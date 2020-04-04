Successfully reported this slideshow.
A M WADI 2020
2 ‫االزمة‬‫تعرًف‬ ‫حٌاة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫تحول‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫وٌمثل‬ ،‫التوازن‬ ‫بعدم‬ ‫ٌتسم‬ ً‫انتقال‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫الجماعة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الفرد‬. ‫عن...
3 ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫م‬‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫لل‬‫ئٌسة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫االسباب‬ ‫عامــــــــــــــــــة‬ ‫اسباب‬ .1‫االنسان‬ ‫قدرات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫خار...
4 ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫م‬‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫لل‬‫ئٌسة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫االسباب‬ ‫تالمؤسسح‬ ‫مزتثطح‬ ‫اسثاب‬ .1‫ضٌق‬ ‫بمفهوم‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫ممارسة...
5 ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫م‬‫االز‬‫ـواع‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ط...
6 ‫االزمات‬‫لتقسٌم‬ ‫ى‬‫اخر‬ ‫معاًٌر‬ .1‫كونٌة‬ ‫ازمات‬(‫الطبٌعٌة‬ ‫الكوارث‬–‫االوبئة‬–‫حرائق‬ ‫الغابات‬-‫السٌول‬ ‫الفٌضان...
7 ‫االزمات‬‫لتقسٌم‬ ‫ى‬‫اخر‬ ‫معاًٌر‬ .1‫داخليح‬ ‫اسماخ‬ (ً‫القوم‬ ‫وأمنها‬ ً‫الداخل‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫كٌان‬ ‫تهدد‬ ً‫الت‬ ً‫وه‬)...
‫ادارة‬‫االزمـــــــــــــات‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫التغلة‬ ‫كيفيح‬ ‫االسماخ‬ ‫تإدارج‬ ‫نعني‬ ‫وتجنة‬ ‫المختلفح‬ ‫واإلداريح‬ ‫العلميح‬ ...
‫باألزمات‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫والسٌطرة‬‫للتحكم‬ ‫االزمات‬ ‫صواعة‬‫علم‬‫هها‬ ‫أ‬ ‫با‬ ‫زمات‬ ‫أ‬ ‫باال‬ ‫االدارة‬‫تعرف‬ ‫خرًن‬ ‫آ‬ ...
10 ‫حدوثها‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫االزمــــــــــة‬ ‫ادارة‬ .1‫الجٌد‬ ‫االداري‬ ‫العمل‬ .2ً‫الماض‬ ‫من‬ ‫واالستفادة‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫االزمات‬ ...
11 ‫القرار‬ ‫الواقع‬ ‫ازمــــــة‬ ‫لألزمة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ازمــــــة‬ ‫لألزمة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التوفيق‬‫الكاذب‬ ‫االنذار‬ ‫الفش...
12 ‫حدوثها‬‫عود‬‫االزمة‬‫ادارة‬ 1-‫التقليدية‬ ‫الطرق‬:- *ً‫االعالم‬ ‫والتعتٌم‬ ‫االزمة‬ ‫انكار‬ *‫االزمة‬ ‫كبت‬ *‫عنها‬ ‫ا...
13 ‫االزمة‬‫مع‬‫التعامل‬ .1‫االزمة‬ ‫تصعٌد‬ ‫وقف‬ .2‫السلبٌات‬ ‫تجنب‬ .3‫االٌجابٌات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬ .4‫اهدافهم‬ ‫تحقٌق‬ ...
14 ‫االزمة‬ ‫االنذار‬ ‫اشارج‬ ‫اكتشاف‬ ‫والىقايح‬ ‫االستعذاد‬ ‫منها‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االضرار‬ ‫احتواء‬ ‫التعلٌم‬(‫مستفادة‬ ‫د...
15 ‫االزمات‬‫ادارة‬‫في‬‫سالٌب‬ ‫أ‬ ‫واال‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المها‬‫بعض‬ ‫لإلحداث‬ ‫والمرنة‬ ‫السرٌعة‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫تلقا...
ادارة الازمـــــــــــــات

ادارة

ادارة الازمـــــــــــــات

