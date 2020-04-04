التفاوض الدولي

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫انذٔني‬ ‫انزفبٔع‬ ‫يٓبراد‬ 1 A M WADI 2020
‫؟‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ٛ٘ ‫ِب‬ ً‫د‬ ٍٝ‫ػ‬ ‫ارفبق‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ ً‫اٌزٛط‬ ‫ثٙذف‬ ‫أوضش‬ ٚ‫أ‬ ٓ١‫طشف‬ ٓ١‫ث‬ ‫دٛاس‬ ٚ‫أ‬ ‫ِٕبلشخ‬ ‫اٌّظٍذخ‬ ٝ...
‫؟‬ ‫اٌزفبٚض١خ‬ ‫اٌّٙبساد‬ ٍُ‫رؼ‬ ‫ػٍ١ه‬ ‫٠جت‬ ‫ٌّبرا‬ ِٓ ً‫ب‬‫أسبس‬ ‫٠ٕجغ‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ‫ِٙبساد‬ ‫رؼٍّه‬ ْ‫ا‬: ‫ٚد٠خ‬ ‫ثطش٠...
‫انزفبٔع‬ ‫شرٔؽ‬ ‫أٔال‬:‫انزفبٔػيخ‬ ‫انمٕح‬ ‫ثبَيب‬:‫انزفبٔػيخ‬ ‫انًؼهٕيبد‬: ‫َحٍ؟‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫خظًُب؟‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫َريذ؟‬ ‫يبرا‬ ‫؟‬ ...
‫انزفبٔع‬ ‫اصبنيت‬ ‫ثبٌضغظ‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ‫ثبإللٕبع‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ‫فٛص‬ ‫ثطش٠مخ‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬-‫فٛص‬ 5
‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ‫ػٍّ١خ‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫ِّٙخ‬ ‫رىز١ىبد‬ ‫انًضبٔيخ‬: •‫ثآخش‬ ‫شٟء‬ ‫اسزجذاي‬ ٍٝ‫ػ‬ َٛ‫رم‬–‫شٟء‬ ً‫ِمبث‬ ‫شٟء‬. •ً‫ِمبث‬ ْٚ...
‫يراحم‬ ‫ػذح‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ٌٕ‫رزك‬ ‫ػًهيخ‬ ‫رجبدنيخ‬ ‫ػًهيخ‬ ‫إراديخ‬ ‫اخزيبريخ‬ ‫ػاللخ‬ ‫ٔانًحفزاد‬ ‫انميٕد‬ ‫ثٓب‬ ‫رحيؾ‬ ‫ػًهيخ‬...
٦-‫أّ٘ٙب‬ ، ‫ػذح‬ ‫ِجبالد‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ َ‫٠سزخذ‬: -‫أ‬ٞ‫ٚااللزظبد‬ ٞ‫اٌزجبس‬ ‫اٌّجبي‬. -‫ة‬ٞ‫اٌؼسىش‬ ‫اٌّجبي‬. -‫د‬ٟ‫اٌس...
‫يزؼذدح‬ ‫إَٔاع‬ ‫انزفبٔع‬ ‫ِؼ١بس‬ ِٓ ‫أوضش‬ ‫ٚفك‬ ‫اٌزفبٚع‬ ‫رظٕ١ف‬ ٓ‫٠ّى‬.‫ٚاٌٙذف‬ ، ‫االسزشار١ج١خ‬ ٞ‫ِؼ١بس‬ ‫ٚ٠ٛجذ‬. ‫ْ...
‫انزفبٔع‬ ‫يجبدئ‬ ‫ساثؼب‬-‫اٌزفبٚض١خ‬ ‫ثبٌزىز١ىبد‬ ‫رزؼٍك‬ ‫ِجبدا‬: ‫صبٌضب‬-‫اٌّفبٚضبد‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ًّ‫اٌؼ‬ َ‫ثٕظب‬ ‫رزؼٍك‬ ‫ِجبد...
‫اٚال‬-ٗ‫ٔفس‬ ‫ثبٌّفبٚع‬ ‫رزؼٍك‬ ‫ِجبدا‬: ً‫رزّض‬ٍٟ٠ ‫ف١ّب‬ ‫ِشاػبرٙب‬ ‫رجت‬ ٟ‫اٌز‬ ‫ثبٌّفبٚع‬ ‫اٌؼاللبد‬ ‫راد‬ ‫اٌّجبدا‬:...
‫اٚال‬-ٗ‫ٔفس‬ ‫ثبٌّفبٚع‬ ‫رزؼٍك‬ ‫ِجبدا‬: ‫ِجذأ‬ ‫ساع‬‫ٚادذح‬ ‫دفؼخ‬ ‫ِبٌذ٠ه‬ ‫افشبء‬ َ‫ػذ‬ ٍٝ‫ػ‬ ‫ٚادشص‬ ‫اٌسش٠خ‬.ٌٝ‫ا‬ ...
‫ثبَيب‬-‫انزفبٔػي‬ ‫ثبنضهٕن‬ ‫رزؼهك‬ ‫يجبدئ‬: ٍٟ٠ ‫ف١ّب‬ ‫اٌّجبدا‬ ٖ‫٘ز‬ ً‫رزّض‬: ٓ‫و‬‫أذ‬ ‫وّب‬. ٓ‫و‬ٓ٠‫االخش‬ ‫ِشىالد...
‫ثبنثب‬-‫انًفبٔػبد‬ ‫في‬ ‫انؼًم‬ ‫ثُظبو‬ ‫رزؼهك‬ ‫يجبدئ‬: ‫اٌّجبدا‬ ِٓ ‫ِجّٛػخ‬ ‫ػبدح‬ ‫اٌّفبٚضبد‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ًّ‫اٌؼ‬ َ‫ٔظب‬ ُ‫٠...
‫راثؼب‬-‫انزفبٔػيخ‬ ‫ثبنزكزيكبد‬ ‫رزؼهك‬ ‫يجبدئ‬: ٍٟ٠ ‫ف١ّب‬ ‫اٌزفبٚض١خ‬ ‫ثبٌزىز١ىبد‬ ‫اٌّزؼٍمخ‬ ‫األسبس١خ‬ ‫اٌّجبدا‬ ً‫رز...
‫االخزالفبد‬ ‫ِٚٛاجٙخ‬ ْٛ‫اٌّفبٚض‬: ‫األسض١خ‬ ‫اٌّشزشوخ‬ ‫رمٍ١ض‬ ‫االخزالفبد‬ ٜ‫اٌظغش‬ ‫االخزالفبد‬ ٜ‫اٌىجش‬ 16
‫ثالثا‬:‫المفاوضات‬‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬: 17 1-‫اآلخر‬ ‫انطرف‬ ‫حبجبد‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫انزؼرف‬. 2-‫انزٕلؼبد‬ ‫ثُبء‬. 3-‫انحركخ‬ ‫إيجبد‬. 4-‫ا...
‫انزفبٔػي‬ ‫انفريك‬ ‫ليبدح‬: ‫أوال‬:‫المباشر‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫المباشر‬ ‫الفريق‬. ‫ثانيا‬:‫الفريق‬ ‫رئيس‬. ‫ثالثا‬:‫الهدف‬ ‫تحديد‬....
ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫نهزغهت‬ ‫انخظى‬ ‫يزجؼٓب‬ ٌ‫ا‬ ٍ‫يًك‬ ‫انزي‬ ‫انطرق‬ ‫انًفبٔع‬: .1‫للتفاوض‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫غير‬. .2‫الرئيس‬ ‫استشارة‬. ‫اٌ...
‫انذٔني‬ ‫انزفبٔع‬ •ٌٕ‫األيريكي‬ ‫انٕلذ‬ ‫إلػبػخ‬ ٌٕ‫يًيه‬ ‫ال‬.ٍ‫ي‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫انضطر‬ ٗ‫ٔػه‬ ‫انضبػخ‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫دائًب‬ ‫ٔػيُٓ...
×