical attack on the Puritans.  Every Puritan narrative always criticizes because of cruelty to the native Americans. We find huge brutality and persecution.  Cotton Maher “Magnalia Christie Americana” or the Ecceslestial History of New England, is the epic puritan consolidate a new identity, looked at it as if it were on an epic scale. Journey to the promised land.  Samuel Sewall- 1652-1730- Puritanism from a personal private side without compromising his values “The Selling of Joseph a Memorial” all men sons of Adam and co- heirs, against inhuman practise of slavery.  “the Travel Journals of Sarah Kimble Knight” gossip, and beauty of the American landscape, becomes a part of the American identity.
  23. 23.  Benjamin Franklin , inventor and master essayist believed in “self- made man. This idea was very important part of the American Dream. It depends on who I am but what I can do”. He attacked violence against native Americans in “A Narrative of the Late Massacres” and the superstitions of women and witch craft in “A Witch Trial at Mount Holly”. He satarised slave traders, one of the three Americans who signed the treaty that ended the war.  -Crevecoeur (1735-1813)- the American is a new man who moves away not valued because of who they were related to but valued because of what they did.  Democracy was only available to the white man and not to white woman and slaves.
  24. 24.  Thomas Paine “In Common Sense” argued in Enlightenment spirit- simple facts, plain arguments and common sense “The Rights of Man” against hereditary monarchy.  Age of Reason- religion as irrational  Thomas Jefferson- departing from the country not by chance but by choice.1776, drafted the Declaration of Independence. Tension in the way in which American nation of equality but also had inequality.  Abigail Adams- “All Men are created equal” explicitly exclude women and implicitly the native Americans and slaves.  Judith Sargent Murray “On the Equality of the Sexes”, attention to women’s suffering because of denial of education .  Africa was Eden because frightened of being eaten by savages who were whites reversal of gaze by OLando Equatrinao.  There were voices against slavery, patriarchy, and there were various kinds of writings both fiction and non fiction. The word ‘Man’ or ‘men’ were used in a sense of including everyone but in reality did not include everyone. Tried to hide social and cultural exclusion.
  25. 25.  Corpus literary works produced in the English language in the U S. Books were not taken seriously constantly looking back to the UK trying to write the same way as England, not independently. Their culture and economics dynamisms, socio political cultural dynamisms of the US. The growth of history and the radical development of the US shaped the literature of the country. Huge change took place, agents of change production of American literature began with the American revolution.  Pilgrim fathers were persecuted, early history was puritanical. Americans refused to pay taxes to the British monarchy they called for no taxation without representation. As there were no American representatives in the British parliament.  Military conflict under George Washington’s leadership winning the war and there by establishment of a state.
  26. 26.  James Fennimore Cooper ‘Leather Stocking’ indigenous American hero, as the Americans did not have their own hero, or mythology so they invented their own hero.  English settled in the East and conquered westwards, towards the western boundaries. Tribals were frontier men, wrote about an invented hero Nutty Bumbo.
  27. 27.  American Rennaisance term given by F.O.Matthiessen , because of rebirth of the American nation. The first birth being the settlement of the British and the Dutch. Renaissance about the ‘devotion’ of the five writers to the possibility of democracy. Democracy was an all consuming idea, a reaction.
  28. 28.  Transcendentalism going beyond the rationalism of the 18th C, the main writers being Emerson, Thoreau, Whitman, Hawthorne and Fuller. A new nation of national consciousness. Belief in the unity of the world and God. Result of late flowering of the European Romanticism. Concord village attracted all literary figures.
  29. 29.  Emerson created the idea the American scholars are to be inspired by nature, ideal figure for Americans to follow spate from English and European. Trying to construct American national identity. Thoreau in ‘Walden’ gave the insight to the self discovery, live in a wooden cabin and refused to pay taxes.
  30. 30.  Whitman was a poet of democracy wrote only one book with several sections which deal with advocacy of democracy, feminism, equal rights, he set a trend for American to follow.
  31. 31.  American poets who were from the privileged families who had had a university education and then had returned to teach in the universities.  Longfellow- American poems about a local hero, not from European origin.  James Russel Lowell-funny and suitable criticism of the American literature he criticised his fellow contemporaries.  Oliver Wendell Holmes celebrated America. Rights of the individual where they spoke to God directly without the church to mediate.
  32. 32.  Anti slavery poem from white Americans, sympathetic to anti slavery movement. Not only political activists but also poets and writers.  Margaret Fuller important because wrote about women prisoners and insane. Wrote about the rights of women, necessity of women to come out in public places and to have jobs.
  33. 33.  Nathaniel Hawthorne and Melville were novelists and poets but also wrote short stories, short story was invented and widely practised in America. Encouraged the next generation to write short stories. The best short stories were written in a society which is not rigid of heirarchial.  Edgar Alan Poe is regarded as the Father of Detective Fiction.  Harriet Beecher Stowe a former slave wrote ‘ Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ .  Phase of realism- between romanticism of earlier period and the realistic period a border line period is called local colour movement. Because of the size of America travelling was a problem, the East and the West had a huge difference and gap. Local writing was very important as they wrote about their own experience and their own perception of life. Mark Twain shows the reality of life, against industrialised, materialistic, American lives in pursuit of materialism and lack values.
  34. 34.  Naturalism- literary representative of determinism, associated with miserable, realistic depictions of lower class life. Imagined society as Godless, out of control, used naturalism to relate dot society.  In the 19th C Americans were confident, stronger, American literature left behind all of its European hangover.
  35. 35.  America gradually became the world and economic power. While Europe was impoverished different from America, it was benefitted from the war.  Political writing discussed social and business corporation  Experimentation in style and form joined the new freedom in subject matter  American writers expressed their disillusionment following the wars
  36. 36.  Progressive political movements- after WWI,the Flappers , young women who were pleasure seeking, wealthy in the 1920’s, women felt liberated that they never felt before different in how the women behaved before the first world war and after was a drastic change. Captures the restless, pleasure hungry, defiant mood of the 1920’s. Expressed best in Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gastsby”, the tendency of the youth’s golden dreams to dissolve in failure and disappointment.
  37. 37.  American history reengagement, powerful attempt by writers for illusion against reality. What we imagine as American Dream, is not that way.  The way money, wealth, youth, maturity, beauty, fun and economic classes were important, led to the rise of political consciousness.  Also loneliness, marriage, family which was a revival of engagement with the environment. What the cold war did to America.  Depression era literature- was blunt and direct, in its social criticism
  38. 38.  Economy of America collapsed, fun, music, the ten year partying from 1919-1929 suddenly ended with the stock market crash. Business and companies closed, unemployment. Americans were reduced to begging on the streets, which was shown all over Russia to tell them the result of capitalism. Used as a communist propaganda.
  39. 39.  Referred to French capital Paris, after the First World War, roughly in the 1920’s working and reading French Literature. They felt lost though living as expats and explored the themes of alienation, change and confronted people’s despair, fears and disillusionment.
  40. 40.  affected by WW I and WW II, compared to the devastation of Europe, America was not affected.  fear of communism- communist hating country. State tried to keep communism away. There was anti- communist bias.  beginning of the cold war- after the end of WW II, 1945, the allies united and a curtain descended between UK, USA and Russia, i.e between the capitalist and the communist countries.
  41. 41.  African American writers- were called Harlem writers, because most of them came from New York’s Harlem, which was predominantly occupied by African Americans. Race specific emotions were expressed.
  42. 42.  Increased population, the baby boomers in late 1940’s , after the American troops returned  Lingering racial tension after slavery and reconstruction  Economic development and changes  Rise of youth culture  Fear of eroding traditions, disappearance of old ways of life  Modern writers are known to use the theme of alienation and disconnectedness  Frequent use of irony and understatement experimentation with new literature, in fiction and poetry. Use of stream of consciousness, interior monologue/ dialogue. Trying to created a unique style, rise of ethnic and women writers.  Drama the playwrights used inward looking and outward looking approach. Being politically engaged was looking outwards whereas when it dealt with psychology it was inward looking.
  43. 43.  The term Beat has several theories, one of them being ‘Beatified’ that is a state of divine bliss, holy or spiritual state of upliftment. Beat writing was generally anti traditional , anti establishment and anti intellectual.  Very iconoclastic against tradition, pretensions that they criticized. People who put themselves in the margins, against the militarization of America, nuclearisation, against the Vietnam war. Wanted America and society to be anti war, pro nature, against patriarchy wanted the creation of a society that was as equal as possible.  ‘On the Road’ nonfictional, very important accomplishes the acknowledgement to wide open spaces, because America was an enormous country. Travel narrative, roads very important part of the American consciousness.
  44. 44.  1900- 1960 was a period of paramount importance to every aspect of America and the world literature point of view as America changed profoundly,  there were two world wars  America astonishingly became a world power  technological advances  evolution of society  Women in America got the right to vote  Greater rights were given to women  Gradually retrenchment of how women were robbed of their freedom and power as asked to withdraw from public life. Disempowered women protested which led to the feminist movement.
  45. 45. Thank you.

