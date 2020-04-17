Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You
Book Details Author : Laura Lea Goldberg Pages : 320 Publisher : Spring House Press Brand : ISBN : 1940611563 Publication ...
Description In Laura Lea Golberg s new cookbook, "The Laura Lea Balanced Cookbook," the rubber of old-fashioned home-cooki...
if you want to download or read Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You...
Download or read Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You by click link ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook 125 Simple &amp; Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You

7 views

Published on

Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple &amp; Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook 125 Simple &amp; Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You

  1. 1. Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Laura Lea Goldberg Pages : 320 Publisher : Spring House Press Brand : ISBN : 1940611563 Publication Date : 2017-5-20
  3. 3. Description In Laura Lea Golberg s new cookbook, "The Laura Lea Balanced Cookbook," the rubber of old-fashioned home-cooking meets the road of new healthy-food. With over 125 affordable, comforting, make-ahead recipes, this first cookbook from the founder/writer/photographer of the popular "LLBalanced" website reaffirms that balance is possible: you can find the joy, relaxation, and healing of cooking for yourself, family, and friends during these frentic times. All of the recipes in "The Laura Lea Balanced Cookbook" are simple, familiar and no-fuss. The majority of the recipes come together in thirty minutes or less with a few that you can #treatyoself to on a leisurely weekend. They are appealing to kids and adults alike, can be modified for picky eaters or served proudly at a dinner party. The food isn t dogmatic: a little of everything is used and flexibility is the key. With a focus on quality and moderation, the healthy aspects don t hit you over the head. They just make you feel good. With helpful shopping lists and easy-to-follow menu plans, "The Laura Lea Balanced Cookbook" will help any home cook create a foundation in the pantry and kitchen that will make the prospect of healthy cooking accessible and exciting, not stressful. It doesn t overthink things and focuses on consistency instead of perfection. In the end, "The Laura Lea Balanced Cookbook" will have you discovering the balance of cooking healthy meals while re-connecting with your loved ones and yourself."
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Laura Lea's Balanced Cookbook: 125 Simple & Delicious Everyday Recipes for a Healthier You by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/1940611563 OR

×