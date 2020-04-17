Data deduplication-with-veritas-netbackup-appliances jp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NetBackup Appliance による データ重複排除 2020 年 4 月 ベリタステクノロジーズ合同会社 テクノロジーセールス&マーケティング本部 テクニカルホワイトペーパー
2 免責事項 ベリタステクノロジーズ合同会社は、この文書の著作権を留保します。 また、記載された内容の無謬性を保証し ません。Veritas NetBackup は将来に渡って仕様を変更する可能性を常に含み、これらは予告なく行われるこ ともあり...
3 目次 免責事項 ...................................................................................................................
4 速い取り込みと回復率.................................................................................................................
5 1. イントロダクション エグゼクティブサマリ Veritas Technologies は、企業の成功と事業継続に不可欠なデジタル資産の保護と管理に特化したバ ックアップおよびリカバリソリューションのリーダーです。 ベリタスは、すべての ...
6 対象読者 この文書は、ベリタスのデータ重複排除アプライアンスソリューションの詳細に関心のある顧客、パートナー、意 思決定者、ベリタスの現場担当者向けに書かれたものです。テクノロジーの技術的な概要と、その機能のユ ニークな価値について説明して...
7 アップされた同じデータは圧縮されますが、圧縮されたデータは以前のデータセットと同じ容量を消費すること になます。 重複排除では、データはセグメント化され、以前に書き込まれたすべてのデータを表すマトリックス と照合されます。一意であることが判...
8 ポストプロセス重複排除 ポストプロセス重複排除は重複排除の中で最も効率の悪い形式です。この方法では、データのフルセットを 一時的に保存するための大規模なディスクキャッシュと、重複排除された データを保存するための別のディス クキャッシュが必...
9 像ファイル、圧縮データ、仮想画像、NDMP ストリーム、および 暗号化されたデータはうまく重複排除できま せん。さらに、変化率の高いデータベースでは、データを最適な重複排除の結果が得られるような方法で表 示するために、多少の努力が必要になる...
10 排除を実現することができます。テストの結果、VLD はバックアップ時間に大きな影響を与えないことが示さ れていますが、ストリームハンドラが利用可能な場合には、ストリームハンドラを使用することを推奨致します。 図 3：可変⻑重複排除 Net...
11 バックアップとディザスタリカバリのための重複排除 重複排除技術は、バックアップインフラに活用することで大幅なコスト削減が可能である。時間をかけて撮 影されたバックアップイメージは、重複データに遭遇する可能性が高い。複数のクライアントが同じ...
12 NetBackup Universal Shares は、NFS および CIFS プロトコルを介して重複排除ストレージへの直接アク セスを提供します。これにより、バックアップ API を提供していないがダンプやエクスポート操作をサポート...
13 用すると、MSDP とともに NetBackup Universal Share を活用して、VM から個々のファイルに瞬時にアク セスしたり、仮想マシンの完全なセカンダリコピーを利用して、レプリケーション、テスト、その他のいくつかの用 ...
14 ックを取り除くために、MSDP には毎日数分で実行されるリベース(Rebase)と呼ばれる特許取得済みのプ ロセスが含まれています。この効率的なプロセスにより、クラウド上でもデータの重複排除が可能になります。 どのくらいの空き容量が必要な...
15 要があります。システムによっては、チェックと空き領域の解放を完了するのに数時間から数日かかることもあ ります。ベンダーによっては、毎週のクリーンアップパスを代わりに使用して、タイムリーにスペースを解放するた めに時間を割かないことで効率が...
16 に負荷を分散することが容易になります。従来のレプリケーションはコストが高く、データセット全体を 2 つのポ イント間で移動させ、新しい変更をすべてロケーション間で継続的にコピーするソリューションが必要でした。 MSDP と Veritas...
17 3. NetBackup アプライアンスを使用した安全でスケーラブルな MSDP NetBackup アプライアンスと仮想アプライアンスにより、企業は NetBackup MSDP サービスを安全で柔軟 性があり、拡張性があり、管理が容易...
18 すべてのデータ重複排除アプライアンスが同じように作られているわけではありません。高可用性 (HA) は NetBackup 5340 アプライアンスのオプションとして利用できます。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、実績のあ る Ve...
19 エンタープライズ向けの MSDP アベイラビリティアーキテクチャ ベリタスは⻑年にわたり、NetBackup ソフトウェアに耐障害性機能を組み込んで、現在のエンタープライズク ラスのソリューションにしてきました。このアーキテクチャは、Ne...
20 ○組み込みのデータ整合性機能は、フローのようになっています。 ○2 段階のカタログおよびフィンガープリント・データベース保護は、すべての NetBackup Appliance に組み 込まれています。 -MSDP カタログのリアルタイム...
21 バックアップを行えば行うほど、データの整合性が取れてきます。システムの規模が大きくなり、含まれるデータ が増えれば増えるほど、データの一貫性が高まり、信頼性が高まります。 ベリタスクリティカルシステム保護 - 変更や行動を監視して、運用の...
22 - ストレージプールは複数の RAID セットに分散され、ディスク障害時のシステム全体の劣化を制限します。 - ストレージのサービス品質(QoS)とアプリケーションの可用性を向上させるために構築された、エンタープライズ で実績のあるテクノ...
23 ○デュアル冗⻑外部ホットスワップ RAID コントローラ -デュアルロードシェアリング RAID コントローラ -NVRAM 保護された書き込みキャッシュ ○現場で実証済みのストレージアーキテクチャ -RAID コントローラからのリスクに...
24 - すべてのバックアップジョブを 1 つのノードで実行して、パートナーノードのアップグレードや修復を容易にする ことができます。 - 単一ノードの障害に対する自動フェイルオーバーとジョブの再試行 速い取り込みと回復率 高速なインジェストレ...
25 同じ NetBackup ドメイン内の MSDP プールから別の MSDP プールにデータをレプリケートする場合、デルタ 変更のみが OST インターフェイスを介してレプリケートされるため、重複排除が維持されます。これは Optimize...
26 CloudCatalyst を使ったクラウドへの重複排除 クラウドのストレージコストを削減する最善の方法は、クラウドに送るデータ量を減らすことです。これは、特に 企業や大企業の場合には課題となります。 理想的なアプローチは、そもそもクラウ...
27 トレージ・シェルフを必要としません。CloudCatalyst は、NetBackup アプライアンス、Veritas Flex アプライ アンス、NetBackup Virtual アプライアンスまたは独自のハードウェアで構築されていま...
28 高可用性を実現するために、NetBackup Virtual Appliances は完全に構築された VMware ESX クラス タ上で実行することもできます。 4. 総括 Veritas NetBackup アプライアンスは、業界を...
29 © 2020 Veritas Technologies LLC. All rights reserved. Veritas および Veritas のロゴは、米国およびその他の国における Veritas Technologies LLC ...
  1. 1. NetBackup Appliance による データ重複排除 2020 年 4 月 ベリタステクノロジーズ合同会社 テクノロジーセールス&マーケティング本部 テクニカルホワイトペーパー
  2. 2. 2 免責事項 ベリタステクノロジーズ合同会社は、この文書の著作権を留保します。 また、記載された内容の無謬性を保証し ません。Veritas NetBackup は将来に渡って仕様を変更する可能性を常に含み、これらは予告なく行われるこ ともあります。なお、当ドキュメントの内容は参考資料として、読者の責任において管理/配布されるようお願いい たします。
  3. 3. 3 目次 免責事項 .................................................................................................................................................. 2 1. イントロダクション .............................................................................................................................. 5 エグゼクティブサマリ ............................................................................................................................. 5 範囲...................................................................................................................................................... 5 対象読者 .............................................................................................................................................. 6 ソリューションの価値 ............................................................................................................................. 6 2. 重複排除とは？ ................................................................................................................................ 6 重複排除の種類 ................................................................................................................................... 7 ポストプロセス重複排除 ........................................................................................................................ 8 インライン重複排除 ............................................................................................................................... 8 重複排除に影響する要因...................................................................................................................... 8 バックアップとディザスタリカバリのための重複排除.............................................................................. 11 仮想化環境での重複排除 ................................................................................................................... 12 スペースリクラメーション ...................................................................................................................... 13 書くことは取り除くより簡単................................................................................................................... 13 どのくらいの空き容量が必要なのか？................................................................................................. 14 空きスペースがないときはどうする？................................................................................................... 14 単なる重複排除を超えて..................................................................................................................... 15 データの暗号化................................................................................................................................... 16 テープ................................................................................................................................................. 16 3. NETBACKUP アプライアンスを使用した安全でスケーラブルな MSDP ........................................... 17 簡単に NETBACKUP APPLIANCE のメディアサーバをアップグレード........................................................ 18 エンタープライズ向けの MSDP アベイラビリティアーキテクチャ ............................................................ 19 ソフトウェアアーキテクチャ................................................................................................................... 19 ベリタスクリティカルシステム保護 ........................................................................................................ 21 NETBACKUP で保護された自己修復型の DEDUPE アーキテクチャ......................................................... 21 ベリタスアプライアンスのオートサポートとコールホーム監視................................................................. 21 ベリタスのインフォスケールストレージ基盤は、ストレージの効率性、可用性、パフォーマンスを最大化しま す。..................................................................................................................................................... 21 ハードウェア・アーキテクチャ: 組み込みの冗長性と高可用性のオプション............................................. 22 ビルトイン冗長化とホットスワップ ......................................................................................................... 22 高可用性 ............................................................................................................................................ 23
  4. 4. 4 速い取り込みと回復率......................................................................................................................... 24 重複排除データの複製........................................................................................................................ 24 CLOUDCATALYST を使ったクラウドへの重複排除 ................................................................................. 26 VERITAS FLEX アプライアンスを使用した MSDP................................................................................... 27 MSDP と NETBACKUP 仮想アプライアンス ........................................................................................... 27 4. 総括................................................................................................................................................ 28 5. 参考情報 ........................................................................................................................................ 28
  5. 5. 5 1. イントロダクション エグゼクティブサマリ Veritas Technologies は、企業の成功と事業継続に不可欠なデジタル資産の保護と管理に特化したバ ックアップおよびリカバリソリューションのリーダーです。 ベリタスは、すべての NetBackup Appliance メディアサーバに組み込まれた高度なデータ重複排除技術に よってこれを構築しています。NetBackup Media Server Deduplication Pool (MSDP) は、⻑年のエンジ ニアリングの成果であり、データ重複排除に特化した 80 以上の特許を取得しています。MSDP は、圧縮と 暗号化によりクラウドへの重複排除を可能にし、バックアップ時間の短縮と規模に応じた高速なデータ復元 を実現します。 ガートナーが再びベリタスをバックアップおよびリカバリソフトウェア、アーカイブソフトウェア、マネージメントソフトウ ェアディファインドストレージの売上高別市場シェアリーダーに指名したことは、驚くに値しません。 ベリタスは、その革新的で業界をリードする製品により、Gartner Magic Quadrant のリーダーシップを 15 年間維持することができました。 - ガートナー #1 位 アーカイブ、バックアップ、リカバリの市場シェア - ガートナー #ソフトウェアディファインドストレージ管理の市場シェア No.1 - IDC. #統合バックアップアプライアンス市場シェア No.1 範囲 このドキュメントの目的は、技術的な詳細を提供し、NetBackup アプライアンスに存在する Veritas Deduplication テクノロジーの価値を理解するのに役立つことです。
  6. 6. 6 対象読者 この文書は、ベリタスのデータ重複排除アプライアンスソリューションの詳細に関心のある顧客、パートナー、意 思決定者、ベリタスの現場担当者向けに書かれたものです。テクノロジーの技術的な概要と、その機能のユ ニークな価値について説明しています。 ソリューションの価値 データセンターが仮想化、クラウドベース、コスト最適化されたフットプリントへの移行を続ける中で、ストレージ は最適化がより困難な領域の 1 つとなっています。データは加速度的に増加しており、企業は物理、仮想、 クラウドなど複数のタイプのインフラストラクチャにわたってデータを安全に保護するために、最も費用対効果の 高い方法を見つけることに常に挑戦しています。 この課題に対処するため、ベリタスは市場で最も柔軟で効果的なソフトウェアディファインド重複排除エンジ ンを設計しました。ワークロードに依存せず、圧縮と暗号化を備えたハードウェアに依存しない重複排除ソリュ ーションを提供し、NetBackup アプライアンス、NetBackup 仮想アプライアンス、オンプレミスまたはクラウド、 BYO（Build Your Own）ハードウェア上で実行できます。 2. 重複排除とは？ 基本的なレベルでは、重複排除とはデータセット内の一意でないデータセグメントを排除することです。あるレ ベルでは、重複排除は圧縮と大差ありません。しかし、重複排除の真の違いは、過去のデータに対してデー タを削減することであり、多くのソースから過去に書き込まれたデータに 対してインデックスを作成してストレー ジの節約を可能にしていることです。 重複排除以前は、圧縮が主なストレージ節約の手段でした。テープや ディスクにバックアップする場合、バックアップソリューションはデータが書き込まれると同時にデータストリームを 圧縮することができました。しかし、圧縮による節約はその時点でしかできません。つまり、別の時点でバック
  7. 7. 7 アップされた同じデータは圧縮されますが、圧縮されたデータは以前のデータセットと同じ容量を消費すること になます。 重複排除では、データはセグメント化され、以前に書き込まれたすべてのデータを表すマトリックス と照合されます。一意であることが判明したセグメントデータのみが保存のために送信されます。一意でない セグメントデータは、同じセグメントデータの一意のインスタンスへの参照を作成します。 図 1：データ重複排除タスク 重複排除の種類 根本的には重複排除エンジンを作るのは難しくありません。しかし、パフォーマンスが最適化され、フォールトト レラントであり、同時にスケーラブルな重複排除ソリューションを作ることは非常に困難です。 重複排除をどこ でどのように行うかによって、サービスの質に大きな違いが出てきます。 重複排除には大きく分けて 3 つのタイプがあります。 • ポストプロセス • ターゲットでのインライン • ソースでのインライン
  8. 8. 8 ポストプロセス重複排除 ポストプロセス重複排除は重複排除の中で最も効率の悪い形式です。この方法では、データのフルセットを 一時的に保存するための大規模なディスクキャッシュと、重複排除された データを保存するための別のディス クキャッシュが必要となります。重複排除処理は、データをターゲットに書き込んだ後、ポストプロセス重複排 除法で処理され、重複排除リポジトリに保存されるまで適用されません。 これにより、処理時間を気にする ことなくソースからデータを取り出すことができるかもしれませんが、スペースの使用効率が悪く、データの整合 性の問題が発生しやすくなります。Veritas の重複排除はポストプロセス重複排除を行いません。重複排 除の後処理を使用することで、この後処理が完了するのに十分な時間を確保するために、利用可能なバッ クアップウィンドウの時間を短縮する必要があるかもしれません。 インライン重複排除 インライン重複排除とは、ストレージに書き込む前にデータストリームに適用される重複排除処理を意味しま す。これにより、データのユニークなセグメントのみがストレージに書き込まれることを保証します。ターゲットレベ ルでのインライン重複排除とは、すべてのデータがターゲットデバイスにストリームされ、ストレージに書き込まれ る際に重複排除されることを意味します。ソースレベルでのインライン重複排除とは、ターゲットデバイスに送 信される前に、以前に書き込まれたデータに対して重複排除を行うことを意味します。ソース側の重複排除 は、ネットワークを介して送信する必要のあるデータ量を大幅に削減できるため、データ転送の観点から最も 効率的です。ベリタスの重複排除は、ソースとターゲットのインライン重複排除と圧縮の両方を実行すること ができます。 重複排除に影響する要因 重複排除の展開を計画する際には、保護されたデータがどれだけうまく重複排除されるかを考慮するように 注意する必要があります。重複排除のレベルが異なるデータの種類があります。データの構成に基づいて 画
  9. 9. 9 像ファイル、圧縮データ、仮想画像、NDMP ストリーム、および 暗号化されたデータはうまく重複排除できま せん。さらに、変化率の高いデータベースでは、データを最適な重複排除の結果が得られるような方法で表 示するために、多少の努力が必要になることがあります。NetBackup 内では、データの重複排除がどの程 度可能かに基づいて、データタイプごとに個別のポリシーを実装することができます。 Veritas には重複排除を改善するための 2 つの方法があります。 1. ストリームハンドラによる固定⻑セグメンテーション 2. 適応的な可変⻑セグメンテーション MSDP はインテリジェントなストリームハンドラを使用しています。ストリームハンドラはベリタスの技術を採用 し、データ形式の種類に関する知識を使用してストリームを最適化して重複排除を行います。ストリームハン ドラはデータを認識し、適応性があります。摂取したデータの種類に基づいて、バックアップのパフォーマンスとス トレージの効率を改善するのに役立ちます。これにより、データストリームは、固定⻑のセグメンテーションを使 用して高速で一貫して良好な重複排除率を得るものに変わります。 ストリームハンドラは、VMware、 Hyper-V、NetApp、EMC NDMP、および FlashBackup のようなスナップショットベースのソリューションと同 様に、標準的なファイルシステムのバックアップに関与することになります。 図 2: ストリームハンドラによる固定⻑ 適応的可変⻑（Adaptive Variable Length（VLD））セグメンテーションは、ストリーム ハンドラーが使 用できない場合に最適な重複排除結果を提供するために、NetBackup に導入されました。VLD は定義さ れたセグメントサイズの範囲を使用して、重複排除されるデータに最適なセグメンテーションを見つけます。こ れにより、固定⻑のセグメンテーションよりも少しだけ CPU を利用しながら、不透明なデータの最適な重複
  10. 10. 10 排除を実現することができます。テストの結果、VLD はバックアップ時間に大きな影響を与えないことが示さ れていますが、ストリームハンドラが利用可能な場合には、ストリームハンドラを使用することを推奨致します。 図 3：可変⻑重複排除 NetBackup、NetBackup Appliances、NetBackup Virtual Appliances では、シェルフの境界に制限さ れず、ディスクシェルフを他のストレージに使用することを制限しない重複排除プールを作成することができま す。また、MSDP では、同じメディアサーバ上で固定⻑、可変⻑、または重複排除なしのいずれかを選択で きる柔軟性を提供しています。 今日の多くのアプリケーションでは、静止時の暗号化が使用されており、セキュリティに関する業界の動向が これを急速に推進しています。休止時に暗号化を使用している場合、重複排除率は 2:1 のようなもので す。NetBackup では、重複排除データストレージ用のストレージ棚を確保する必要はありません。これらのワ ークロードは、メディアサーバ上の非重複排除ストレージプールに振り向けられ、ストレージコストを 100%〜 200%節約できます。 ベンダーのデータ重複排除率を比較する際に考慮すべきことは、重複排除率がどのように計算されているか でという点です。他のソリューションでは、各バックアップをフルバック アップとしてカウントすることで、誤って高 い重複排除率を報告している場合があります。これは受信したデータの重複排除の量を誇張することになります。
  11. 11. 11 バックアップとディザスタリカバリのための重複排除 重複排除技術は、バックアップインフラに活用することで大幅なコスト削減が可能である。時間をかけて撮 影されたバックアップイメージは、重複データに遭遇する可能性が高い。複数のクライアントが同じようなデータ セットやドキュメントを複数の関係者が作業している場合を考えてみましょう。複数のシステムにまたがって、デ ータセットの全部または一部が重複していることがよくあります。これを複数年のデータ保持要件を持つシナリ オや規制と組み合わせると、保存すべきデータ量が膨大になる可能性があります。歴史的に、このようなデー タ保持は、コスト効率の高い唯一のソリューションとしてテープストレージに規制されてきました。何年も何十年 も必要とされるかどうかわからないデータをすべてディスクストレージに保存するコストは、驚異的な問題でし た。テープは、大規模なアレイよりも確かにコストを低く抑えることができます。 しかし同時に、テープは理想的 ではありません。 メディアは多くの物理的スペースを占有する可能性があります。専用のテープ管理ハードウェ アのデータセンターのフットプリントがあります。データが必要とされる場所にテープを届けるために、⻑期的なデ ータの輸送や倉庫保管、物流面での困難さが出てきます。これは、企業の運用能力と総所有コストに重大 な影響を及ぼす可能性のある緊急復旧の状況に時間を追加します。 充実したデータ保護ソリューションを提供するために、ベリタスは運用のオーケストレーションと管理を超えて、 統合された強力なデータ重複排除ストレージエンジンを提供しました。MSDP と NetBackup の統合により、 単一の統合されたアプリケーションで完全なソリューションを実現しました。重複排除データフォーマットは、新 たな可能性を秘めた高いポータブル性を持つようになりました。重複排除データフォーマットは、複数の場所 や多様なターゲットへのデータの複製を容易にします。また、テープ出荷のリコールや DR ロケーションからのデー タ全体のコピーバックに比べて、リカバリ時間が劇的に短縮されます。 その他の機能も重複排除技術を活 用しています。ベリタスは、重複排除の前にリードを最適化するアクセラレータを提供し、パフォーマンスをさら に向上させることができました。また、ベリタスは最近、MSDP も活用した Instant Recovery と Universal Shares を提供しています。
  12. 12. 12 NetBackup Universal Shares は、NFS および CIFS プロトコルを介して重複排除ストレージへの直接アク セスを提供します。これにより、バックアップ API を提供していないがダンプやエクスポート操作をサポートしてい るオープンソースのデータベースを簡単に保護することができます。 NetBackup は、直接データ パスを使用して、より高速なバックアップとリカバリを提供します。 - クライアントダイレクト：ネットワーク帯域幅を最大 50%高速化し、最大 98%削減 - アプリケーションダイレクト：ネットワーク帯域幅を最大 50%高速化し、最大 98%削減 - ストレージダイレクト：バックアップを最大 20%高速化、リカバリを最大 10%高速化 - 圧縮により回復性能が向上しました。 すべての NetBackup クライアントはクライアント側の重複排除をサポートしています。 MSDP にはストリーム数の制限がなく、他の重複排除ソリューションとは異なり、接続を拒否することはありま せん。 仮想化環境での重複排除 仮想化ソリューションは、データセンターに新しい扉を開き、物事を簡素化し、新しいタイプの複雑さを追加し ました。共通のコアインフラストラクチャは、任意の数の仮想エンティティによって共有されます。これにより、 VM のスプロールが発生する可能性があります。独自の固有の要素を持ちながら、共通のテンプレートまたは データセットを共有する数千のホスト。ゲストシステムの相互の独立性を維持しながら、これらのすべての時点 を保護できると、大量の履歴データを保存する必要が生じる可能性があります。繰り返しますが、重複排除 は、このすべてのデータを保護するための鍵です。 NetBackup MSDP は、VM データのアーカイブ品質と履 歴保護を提供すると同時に、即時の運用復旧と災害復旧を提供します。 NetBackup アプライアンスを使
  13. 13. 13 用すると、MSDP とともに NetBackup Universal Share を活用して、VM から個々のファイルに瞬時にアク セスしたり、仮想マシンの完全なセカンダリコピーを利用して、レプリケーション、テスト、その他のいくつかの用 途に活用したりできます。アクセラレータテクノロジを有効にすると、バックアップウィンドウが短縮されます。つま り、VM の静止時間が短くなり、スナップショットの調整が速くなります。 NetBackup は、バックアップ管理 者がゲストオペレーティングシステムのページングファイルとスワップファイルに含まれるデータを除外するオプショ ンを提供する唯一のバックアップ製品です。そもそもバックアップ、重複排除、および圧縮するデータが少ない ため、重複排除と圧縮が少なくて済みます。 スペースリクラメーション ファイルシステムやテープなどの単純なストレージターゲットとは異なり、重複排除ストレージに書き込まれたも のとしてユーザーに表示されるのは、ストレージに送信されたものの論理的な表現です。 実際のデータは、特 殊なコンテナ構造のデータの一意のセグメントに格納されます。 論理ファイル情報は、参照ポインタを使用し て、必要に応じて実際のファイルを再構成するために必要なデータの固有のセグメントを追跡します。 その結 果、複数のファイルがストレージに書き込まれ、その多くはセグメントオブジェクトを共有するため、データの削 除に関しては、ロジスティックな課題があります。 書くことは取り除くより簡単 多くの重複排除ソリューションでは、当面の懸念はデータの重複排除プロセスにありますが、不要になったデー タセグメントのクリーンアップについてはどうでしょうか。 スペースを解放することは問題の多い作業です。多くの ソリューションは、スペースの特定と解放に苦労しています。 これは、セグメントデータの現在の状態を理解す るための適切な方法がないためです。 これは、解放する必要のあるスペースをスキャンして見つけるために必 要な、ガベージコレクションまたはファイルシステムのクリーニングアクティビティのリソース集約的で時間のかかる 期間があることを意味します。他の重複排除製品で使用されているクリーニングプロセスに関連するボトルネ
  14. 14. 14 ックを取り除くために、MSDP には毎日数分で実行されるリベース(Rebase)と呼ばれる特許取得済みのプ ロセスが含まれています。この効率的なプロセスにより、クラウド上でもデータの重複排除が可能になります。 どのくらいの空き容量が必要なのか？ 注意すべき重要な点の 1 つ-重複排除ストレージでは、セグメントデータの 1 対 1 の参照はありません。重 複排除の価値は、複数のファイルがデータの共有セグメントを参照することで、ストレージを節約できることで す。新しいセグメントデータが入力された場合は、個別に書き込まれます。これは、新しいデータを書き込むと きに、ほとんどの手間がかかることを意味します。結果として、セグメントデータが既に格納されている場合は、 セグメントデータを新しく書き込む必要がないようにするのが理想的です。その結果、重複排除ストレージは、 使用する必要があるスペースを解放するだけです。 1 日目にバックアップされたドキュメントが 2 日目には存 在しなかったが、わずかに変更されたバージョンのドキュメントが 3 日目にバックアップされた例を考えてみま す。元のドキュメントの場合、1：1 のスペースのクリーンアップがあった場合バックアップされた場合、ストレージ はそのセグメントデータを解放するという煩わしさを経験しただけで、3 日目に同じデータの 98％を取り込むこ とができたでしょう。十分な空きストレージがある間にこれがすべて起こっていた場合、何の意味があるでしょうか？ 重複排除サービスは、使用可能なスペースに妥当なしきい値がある場合、セグメントデータを保持することでメリッ トを得ます。 空きスペースがないときはどうする？ 多くの重複排除ソリューションは、まずバックアップを目的として設計されており、クリーンアップは別問題であ ります。システムが空き容量を確保する必要があるような重大なシナリオでは、システムの規模にもよります が、ダウンタイムが何時間も何日も発生する可能性があります。これらの重複排除ソリューションは、保存さ れたセグメントデータに何が起こっているのかを知ることができません。実際のスペース解放の処理を開始する 前に、システム上の保存されたデータをスキャンする必要があり、多くの場合、複数回のパスでスキャンする必
  15. 15. 15 要があります。システムによっては、チェックと空き領域の解放を完了するのに数時間から数日かかることもあ ります。ベンダーによっては、毎週のクリーンアップパスを代わりに使用して、タイムリーにスペースを解放するた めに時間を割かないことで効率が向上したという話をする場合もあります。ベリタスでは、効率性はすべての レベルで評価されており、システム全体のパフォーマンスに影響を与えずにスペースの再利用を優先する必要 がある場合もあることを認識しています。これを実現するために、ベリタスでは、セグメントの状態とそれらが置 かれているコンテナを把握できる参照追跡システムを採用しています。これにより、数時間から数日ではなく、 数分から数時間で効率的なスペースの再利用が可能になります。Veritas Deduplication は、指示がない 限り積極的にスペースを削除することはありません。リファレンスアーキテクチャは通常、キュー処理と呼ばれる もので 12 時間ごとに「トゥルーアップ」されます。キュー処理が実行されると、不要になったコンテナ全体を特 定し、それらを完全に削除することで、スペースの再利用を最適化することができます。定期的に行われるキ ュー処理の外には、コンパクション処理があります。コンパクションは、期限切れのデータと期限切れでないデー タが混在するコンテナ内のセグメントデータを解放することに焦点を当てた、パフォーマンスを最適化したスペー ス再利用プロセスです。コンパクションは、適切なしきい値がヒットすると、常に実行されるのを待っています。 コンパクションがアクティブになると、システム・パフォーマンスへの影響を最小限に抑えながら、最高の結果を もたらすリファレンス・アーキテクチャによって特定されたコンテナをターゲットにします。コンパクションの頻度、規 模、および影響度は、所望の動作を満たすように設定することができます。キュー処理とコンパクションはどち らも自動プロセスですが、いつでも簡単に開始することができます。 単なる重複排除を超えて データ保護ソリューションにおける重複排除がコストを劇的に削減することは明らかです。ベリタスは「単なる」 重複排除を超えています。MSDP データフォーマットと他のターゲットとの互換性により、ソリューションに大き な柔軟性がもたらされます。お客様はデータのライフサイクル全体にわたってディスクのみの重複排除ストレー ジへのフットプリントを削減することができます。ディスクとテープが混在する環境がなくなり、複数のターゲット
  16. 16. 16 に負荷を分散することが容易になります。従来のレプリケーションはコストが高く、データセット全体を 2 つのポ イント間で移動させ、新しい変更をすべてロケーション間で継続的にコピーするソリューションが必要でした。 MSDP と Veritas OpenStorage Technology（OST）では、ドメイン内最適化重複排除（OptDup） とドメイン間の自動複製（AIR）では、データ転送に重複排除技術を使用します。これにより、ソースシステ ムとターゲットシステム間でインライン重複排除方式が適用されます。ソースシステムはフィンガープリントをその 端で処理します。これによりターゲットシステムの負荷が軽減され、一意のセグメントデータのみがソースの場所 を離れる必要があることが保証されます。AIR を使用して別のドメインにレプリケーションを行う場合、追加技 術により、ターゲットのマスターサーバがレプリケートされたイメージを解析することなく、完全なイメージリカバリ 機能を持つことができます。これにより、利用可能性の高いバックアップデータが作成されるため、お客様は 高価なレプリケーションやフェイルオーバーソリューションを管理する代わりに、データの冗⻑性を利用してコスト を節約することができます。 データの暗号化 データを保護するために、データの暗号化を使用することで、最初に復号化しないと読み取れないようにする ことができます。NetBackup では重複排除データの暗号化を提供しています。これは、NetBackup のポリシ ーベースの暗号化とは別物であり、異なるものです。クライアント側の重複排除では、メディアサーバに送信す る前にデータを暗号化することができるため、ネットワークを介して送信されるデータの安全性が確保されます。 テープ テープへの重複排除を提供するベンダーもありますが、ベリタスは Cloud Catalyst アプライアンスを使用して クラウドへの重複排除を提供しています。テープへの重複排除の問題点は、バックアップセット内の 1 つのテ ープが失われた場合、バックアップセット全体が無意味になる可能性があるということです。テープに代わる効 率的な代替手段として、多くの顧客がクラウドを活用しています。
  17. 17. 17 3. NetBackup アプライアンスを使用した安全でスケーラブルな MSDP NetBackup アプライアンスと仮想アプライアンスにより、企業は NetBackup MSDP サービスを安全で柔軟 性があり、拡張性があり、管理が容易な方法で展開することができます。 1 台の NetBackup アプライアンスで 960TB の重複排除データをスケールアップすることができ、これはテスト 済みの現在の最大値です。また、ベリタスでサポートケースが開かれた場合、MSDP プールを 1.92PB までス ケールアップすることができます。また、NetBackup 仮想アプライアンスでは、最大 250TB の重複排除データ をサポートすることができます。各 NetBackup Media Server Appliance は、複数の重複排除プールをホス トすることができ、重複排除データと非重複排除データの混在をホストすることもできます。 NetBackup アプライアンスでは、ソリューションを提供するために複数の仮想マシンを異なるオペレーティング・ システムで実行するのではなく、単一の安全なオペレーティング・システムで実行します。ハイパーバイザの下で 複数のオペレーティング・システムで複数の仮想マシンを実行すると、悪意のある活動に対する攻撃の可能 性が高まるため、安全性が低下する可能性があります。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、Symantec Data Center Security (SDCS) と Role Based Access Controls を通じてセキュリティと侵入検知を提供します。NetBackup アプライアンスには、追加費用なしで 有効化できる FIPS 140-2 検証も含まれています。FIPS-140-2 を有効にすることは一方通行の選択であ ることに留意することが重要です。 すべての NetBackup アプライアンスに組み込まれているセキュリティの詳細については、ベリタスのホワイトペ ーパー「NetBackup アプライアンスでのランサムウェア保護」を参照してください。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、スケールでのリストアに必要な迅速なリカバリスピードを提供します。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、多くの同時復旧をサポートし、制限なく、SSD などの追加要件なしに行うこ とができます。
  18. 18. 18 すべてのデータ重複排除アプライアンスが同じように作られているわけではありません。高可用性 (HA) は NetBackup 5340 アプライアンスのオプションとして利用できます。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、実績のあ る Veritas InfoScale High Availability Cluster 上で動作する 2 ノードの完全冗⻑クラスタ上でアクティブ ーアクティブクラスタリングを使用します。HA により、ジョブは自動的に負荷分散され、最大 80%の高速バッ クアップと重複排除フィンガープリントを実現します。既存のアプライアンスは 30 分のガイド付きセットアップで アップグレード可能です。 NetBackup Appliance Engineering には、すべての NetBackup Appliance のバージョンのパフォーマンス をテストし、検証することを唯一の仕事とするパフォーマンスの専門家からなるチームがあります。このパフォーマ ンス検証を行わずにリリースされるアプライアンスはありません。 簡単に NetBackup Appliance のメディアサーバをアップグレード NetBackup アプライアンスで MSDP を使用するメリットとしては、メディアサーバのアップグレードが簡単にでき ることが挙げられます。アプライアンスのアップグレードには、一連のプレフライトチェックや、アップグレードに失敗 した場合に前のバージョンにロールバックするオプションなど、確実に成功するためのセーフガードが組み込まれ ています。可変重複排除をサポートしていない以前のバージョンの NetBackup を可変重複排除をサポート する新しいバージョンにアップグレードする場合、既存のデータは 1 回限りのデータ変換を経ます。 アプライアンスのハードウェア自体をアップグレードする際には、NetBackup ライセンスは別の NetBackup ア プライアンスに完全に移行することができます。NetBackup アプライアンスのハードウェアをアップグレードする 際に、追加のライセンスを購入する必要はありません。
  19. 19. 19 エンタープライズ向けの MSDP アベイラビリティアーキテクチャ ベリタスは⻑年にわたり、NetBackup ソフトウェアに耐障害性機能を組み込んで、現在のエンタープライズク ラスのソリューションにしてきました。このアーキテクチャは、NetBackup アプライアンスでさらに拡張され、業界 をリードするデータ重複排除技術を含む堅牢なバックアップアプライアンスのファミリーを作成しました。 NetBackup アプライアンスは、ソフトウェアとハードウェアの可用性アーキテクチャで設計されており、システムと 格納されているデータの両方に回復力を提供します。 ソフトウェアアーキテクチャ フィンガープリントデータベースはバックアップのデータ重複排除メタデータの不可欠な部分であり、これがなけ ればリカバリは不可能である。そのため、完全に保護されていることが重要です。フィンガープリントには、ベリ タスは SHA-2 ハッシュを使用しています。 SHA-2 アルゴリズムのファミリーは FIPS に準拠していますが、 SHA-1 は準拠していません。 MSDP Availability Architecture では、MSDP カタログは NetBackup を介したオフホストバックアップを使 用して完全に保護されます。NetBackup アプライアンスには、フィンガープリント データベースを保護するため にアプライアンス上で自動的に構成されるカタログ バックアップ ポリシーが含まれています。 他の重複排除ソリューションでは、フィンガープリントデータベースを保護するために第 2 のアプライアンスが必 要となります。オフホストバックアップを持つことは、バックアップとディザスタリカバリがより簡単になることを意 味し、レプリケーショ ンのターゲットとして機能するために、かなりの追加コストをかけて第二のアプライアンスを 提供する必要がないことを意味します。 また、フィンガープリントデータベースは、災害時にも復旧が容易になります。ソリューションによっては、復旧の ためにデータベースの完全なワイプとリストアが必要な場合がありますが、これにはかなりの時間がかかります。 バックアップ運用中、NetBackup は MSDP カタログの整合性をチェックし、バックアップとリカバリのプロセス 中に多くのポイントでバックアップされているデータの整合性を常にチェックしています。
  20. 20. 20 ○組み込みのデータ整合性機能は、フローのようになっています。 ○2 段階のカタログおよびフィンガープリント・データベース保護は、すべての NetBackup Appliance に組み 込まれています。 -MSDP カタログのリアルタイムのカタログ・シャドウ・コピーを提供します。 -MSDP カタログがトランザクション的に一貫性のあるものであることを保証するための 2 段階のコミット -MSDP カタログが破損した場合、シャドウコピーへのフェイルオーバーを自動で行い、ダウンタイムをゼロにします。 ○カタログのクラッシュに強いオフホストバックアップ -NetBackup アプライアンスで有効にすることができます。 -ポリシーは自動的に設定されます（デフォルトでは無効化されます）。 -アプライアンスの初期導入時に MSDP カタログを自動バックアップ ○バックアップ後のコンテナチェック ○復元時に全セグメントの CRC チェックを行う。 ○メタデータは複数のコピーで保護されており、リカバリが可能です。 ○全てのレコードを端から端までチェックサムしています。 ○オンラインチェック -参照完全性チェック -CRC チェック -ストレージリークチェック -バックグラウンドでの問題の自動修復
  21. 21. 21 バックアップを行えば行うほど、データの整合性が取れてきます。システムの規模が大きくなり、含まれるデータ が増えれば増えるほど、データの一貫性が高まり、信頼性が高まります。 ベリタスクリティカルシステム保護 - 変更や行動を監視して、運用のダウンタイムを減らし、重要なセキュリティコンプライアンスを満たします。 - ホスト侵入ソフトウェア（SDCS）ベースの監視、通知、監査を利用して、悪意のある行動、ファイルシステ ムの変更、既知および未知の攻撃から保護します。 NetBackup で保護された自己修復型の Dedupe アーキテクチャ - 元々は NetBackup 7.6 で導入された自己修復型重複排除アーキテクチャで、その後のリリース で強化・拡張されています。 - 妥協したディスク分離と障害回避技術でバックアップデータをエンドツーエンドで検証。(作成された バックアップが増えるほど検証が進む) ベリタスアプライアンスのオートサポートとコールホーム監視 - 問題解決の迅速化により、高可用性を実現 - 計画外のダウンタイムが少なくなることで、可用性が向上し、全体的なパフォーマンスが向上 ベリタスのインフォスケールストレージ基盤は、ストレージの効率性、可用性、パフォーマンスを最大 化します。 - ダイナミック・マルチパス・テクノロジー(DMP)は、コントローラからプライマリ・ストレージへのストレージ・パス障 害保護を提供します。
  22. 22. 22 - ストレージプールは複数の RAID セットに分散され、ディスク障害時のシステム全体の劣化を制限します。 - ストレージのサービス品質(QoS)とアプリケーションの可用性を向上させるために構築された、エンタープライズ で実績のあるテクノロジー ハードウェア・アーキテクチャ: 組み込みの冗⻑性と⾼可用性のオプション Veritas は、業界をリードする NetBackup データ保護およびストレージソフトウェアと、フィールドで実証された 信頼性の高いハードウェアを組み合わせて、企業に高レベルのパフォーマンスとファイブナイン（99.999％）の アップタイムをもたらすデータ保護およびストレージアプライアンスを作成します。 ビルトイン冗⻑化とホットスワップ 各 NetBackup アプライアンスには、以下のフィールドサービス可能なホットスワップ可能なコンポーネントがあります。 - レイドコントローラ - ハードディスクドライブ - 電源ユニット - 冷却モジュール - 拡張 I/O モジュール 各アプライアンスには、以下のコンポーネントで冗⻑化が組み込まれています。 ○デュアル冗⻑ FC カード -外部 RAID コントローラへの 4 つの FC 接続を提供 -IO パフォーマンスと可用性を向上させるために、4 つの冗⻑データパスにまたがって IO をスプレッ ド します。
  23. 23. 23 ○デュアル冗⻑外部ホットスワップ RAID コントローラ -デュアルロードシェアリング RAID コントローラ -NVRAM 保護された書き込みキャッシュ ○現場で実証済みのストレージアーキテクチャ -RAID コントローラからのリスクに対応したデュアルパス SAS -すべての単一障害シナリオに対応するインテリジェントなストレージ・レイアウト ⾼可用性 InfoScale はすべての NetBackup アプライアンスに組み込まれており、NetBackup 5340 アプライアンスで はオプションとして HA（高可用性）の可用性を実現しています。HA を使用すると、バックアップ・スループ ットが最大 80%向上し、バックアップおよびリカバリ運用の稼働率が 10 倍に向上し、大幅に低い運用コス トでバックアップおよびリカバリ運用を行うことができます。ハイエンドの NetBackup アプライアンスのストレージ 容量とパフォーマンスが向上したことで、このようなアプライアンス 1 台でのダウンタイムは、バックアップとリカバ リ運用全体に大きな影響を与えることになります。障害発生時の運用の可用性に配慮しつつ、共有ストレ ージを持つ 2 ノードで構成される NetBackup HA クラスタは、計画的なダウンタイムイベントやローリングアッ プグレードのような機能によるソフトウェアのアップグレードに大きなメリットをもたらします。 NetBackup Appliance で HA を有効にすると、「アクティブ・アクティブ」クラスタとして次のようなメリットがあります。 - HA 構成で A/A (Active/Active) として構成された 2 つのアクティブな NetBackup コンピュートノート - ストレージのワークロードを 2 つのノード間で効率的に共有 - すべての保存されたデータは、いずれかのノードから利用可能で、アクセス可能です。
  24. 24. 24 - すべてのバックアップジョブを 1 つのノードで実行して、パートナーノードのアップグレードや修復を容易にする ことができます。 - 単一ノードの障害に対する自動フェイルオーバーとジョブの再試行 速い取り込みと回復率 高速なインジェストレートにより、NetBackup アプライアンスはスケールでデータを保護し、重複排除することが できます。災害時には、NetBackup アプライアンスは比較的迅速に復旧することができます。不整合はすべ て解決され、参照データベースはバックグラウンドで再構築されます。 重複排除率 98%の最大スループット： - 分散クライアント重複排除。197TB/時 - サーバサイド重複排除（シングルノード）：37TB/時 - サーバサイド重複排除（HA）：58TB/時 NetBackup 5340 リカバリ： - 最大 50 回の同時アクセスによるリストア 重複排除データの複製 NetBackup Appliances を使えば、重複排除されたデータを迅速かつ効率的に複製することができます。 他の NetBackup アプライアンス、NetBackup BYO(Build Your Own)ドメイン、またはクラウドへのレプリケ ーションに関わらず、増分データの変更のみがレプリケートされます。これにより、ネットワークを介して送信され るデータ量とターゲットに保存されるデータ量が削減されます。NetBackup アプライアンスには、データレプリケ ーションのためのさまざまなネットワークオプションが含まれており、その柔軟性をさらに高めています。
  25. 25. 25 同じ NetBackup ドメイン内の MSDP プールから別の MSDP プールにデータをレプリケートする場合、デルタ 変更のみが OST インターフェイスを介してレプリケートされるため、重複排除が維持されます。これは Optimized Duplication または OptDup として知られています。 図 4：最適化された複製（OptDup）による複製 NetBackup ドメイン間で 1 つの MSDP プールから別の MSDP プールにデータをレプリケートする場合、このシ ナリオでもデルタ変更のみがレプリケートされるため、重複排除も維持されます。これは、NetBackup AIR (Auto Image Replication)を使用して行われます。 図 5：オートイメージレプリケーション（AIR）によるレプリケーション 効率的で高性能なレプリケーションは、NetBackup Appliance のネットワーク・オプションによって拡張されま す。レプリケーションは、10GbE とファイバーチャネルの両方で利用できます。
  26. 26. 26 CloudCatalyst を使ったクラウドへの重複排除 クラウドのストレージコストを削減する最善の方法は、クラウドに送るデータ量を減らすことです。これは、特に 企業や大企業の場合には課題となります。 理想的なアプローチは、そもそもクラウドに送られるデータ量を減 らす重複排除技術を利用することです。NetBackup Cloud Catalyst はソフトウェアで定義されたオプション で、NetBackup メディアサーバが重複排除で直接クラウドをターゲットにし、メディアサーバのスペースを消費し ないようにします。 図 6：Cloud Catalyst によるクラウドへのデータ重複排除 重複排除データを復元、もしくは復元なしのプロセスを経ることなく、重複排除データを重複排除フォーマット でクラウドに直接送信することで、ディスク容量とネットワーク帯域幅の両方を節約できます。データがこの形 式で保存されると、データの移植性が高くなり、あらゆるインフラストラクチャ上の互換性のあるターゲットへの トランスポートに最適化される。クラウド・カタリストは 60 社以上のクラウド・プロバイダーをサポートしており、ス
  27. 27. 27 トレージ・シェルフを必要としません。CloudCatalyst は、NetBackup アプライアンス、Veritas Flex アプライ アンス、NetBackup Virtual アプライアンスまたは独自のハードウェアで構築されています。 Veritas Flex アプライアンスを使用した MSDP Veritas Flex アプライアンスは、単一の安全なオペレーティングシステムでも動作します。Flex アプライアンスを 使用すると、個別の MSDP プールを持つ複数の NBU ドメインを作成して、複数の顧客やテナントに提供す ることができます。 詳細については、ベリタスのホワイトペーパーを参照してください。 Veritas Flex Appliance: Using Flex to Enable NetBackup Data Protection Services. MSDP と NetBackup 仮想アプライアンス NetBackup 仮想アプライアンスは、統合されたデータ保護と既存の仮想環境へのハイパーバイザのシームレ スな統合を実現します。業界をリードする NetBackup ソフトウェア上に構築されたこれらのアプライアンスは、 物理アプライアンスと同様にネットワーク帯域幅の使用量を削減しながら重複排除を提供します。 NetBackup 仮想アプライアンスは、既存の仮想環境に簡単に統合できるように設計されており、いくつかの 一般的な VMware のバージョンでサポートされています。 - vSphere 6.5 - vSphere 6.0 - vSphere 5.5 NetBackup 仮想アプライアンスには 4 つのバージョンがあります。これらの VM は既存の仮想環境に簡単に導入するこ とができ、メディアサーバは 0.50TB から 250TB の重複排除型オンプレミスストレージに拡張することができます。
  28. 28. 28 高可用性を実現するために、NetBackup Virtual Appliances は完全に構築された VMware ESX クラス タ上で実行することもできます。 4. 総括 Veritas NetBackup アプライアンスは、業界をリードするデータ保護および重複排除技術とデータの暗号化および圧縮 を組み合わせ、パフォーマンス、安全性、拡張性に優れた単一のデータ保護アプライアンスを提供します。MSDP を搭 載した NetBackup アプライアンスは、データとバックアップのフットプリントを最小限に抑え、データ転送速度を最適化 することで大幅なコスト削減を可能にします。NetBackup の物理アプライアンスと仮想アプライアンスは、MSDP サービ スを仮想環境だけでなくクラウドにも拡張します。 5. 参考情報 NetBackup アプライアンスのための⾼パフォーマンスと可用性のソリューション https://www.veritas.com/content/support/en_US/doc/125171886-128639504-1 NetBackup アプライアンスでランサムウェア対策 https://www.veritas.com/content/dam/Veritas/docs/white-papers/V0827_GA_ENT_WP_Ransomware-Protection-with-NBU_EN.pdf Veritas Flex アプライアンス：Flex を使用してデータ保護サービスを有効にする https://www.veritas.com/content/dam/Veritas/docs/white-papers/flex_appliance_technical_wp.pdf
  29. 29. 29 © 2020 Veritas Technologies LLC. All rights reserved. Veritas および Veritas のロゴは、米国およびその他の国における Veritas Technologies LLC またはその関連会社の商標ま たは登録商標です。その他の名称は、それぞれの所有者の商標である場合があります。 ベリタステクノロジーズについて Veritas Technologies はエンタープライズデータ管理のグローバルリーダーです。複雑化した IT 環境においてデータ管理の簡素化を実現するために、 世界の先進企業 50,000 社以上、Fortune 500 企業の 90 パーセントが、ベリタスのソリューションを導入しています。ベリタスのエンタープライズ・デ ータサービス・プラットフォームは、お客様のデータ活用を推進するため、データ保護の自動化とデータリカバリを実現して、ビジネスに不可欠なアプリケー ションの可用性を確保し、複雑化するデータ規制対応に必要なインサイトを提供します。ベリタスのソリューションは信頼性とスケーラビリティに優れ、 500 以上のデータソースと 50 のクラウドを含む 150 以上のストレージ環境に対応しています。 ベリタステクノロジーズ合同会社 https://www.veritas.com/ja/jp 〒107-0052 東京都港区赤坂 1-11-44 赤坂インターシティ 4F ベリタスセールスインフォメーションセンター（法人のお客様向け製品購入に関する相談窓口） ■電話受付時間：10:00 ~ 12:00, 13:00 ~ 17:00 （土、日、祝日、年末年始を除く） ■電話番号：0120-99-3232 （IP 電話からは 03-4531-1799）

