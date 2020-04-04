الاتكيت والبرتكول الدبلوماسي

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4/5/2020 1 ‫ثوه‬‫و‬‫والبص‬‫االثٌنٌت‬‫فن‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫السبلوماعي‬ A M WADI 2020
4/5/2020 2 ‫المدجوًات‬ •‫الكالمي‬‫الكصف‬‫في‬‫والبصوثوهول‬‫االثٌنٌت‬‫مفهوم‬. •‫قلٌهما‬‫الجكصف‬‫وهٌفٌة‬ ‫المسلولٌن‬‫بٌن‬‫الف...
4/5/2020 3 ‫للكاللات‬‫واخسة‬ ‫لكملة‬‫وجهان‬‫ثوهالت‬‫و‬‫والبص‬‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫الكامة‬
4/5/2020 4 ‫واالثٌنٌت‬‫ثوهول‬‫و‬‫البص‬‫بٌن‬‫ق‬‫الفص‬ ‫اإلثٌنٌت‬ ‫السبلوماعي‬‫الظلوك‬‫ثدنم‬ ‫الجي‬‫بالكواقس‬‫ًهجم‬ ‫البصوثو...
4/5/2020 5 ‫ان‬‫اى‬ ‫رصًن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫اال‬ ‫وامام‬ ‫هفظم‬ ‫مام‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جمالم‬‫ًمدو‬ ‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫و‬ ‫رصى‬‫آ‬ ‫اال‬ ‫الجوظٌات‬ ‫...
4/5/2020 6 ‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫الجهشًب‬‫بالل‬‫الظلوك‬ ‫الظلٌمة‬ ‫الزطال‬ ‫فن‬ ‫بؽالة‬‫هلمة‬‫وثكوى‬ ‫هظى‬‫ص‬‫ف‬‫اضلها‬ ‫؟؟؟؟‬‫بؽالة...
4/5/2020 7 ‫االثٌنٌت‬‫مؽالب‬ ‫االول‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الصعمى‬‫الجكامو‬ ‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الداهى‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الدالح‬‫المؽلب‬...
4/5/2020 8 ‫االول‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الصعمى‬‫الجكامو‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ •‫اعاعات‬ ‫رمط‬‫قلى‬ ‫ًكوم‬: 1-‫المجاملة‬2-‫البظاؼة‬ 3-‫االعبكٌة‬4-‫و...
4/5/2020 9 1-‫المجاملة‬ •‫االرعاء‬ ‫فن‬ •‫ر‬‫شكو‬ ‫ثطصف‬‫هو‬ ‫قوس‬‫اقجبارك‬‫فى‬‫ثغف‬‫ان‬ ‫هى‬ ‫وخكولهم‬ ‫االرصًن‬. •‫الهسً...
4/5/2020 10 ‫؟‬‫الهسًة‬‫اثٌنٌت‬‫هو‬‫ما‬
4/5/2020 11 2-‫البظاؼة‬ •‫الزجو‬ ‫من‬‫ثجزلص‬‫ان‬‫البس‬ •‫بكوة‬ ‫الوفط‬ ‫وفصض‬‫الزجو‬ ‫من‬‫الجزلص‬ ‫بٌن‬ ‫فصق‬ ‫هواك‬ •‫الج...
4/5/2020 12 3-‫االعبكٌة‬ ‫لهم‬‫ز‬‫موا‬ ‫الواس‬‫لو‬‫ض‬‫اه‬
4/5/2020 13 4-‫والجكارف‬ ‫الجكسًم‬ ‫االرصًن‬‫قلى‬‫الجكصف‬ ‫بها‬‫المكطود‬ ‫البكظ‬‫ًبكغهما‬‫شزطٌجٌن‬ ‫ثكصًف‬
4/5/2020 14 5-‫المطافدة‬ •‫ثكطص‬‫وال‬‫ثؽول‬‫ال‬ •‫المطافدة‬‫قوس‬‫االرص‬‫الشزص‬‫الى‬‫الوغص‬ •‫بالمطافدة‬‫ًبسا‬ ‫الشى‬‫هو‬‫ل...
4/5/2020 15 ‫الداهى‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫اعاعٌة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫خالث‬‫ثوافص‬ ‫من‬‫البس‬ ‫هوا‬: •‫االثطال‬ ‫مهارة‬ •‫اا...
4/5/2020 16 ‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ •‫مكٌوة‬ ‫بفئة‬ ‫الزاضة‬ ‫المطؽلدات‬‫ثجوب‬ •‫االجوبٌة‬ ‫باللغات‬‫الدسًح‬ •‫جسا‬ ‫مهمة‬‫الجظس‬...
4/5/2020 17 ‫االعجماع‬‫مهارة‬ ‫والظمف‬ ‫واإلهطات‬ ‫االعجماع‬ ‫بٌن‬ ‫فصق‬ ‫هواك‬‫هو‬
4/5/2020 18 ‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬‫فى‬‫الفادخة‬‫االرؽاء‬ •‫اللباهة‬ •‫المفاثٌح‬ •‫الظٌجارة‬ •‫مالبظم‬ ‫ولٌنن‬‫جمٌو‬ ‫ثكلٌق‬ ‫قوس...
4/5/2020 19 ‫الدالح‬‫المؽلب‬:‫المالبط‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫ضباخا‬–‫مظاءا‬ ‫بلس‬‫بنو‬ ‫الزاضة‬‫المالبط‬
4/5/2020 20 ‫ابف‬‫ص‬‫ال‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الوالئم‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الغساء‬: -‫الصجال‬ ‫خم‬‫الغٌص‬ ‫خم‬‫المجضوجات‬‫خم‬‫عٌسى‬‫اول‬‫ًطؽدب‬‫ا...
4/5/2020 21 ‫ثوهول‬‫و‬‫البص‬ •‫ات‬‫ص‬‫والمؤثم‬ ‫االججماقات‬‫ثوـٌم‬‫لواقس‬ •‫االعبكٌة‬‫لواقس‬ •‫االقالم‬ ‫رفف‬‫لواقس‬ •‫الو...
4/5/2020 22 ‫االعبكٌة‬
4/5/2020 23 ‫السول‬‫بٌن‬‫االعبكٌة‬ •‫الجواوب‬ •‫الكصقة‬ •‫االبجسًة‬
4/5/2020 24 ‫السول‬‫ؤعاء‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ملوك‬‫بٌن‬‫االعبكٌة‬ ‫اف‬‫ص‬‫اق‬ ‫هواك‬‫وإهما‬‫لواقس‬‫لها‬‫لٌط‬ ‫ئٌظٌن‬‫ر‬ ‫ئٌط‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬‫د...
4/5/2020 25 ‫السبلوماعٌة‬ ‫البكدات‬‫عاء‬‫ؤ‬‫ر‬ ‫االقجماد‬‫اق‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫او‬‫للوضول‬ ‫وفكا‬
الاتكيت والبرتكول الدبلوماسي

الاتكيت والبرتكول الدبلوماسي

الاتكيت والبرتكول الدبلوماسي

  1. 1. 4/5/2020 1 ‫ثوه‬‫و‬‫والبص‬‫االثٌنٌت‬‫فن‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫السبلوماعي‬ A M WADI 2020
  2. 2. 4/5/2020 2 ‫المدجوًات‬ •‫الكالمي‬‫الكصف‬‫في‬‫والبصوثوهول‬‫االثٌنٌت‬‫مفهوم‬. •‫قلٌهما‬‫الجكصف‬‫وهٌفٌة‬ ‫المسلولٌن‬‫بٌن‬‫الفصق‬. •‫اعم‬‫ص‬‫الم‬‫لمسًص‬‫الشزطٌة‬‫الظمات‬. •‫ات‬‫ص‬‫والمؤثم‬‫الدفالت‬‫إقساد‬‫رؽوات‬. •‫والجودًف‬‫االعجكبال‬‫ف‬‫وؿائ‬‫مهوٌة‬. •‫والجودًف‬‫المطافدة‬‫اثٌنٌت‬. •‫والمجامالت‬‫االعبكٌة‬‫لواقس‬. •‫الموائس‬‫شنال‬‫وا‬‫الدفالت‬‫بصوثوهول‬. •‫المائسة‬‫قلى‬‫الظلوك‬‫لواقس‬.
  3. 3. 4/5/2020 3 ‫للكاللات‬‫واخسة‬ ‫لكملة‬‫وجهان‬‫ثوهالت‬‫و‬‫والبص‬‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫الكامة‬
  4. 4. 4/5/2020 4 ‫واالثٌنٌت‬‫ثوهول‬‫و‬‫البص‬‫بٌن‬‫ق‬‫الفص‬ ‫اإلثٌنٌت‬ ‫السبلوماعي‬‫الظلوك‬‫ثدنم‬ ‫الجي‬‫بالكواقس‬‫ًهجم‬ ‫البصوثوهول‬ ‫بجوـٌم‬‫ًهجم‬‫الظلوهٌة‬‫الكواقس‬‫من‬ ‫إؼار‬‫في‬‫اهجماءاثهم‬‫بمزجلف‬ ‫البشص‬‫خٌاة‬
  5. 5. 4/5/2020 5 ‫ان‬‫اى‬ ‫رصًن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫اال‬ ‫وامام‬ ‫هفظم‬ ‫مام‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جمالم‬‫ًمدو‬ ‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫و‬ ‫رصى‬‫آ‬ ‫اال‬ ‫الجوظٌات‬ ‫مام‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جمالم‬‫ًمدو‬‫ثوهول‬‫و‬‫البص‬
  6. 6. 4/5/2020 6 ‫االثٌنٌت‬ ‫الجهشًب‬‫بالل‬‫الظلوك‬ ‫الظلٌمة‬ ‫الزطال‬ ‫فن‬ ‫بؽالة‬‫هلمة‬‫وثكوى‬ ‫هظى‬‫ص‬‫ف‬‫اضلها‬ ‫؟؟؟؟‬‫بؽالة‬ ‫هلمة‬‫لماذا‬
  7. 7. 4/5/2020 7 ‫االثٌنٌت‬‫مؽالب‬ ‫االول‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الصعمى‬‫الجكامو‬ ‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الداهى‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الدالح‬‫المؽلب‬:‫المالبط‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫ابف‬‫ص‬‫ال‬‫المؽلب‬:‫والدفالت‬‫الوالئم‬ ‫اثٌنٌت‬
  8. 8. 4/5/2020 8 ‫االول‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الصعمى‬‫الجكامو‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ •‫اعاعات‬ ‫رمط‬‫قلى‬ ‫ًكوم‬: 1-‫المجاملة‬2-‫البظاؼة‬ 3-‫االعبكٌة‬4-‫والجكارف‬‫الجكسًم‬ 5-‫المطافدة‬
  9. 9. 4/5/2020 9 1-‫المجاملة‬ •‫االرعاء‬ ‫فن‬ •‫ر‬‫شكو‬ ‫ثطصف‬‫هو‬ ‫قوس‬‫اقجبارك‬‫فى‬‫ثغف‬‫ان‬ ‫هى‬ ‫وخكولهم‬ ‫االرصًن‬. •‫الهسًة‬ ‫مدال‬
  10. 10. 4/5/2020 10 ‫؟‬‫الهسًة‬‫اثٌنٌت‬‫هو‬‫ما‬
  11. 11. 4/5/2020 11 2-‫البظاؼة‬ •‫الزجو‬ ‫من‬‫ثجزلص‬‫ان‬‫البس‬ •‫بكوة‬ ‫الوفط‬ ‫وفصض‬‫الزجو‬ ‫من‬‫الجزلص‬ ‫بٌن‬ ‫فصق‬ ‫هواك‬ •‫الجنلف‬ ‫قن‬ ‫االبجكاد‬
  12. 12. 4/5/2020 12 3-‫االعبكٌة‬ ‫لهم‬‫ز‬‫موا‬ ‫الواس‬‫لو‬‫ض‬‫اه‬
  13. 13. 4/5/2020 13 4-‫والجكارف‬ ‫الجكسًم‬ ‫االرصًن‬‫قلى‬‫الجكصف‬ ‫بها‬‫المكطود‬ ‫البكظ‬‫ًبكغهما‬‫شزطٌجٌن‬ ‫ثكصًف‬
  14. 14. 4/5/2020 14 5-‫المطافدة‬ •‫ثكطص‬‫وال‬‫ثؽول‬‫ال‬ •‫المطافدة‬‫قوس‬‫االرص‬‫الشزص‬‫الى‬‫الوغص‬ •‫بالمطافدة‬‫ًبسا‬ ‫الشى‬‫هو‬‫لة‬‫ض‬‫مو‬‫االهبص‬‫الشزص‬ •‫بلؽف‬‫هضها‬‫مف‬‫البظٌػ‬‫واالهدواء‬‫بالٌس‬‫الظالم‬ •‫بالمطافدة‬ ‫الظٌسى‬‫ًس‬‫مس‬‫بكس‬‫اال‬‫بالمطافدة‬‫ًبسا‬‫ال‬‫الصجو‬
  15. 15. 4/5/2020 15 ‫الداهى‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫اعاعٌة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫خالث‬‫ثوافص‬ ‫من‬‫البس‬ ‫هوا‬: •‫االثطال‬ ‫مهارة‬ •‫االعجماع‬ ‫مهارة‬ •‫الولت‬‫ادارة‬ ‫مهارة‬
  16. 16. 4/5/2020 16 ‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ •‫مكٌوة‬ ‫بفئة‬ ‫الزاضة‬ ‫المطؽلدات‬‫ثجوب‬ •‫االجوبٌة‬ ‫باللغات‬‫الدسًح‬ •‫جسا‬ ‫مهمة‬‫الجظس‬ ‫لغة‬ ‫اقاة‬‫ص‬‫م‬
  17. 17. 4/5/2020 17 ‫االعجماع‬‫مهارة‬ ‫والظمف‬ ‫واإلهطات‬ ‫االعجماع‬ ‫بٌن‬ ‫فصق‬ ‫هواك‬‫هو‬
  18. 18. 4/5/2020 18 ‫الدسًح‬‫اثٌنٌت‬‫فى‬‫الفادخة‬‫االرؽاء‬ •‫اللباهة‬ •‫المفاثٌح‬ •‫الظٌجارة‬ •‫مالبظم‬ ‫ولٌنن‬‫جمٌو‬ ‫ثكلٌق‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫هفظم‬‫من‬‫البزط‬ ‫قسم‬ •‫ارص‬‫بلفؾ‬ ‫الوؽق‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫االرص‬‫اج‬‫ص‬‫اخ‬‫قسم‬ •‫االلكاب‬‫قلى‬ ‫والدفاظ‬ ‫االول‬‫باالعم‬ ‫المواداى‬
  19. 19. 4/5/2020 19 ‫الدالح‬‫المؽلب‬:‫المالبط‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫ضباخا‬–‫مظاءا‬ ‫بلس‬‫بنو‬ ‫الزاضة‬‫المالبط‬
  20. 20. 4/5/2020 20 ‫ابف‬‫ص‬‫ال‬‫المؽلب‬:‫الوالئم‬‫اثٌنٌت‬ ‫الغساء‬: -‫الصجال‬ ‫خم‬‫الغٌص‬ ‫خم‬‫المجضوجات‬‫خم‬‫عٌسى‬‫اول‬‫ًطؽدب‬‫المغٌف‬ -‫قادًة‬‫مالبط‬ -‫الكشاء‬‫من‬‫ابظػ‬ -20‫اف‬‫ص‬‫االهط‬‫خم‬‫دلٌكة‬ ‫الكشاء‬: -‫افكٌن‬‫ص‬‫الم‬ ‫قسدد‬2‫الغالب‬‫فى‬ -‫فجصة‬‫موش‬‫دقوة‬ ‫الدسًكة‬ ‫خفالت‬: -‫الكسد‬‫فى‬‫اهبص‬ -‫فجصة‬‫موش‬‫االرؽار‬
  21. 21. 4/5/2020 21 ‫ثوهول‬‫و‬‫البص‬ •‫ات‬‫ص‬‫والمؤثم‬ ‫االججماقات‬‫ثوـٌم‬‫لواقس‬ •‫االعبكٌة‬‫لواقس‬ •‫االقالم‬ ‫رفف‬‫لواقس‬ •‫الوالئم‬ ‫اقساد‬‫لواقس‬
  22. 22. 4/5/2020 22 ‫االعبكٌة‬
  23. 23. 4/5/2020 23 ‫السول‬‫بٌن‬‫االعبكٌة‬ •‫الجواوب‬ •‫الكصقة‬ •‫االبجسًة‬
  24. 24. 4/5/2020 24 ‫السول‬‫ؤعاء‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ملوك‬‫بٌن‬‫االعبكٌة‬ ‫اف‬‫ص‬‫اق‬ ‫هواك‬‫وإهما‬‫لواقس‬‫لها‬‫لٌط‬ ‫ئٌظٌن‬‫ر‬ ‫ئٌط‬‫ر‬ ‫من‬‫دص‬‫اه‬ ‫الجاج‬‫ثارًذ‬–‫للسول‬‫االبجسًة‬‫الدصوف‬–‫الجواوب‬–‫الظن‬–‫االثفاق‬‫دون‬
  25. 25. 4/5/2020 25 ‫السبلوماعٌة‬ ‫البكدات‬‫عاء‬‫ؤ‬‫ر‬ ‫االقجماد‬‫اق‬‫ر‬‫او‬‫او‬‫للوضول‬ ‫وفكا‬

