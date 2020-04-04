Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Texto original Página 1 Sugerir uma tradução melhor Afiliado Boot Camp: Etapas principais para o seu excelente atuação
Página 2 2/15 Prezado parceiro, Queremos agradecer mais uma vez por se juntar ao nosso Programa de afiliados SEMrush, o Be...
Page 3 ABC: Essenciais para sucesso Page 4
4/15 Fundamentos para o Sucesso Como o programa BeRush é operado? Nosso programa é muito simples de usar e possui apenas a...
ABC: Invest Seu tempo O caminho certo! Page 6 6/15 Invista seu tempo da maneira certa!
Depois de ler os Termos, você saberá: Bem-vindo ao segundo passo do nosso guia ABC! Nossa equipe deseja que você seja o ma...
ABC: Coletando os ganhos Page 8 8/15 Coletando os ganhos Agora chegamos à terceira etapa do ABC em cinco e vamos compartil...
Você recebe sua comissão em dólares americanos e fornecemos dois pagamentos métodos a escolher: Paypal e Transferência Ban...
SWIFT OU BIC endereço do banco Com o PayPal, você só precisa fornecer o email associado à sua conta do PayPal. Depois que ...
Ganhar mais Page 11 11/15 Você está dando o quarto passo do guia ABC, o que significa que sua integração está sempre mais ...
fluxos de trabalho para todas as ferramentas. Se você deseja testar seus conhecimentos sobre o SEMrush, inscreva-se em nos...
Coloque em prática Sabemos que esses recursos podem parecer esmagadores então, se você está no início do SEMrush caminho s...
Page 14 14/15 Você chegou ao capítulo final do nosso acampamento de afiliados! Agora que você tem dominado todos os elemen...
Page 15 15/15 ABC: OnBoarding Concluído! Parabéns por concluir nosso acampamento de afiliados! Estamos animados para ver q...
que nosso programa trará novas oportunidades interessantes!Obrigado por estar conosco!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AFILIADOS SEMRUSH 2020

34 views

Published on

PROGRAMA DE AFILIADOS DA SEMRUSH 2020
WTS

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AFILIADOS SEMRUSH 2020

  1. 1. Texto original Página 1 Sugerir uma tradução melhor Afiliado Boot Camp: Etapas principais para o seu excelente atuação
  2. 2. Página 2 2/15 Prezado parceiro, Queremos agradecer mais uma vez por se juntar ao nosso Programa de afiliados SEMrush, o BeRush. Para tornar sua nova jornada tranquila e bem-sucedida, desenvolvemos o Afiliado Boot Camp - cinco etapas projetadas para fornecer todas as informações essenciais sobre nosso programa. Estude cinco capítulos e saiba mais sobre o programa e as ferramentas SEMrush: ABC: Fundamentos para o Sucesso ABC: Invista seu tempo da maneira certa ABC: Coletando seus ganhos ABC: Saiba mais, ganhe mais ABC: Aprenda e compartilhe com os melhores Boot Camp para afiliados: etapas principais pelo seu excelente desempenho
  3. 3. Page 3 ABC: Essenciais para sucesso Page 4
  4. 4. 4/15 Fundamentos para o Sucesso Como o programa BeRush é operado? Nosso programa é muito simples de usar e possui apenas algumas condições importantes que você precisa ter em mente. Com o BeRush, você obtém: Comissão recorrente de 40% das vendas dos sub Pro, Guru e Business inscrições, mensais e anuais, diretamente do site da SEMrush; Modelo de atribuição de primeiro clique, que exige que o usuário aterre originalmente no site da SEMrush através do seu link de referência. Depois que o usuário atualizar para um produto mais caro, sua comissão aumentará de acordo; 10 anos de vida útil do cookie desde o dia da primeira chegada do usuário em Site SEMrush através do seu link de referência; Materiais promocionais ( links , banners ewidgets) para adicionar ao seu blog publicações, barras laterais, e-mails, tweets ou boletins. Para aprender mais dicas sobre o programa, recomendamos que você venha e veja este breve vídeo ainda detalhado e confira a seção de perguntas frequentes do nosso site. Esperamos que você tenha gostado de descobrir esta pequena peça introdutória em Noções básicas do Programa de Afiliados SEMrush. Continue lendo e no próximo capítulo você descobrirá os pontos principais de seus ganhos futuros com o BeRush. Page 5
  5. 5. ABC: Invest Seu tempo O caminho certo! Page 6 6/15 Invista seu tempo da maneira certa!
  6. 6. Depois de ler os Termos, você saberá: Bem-vindo ao segundo passo do nosso guia ABC! Nossa equipe deseja que você seja o mais eficiente possível - e acreditamos firmemente que o conhecimento é a chave definitiva para a eficiência! Não queremos ver você desperdiçar seu tempo em projetos que não são permitidos pelos nossos Termos de Serviço, portanto, leia e aceitou os Termos do programa de afiliados BeRush. Verifique seu conhecimento Deseja verificar novamente seu conhecimento de nossos termos? Tome esta curtaSEMrush Exame dos Termos do Programa de Afiliados, que inclui 24 perguntas e abrange todos os principais pontos dos termos do programa. Se for bem sucedido, você receberá um certificado como prova de seu domínio! Esperamos que esta parte do ABC tenha ajudado você a aprender os princípios básicos de como o O programa é operado. Quando o próximo e-mail chegar, você já poderá ganhar sua primeira comissão; por esse motivo, preparamos nosso próximo e-mail ABC para ajudá-lo colete sua primeira renda BeRush! Continue com o BeRush! Depois de aceitar os Termos de Uso, você poderá continuar desenvolvendo seu plano de ação e comece a ganhar com o BeRush. O que você pode e não pode ser compensado Como e quando você pode colete seus ganhos Quais técnicas e estratégias são proibidas Page 7
  7. 7. ABC: Coletando os ganhos Page 8 8/15 Coletando os ganhos Agora chegamos à terceira etapa do ABC em cinco e vamos compartilhar com você algo que você sem dúvida deseja aprender - como coletar seus ganhos! Como você é pago?
  8. 8. Você recebe sua comissão em dólares americanos e fornecemos dois pagamentos métodos a escolher: Paypal e Transferência Bancária. Com o Paypal, você precisa atingir um limite mínimo de US $ 50 para obter seu pagamento de comissão. Os pagamentos são feitos duas vezes por mês: nos dias 10 e 25. O pagamento mínimo para a transferência bancária é de US $ 1000. Depois de chegar esse limite, não hesite em nos deixar uma linha e pedir uma amostra fatura - começaremos a processar o pagamento assim que recebermos a fatura do seu lado. Se você não atingiu o limite de pagamento durante um determinado período, não se preocupe - o o valor ganho será transferido para o próximo período de pagamento! Que informações eu preciso fornecer receber meus ganhos? Os Afiliados do BeRush precisam preencher um formulário de imposto usado para contribuintes e isentos de impostos organizações a relatar informações financeiras: Verifique se você enviou o formulário no seu perfil do BeRush . Se você tem Se tiver dúvidas sobre o formulário fiscal, consulte a seção dedicada aos formulários fiscais na nossa página de perguntas frequentes ou entre em contato com nossa equipe. é usado para indivíduos e empresas localizadas nos E.U.A W-9 W-8BEN W-8BEN-E é para indivíduos residentes Fora dos Estados Unidos é para empresas localizadas Fora dos Estados Unidos Page 9 9/15 Depois de fazer o upload do formulário de imposto, nós o verificaremos e entraremos em contato se alguns as informações necessárias estão ausentes. Se você optar por fazer a transferência eletrônica, também precisará fornecer as seguintes seguintes informações na seção Configurações de pagamento do seu perfil do BeRush: Nome do banco Número da conta ou IBAN Nome da conta tipo de conta Roteamento (ABA) • • • • •
  9. 9. SWIFT OU BIC endereço do banco Com o PayPal, você só precisa fornecer o email associado à sua conta do PayPal. Depois que seu formulário de imposto é aprovado, o método de pagamento é escolhido e todas as informações necessárias dados são preenchidos, você está pronto para receber seus ganhos! Agora que você já domina todos os elementos essenciais do nosso programa, é hora de analisar os dicas de ganhos avançados - no próximo capítulo, compartilharemos algumas fontes valiosas es para suas atividades futuras. • • Page 10 ABC: Saber mais,
  10. 10. Ganhar mais Page 11 11/15 Você está dando o quarto passo do guia ABC, o que significa que sua integração está sempre mais completo! Depois de terminar de ler este capítulo, você terá uma lista de recursos de SEMrush que podem ajudá-lo a aprender alguns recursos incríveis do produto e estão sempre à mão. Como você já aprendeu com o nosso Primeiro Passo deste Guia ABC, com o BeRush você pode iniciar a promoção a partir do primeiro dia de ingresso no programa usando o Promo Materiais . Ainda assim, não é segredo que quanto mais você souber sobre um produto que você pro- mais usuários e comissões mais convertidos você obterá. Então pegue um pouco e aproveite a descoberta do SEMrush! Por onde começo? Nossa base de conhecimento é um ótimo ponto de partida; isso con- contém descrições dos kits de ferramentas SEMrush e eficiência Saiba Mais, Ganhe Mais
  11. 11. fluxos de trabalho para todas as ferramentas. Se você deseja testar seus conhecimentos sobre o SEMrush, inscreva-se em nossos cursos da Academia que cobrem os kits de ferramentas SEMrush e até forneça cursos de SEO especializados! Passe o exames e compartilhe os certificados para comprovar seu conhecimento borda do software. Todos os cursos em SEMrush Academia são gratuitas. Junte-se e Compartilhe Nossa comunidade é um grupo crescente de apaixonados profissionais do setor. Descubra o blog , registre-se para os seminários on-line regulares , siga o podcast e amplie seu conhecimento com o download Ebooks . Há tanto conteúdo incrível que você não podemos deixar de compartilhá-lo em seus perfis sociais, bem como entre o seu público! Page 12 12/15 Fique ligado! Fique conosco e não se esqueça de conferir as Notícias, acompanhar nossas estatísticas , siga-nos nos canais sociais e não perca nosso SEMRush Affiliate Insider no seu e-mail- box.Se você não estiver recebendo o Affilaite Insider, marque "Gostaria de receber notícias, eventos e eventos exclusivos ofertas por email ou telefone " no seu perfil para começar recebendo atualizações exclusivas de nossa equipe! Obtenha as respostas Enquanto estuda, você provavelmente terá algumas informações específicas. perguntas - sinta-se livre para resolvê-los para o nosso Cus- Suporte para tomer. Se você precisar de algum conselho sobre promoção ou deseja compartilhar suas idéias, fique à vontade para entrar em contato conosco - estamos comprometidos em fazer seu trabalho com BeRush o mais suave e lucrativo possível!
  12. 12. Coloque em prática Sabemos que esses recursos podem parecer esmagadores então, se você está no início do SEMrush caminho sugerimos começar com o básico e pegar algum curso na Academia. Sua etapa final do ABC está chegando e estamos preparando algumas práticas recomendadas que você pode em suas atividades. Continue aprendendo e aproveitando! Page 13 ABC: Aprenda e Compartilhar com ao melhor
  13. 13. Page 14 14/15 Você chegou ao capítulo final do nosso acampamento de afiliados! Agora que você tem dominado todos os elementos essenciais do nosso programa, é hora de se juntar à nossa comunidade de afiliados iate especialistas em marketing e entusiastas! A melhor maneira de fazer isso seria participar de nossa série regular de seminários on-line . Participantes A participação nos seminários on-line ajudará você a: Esperamos que histórias de sucesso e conselhos práticos de nossos parceiros sejam altamente motivadores. e ajudará você a aumentar seus ganhos! No BeRush, congratulamo-nos com suas idéias - se houver um projeto que você deseja para discutir ou implementar com a nossa ajuda, não hesite em entrar em contato conosco e compartilhe seus pensamentos. Aprenda e compartilhe com os melhores Aprenda como melhorar sua técnicas promocionais Descubra dicas acionáveis gerar receita com seu site Descubra maneiras de crescer sua marca pessoal e muito mais
  14. 14. Page 15 15/15 ABC: OnBoarding Concluído! Parabéns por concluir nosso acampamento de afiliados! Estamos animados para ver quais projetos você criará e esperamos
  15. 15. que nosso programa trará novas oportunidades interessantes!Obrigado por estar conosco!

×