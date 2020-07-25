Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kompetensi Inti : Menerapkan Pola Hidup Sehat Kompetensi Dasar : Mengenal berbagai macam Penyakit Tujuan pembelajaran : 1....
1. Latar Belakang virus Corona 2. Gejala terinfeksi virus Corona 3. Cara penyebaran Virus Corona 4. Pencegahan Virus Corona
1. Latar Belakang Virus Corona Apa yang disebut dengan Virus Corona Virus Corona adalah sebuah keluarga virus yang ditemuk...
Mengapa disebut COVID-19 1. Corona Coronavirus muncul di Wuhan, China Desember 2019, diberi nama Severe Acute Respiratory ...
2. Gejala terinfeksi virus Corona Hari ke-5 Pasien mungkin akan mengalami kesulitan bernapas. Keluhan ini umumnya terjadi ...
Hari ke-7 Pada hari ke-7 umumnya pasien mulai melaporkan penyakitnya dan menjalani perawatan di rumah sakit. Hari ke-8 Pad...
Berikut gejala virus corona yang ringan: 1.Hidung beringus. 2.Sakit kepala 3.Batuk 4.Demam 5.Sakit tenggorokan 6.Tidak ena...
3. Cara Penyebarannya Badan Kesehatan Dunia (WHO) mengungkapkan cara penyebaran virus corona dari satu orang ke lainnya. k...
1. Aluminium Virus corona dapat bertahan di alumunium selama 2 hingga 8 jam sejak pertama kali bersentuhan dengan orang ya...
4. Kayu Berbeda dengan besi, aluminium, dan sarung tangan, kayu dapat menjadi tempat virus corona dengan rentang waktu yan...
4. Cara Pencegahan Sampai saat ini belum ada vaksin untuk mencegah infeksi virus corona. Namun, setidaknya ada beberapa ca...
Korona
Korona

Korona

  1. 1. Kompetensi Inti : Menerapkan Pola Hidup Sehat Kompetensi Dasar : Mengenal berbagai macam Penyakit Tujuan pembelajaran : 1. Siswa dapat memahami tentang penyakit menular 2. Siswa dapat mengenal jenis penyakit menular 3. Siswa dapat mengaplikasi hidup sehat dalam kehidupan sehari-hari
  2. 2. 1. Latar Belakang virus Corona 2. Gejala terinfeksi virus Corona 3. Cara penyebaran Virus Corona 4. Pencegahan Virus Corona
  3. 3. 1. Latar Belakang Virus Corona Apa yang disebut dengan Virus Corona Virus Corona adalah sebuah keluarga virus yang ditemukan pada manusia dan hewan. Sebagian virusnya dapat mengingeksi manusia serta menyebabkan berbagai penyakit, mulai dari penyakit umum seperti flu, hingga penyakit-penyakit yang lebih fatal, seperti Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) dan Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)
  4. 4. Mengapa disebut COVID-19 1. Corona Coronavirus muncul di Wuhan, China Desember 2019, diberi nama Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2(SARS-COV2). 2. Covid-19 WHO mengumumkan Covid-19 menjadi nama resmi dari penyakit yang disebabkan oleh virus corona yang berasal dari Wuhan, China. nama tersebut diberikan Dirjen WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus di Jenewa, Swiss pada Selasa, 11 Februari 2020.
  5. 5. 2. Gejala terinfeksi virus Corona Hari ke-5 Pasien mungkin akan mengalami kesulitan bernapas. Keluhan ini umumnya terjadi pada orang lanjut lansia atau mereka dengan penyakit penyerta lainnya. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) China menunjukkan bahwa sekitar 80 % kasus menimbulkan gejala ringan.15 % ,parah dan 5 persen dengan kondisi kritis. 1 sampai 2 % kasus meninggal Berikut gejala infeksi virus corona dari ke hari : Hari ke-1 Pasien akan mengalami demam. Pasien juga dimungkinkan mengalami rasa lelah, nyeri otot, dan batuk kering. Diare mual2 satu atau 2 hari
  6. 6. Hari ke-7 Pada hari ke-7 umumnya pasien mulai melaporkan penyakitnya dan menjalani perawatan di rumah sakit. Hari ke-8 Pada titik ini, berdasarkan laporan CDC China, pasien dengan kasus parah mengalami sindrom gangguan pernapasan akut. Penyakit ini terjadi ketika cairan memenuhi paru-paru. Kondisi ini sering kali berakibat fatal. Hari ke-10 Jika gejala pasien memburuk, umumnya rumah sakit akan menyarankan untuk menjalani perawatan di ICU. Pasien dengan kondisi yang memburuk mungkin akan mengalami sakit perut dan kehilangan nafsu makan. Hari ke-17 Umumnya, pasien akan sembuh dan bisa keluar dari rumah sakit setelah 2,5 pekan
  7. 7. Berikut gejala virus corona yang ringan: 1.Hidung beringus. 2.Sakit kepala 3.Batuk 4.Demam 5.Sakit tenggorokan 6.Tidak enak badan Berikut gejala virus corona yang parah: 1. Demam yang mungkin cukup tinggi 2. Batuk dengan lendir. 3. Sesak napas. 4. Nyeri dada atau sesak saat bernapas dan batuk.
  8. 8. 3. Cara Penyebarannya Badan Kesehatan Dunia (WHO) mengungkapkan cara penyebaran virus corona dari satu orang ke lainnya. ketika seseorang positif COVID-19 batuk /bernapas, mereka melepaskan tetesan cairan yang juga terdapat virus corona Kebanyakan tetesan atau cairan itu jatuh pada permukaan dan benda di dekatnya -seperti meja, meja, atau telepon Orang bisa terpapar atau terinfeksi COVID-19 dengan menyentuh permukaan atau benda yang terkontaminasi - dan kemudian menyentuh mata, hidung, atau mulut
  9. 9. 1. Aluminium Virus corona dapat bertahan di alumunium selama 2 hingga 8 jam sejak pertama kali bersentuhan dengan orang yang membawa virus tersebut. 2. Sarung Tangan Operasi Sarung tangan yang banyak digunakan oleh tenaga ahli kesehatan ini dapat disinggahi oleh virus corona selama tenggang waktu 8 jam. 3. Besi Besi menjadi salah satu materi yang paling sering disekitar kita, seperti gagang pintu, pagar. Virus corona dapat bersemayam selama 4-8 jam. Bagaimana corona bertahan hidup
  10. 10. 4. Kayu Berbeda dengan besi, aluminium, dan sarung tangan, kayu dapat menjadi tempat virus corona dengan rentang waktu yang lebih lama yaitu berkisar empat hari sejak tersentuh. 5. Kaca Sama seperti kayu, kaca juga menjadi materi atau wadah tempat virus corona menempel selama empat hari. 6. Kertas Virus ini dapat bertahan hidup di kertas selama kurun waktu 4-5 hari sejak disentuh oleh orang yang membawa virus tersebut. 7. Plastik Plastik bukan hanya sulit diurai, ternyata plastik juga dapat menjadi tempat singgah virus corona. Hal ini dapat dihitung saat pertama kali disentuh, virus corona dapat bertahan selama 5 hari
  11. 11. 4. Cara Pencegahan Sampai saat ini belum ada vaksin untuk mencegah infeksi virus corona. Namun, setidaknya ada beberapa cara yang bisa dilakukan untuk mengurangi risiko terjangkit virus ini. Berikut upaya yang bisa dilakukan: 1. Seringmencuci tangan dengan sabun dan air selama 20 detik hingga bersih. 2. Hindari menyentuh wajah, hidung, atau mulut saat tangan dalam keadaan kotor atau belum dicuci. 3. Hindari kontak langsung/berdekatan dgn orang yang sakit. 4. Hindari menyentuh hewan atau unggas liar. 5. Membersihkan dan mensterilkan permukaan benda yang sering digunakan. 6. Tutup hidung dan mulut ketika bersin /batuk dengan tisu. Kemudian, buanglah tisu dan cuci tangan hingga bersih. 7. Jangan keluar rumah dalam keadaan sakit. 8. Kenakan masker dan segera berobat ke fasilitas kesehatan ketika mengalami gejala penyakit saluran napas

