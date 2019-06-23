{epub download} React Native in Action

React Native in Action by Nader Dabit

















Title: React Native in Action

Author: Nader Dabit

Pages: 300

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781617294051

Publisher: Manning Publications Company









Description



React Native in Action by Nader Dabit Using React Native, developers can build performant cross-platform native apps much easier than ever before, all with a single programming language: JavaScript. React Native in Action gives iOS, Android, and web developers the knowledge and confidence to begin building high quality iOS and Android apps using the React Native framework. By the end, readers will know how to build high quality, cross-platform mobile apps with React Native. Purchase of the print book includes a free eBook in PDF, Kindle, and ePub formats from Manning Publications.













