Sindromes nefriticos katy fermin

May. 15, 2021

  1. 1. SINDROMES NEFRITICOS  FERMIN CAMONES, KATY
  2. 2. DEFINICION conjunto de signos y síntomas generados por la inflamación glomerular con colapso de la luz capilar LESION GLOMERULAR INFLAMACION AGUDA DEL GLOMERULO FG HEMATURIA PROTEINURIA OLIGOANURIA AZOEMIA RETENCION DE H2O Y NA+ EDEMA HTA ETIOLOGIA
  3. 3. GLOMERULONEFRITIS POSESTREPTOCÓCICA Esta enfermedad es el prototipo de la glomerulonefritis proliferativa endocapilar aguda. La glomerulonefritis posestreptocócica aguda afecta a niños de dos a 14 años, pero en países en desarrollo es más común en ancianos Ataca con mayor frecuencia a varones y su frecuencia entre los familiares o personas que conviven con el paciente alcanza 40%. Es una enfermedad renal con compromiso glomerular secundario a una infección bacteriana por estreptococo beta hemolítico del grupo A y que se caracteriza por hematuria, hipertensión arterial , proteinuria , edema y oliguria.  Se presenta: 1-4 semanas después de infección estreptocócica.  > incidencia de 6 – 10 años  Estreptococo B-hemolíticos del Grupo A (Pyogenes).  >90% de los casos se identifican los Tipos: 12, 4 y 1  Proteina M de pared celular  Exotoxina pirogena estreptocócica B (SPEB)  + directamente al complemento  Localizado en jorobas.
  4. 4. FISIOPATOLOGÍA DE LA GLOMERULONEFRITIS POSESTREPTOCÓCICA
  5. 5. EVOLUCION CLINICA NIÑOS  Inicio brusco de malestar, fiebre, nauseas, oliguria, y hematuria.  1 o 2 semanas después de presentar catarro.  Cilindros hemáticos en orina, proteinuria leve (<1gr/dia) edema periorbitario e hipertension leve-moderada. ADULTOS  Inicio brusco de hipertension, edema y elevación de BUN  95 % NIÑOS se recuperan totalmente  1 % GNRP  4 % sufren lenta progresión a glomerulonefritis crónica  60 % de los adultos se recuperan totalmente.
  6. 6. ANALISIS DE LABORATORIO  TITULOS ANTICUERPOS ANTI-ESTREPTOCOCOS ASLO: antiestreptolisina O AHT: antihialurinadasa Anti-ADNasa  DISMINUCION DE CONCENTRACION DE C3 SERICO Y COMPONETES DE COMPLEMENTO POR CONSUMO  Proliferacion exudativa  Hipercelularidad; numerosos Polimorfonucleares y proliferación endocapilar.  Depositos mesangiales y subepiteliales dispersos y grandes en forma de “jorobas”
  7. 7. DIAGNOSTICO
  8. 8.  Dieta normoproteica, hiposódica.  Furosemida: 40 mg /12h.  Manejo anti-hipertensivo a dosis ajustadas. – se utilizaran preferentemente vasodilatadores ( hidralazina o nifedipino) evitando el uso de IECA por su efecto hiperkalemiante.  Corticoides e inmunosupresores se reserva para las formas rápidamente progresiva con tendencia a cronicidad. Control de complicaciones:  Insuficiencia Cardiorespiratotia: 70 % de px.  Encefalopatía hipertensiva: 10% de casos.  Insuficiencia Renal Aguda Severa: 2% de los casos.  Proteinuria Nefrótica: 14 % de los casos TRATAMIENTO Hospitalizar + dieta hiposodica + restricción gidrica + restricción de proteínas ( 0.6 mg/kg/dia) + evaluación diaria de peso, diuresis, signos vitales y edema.
  9. 9. NEFRITIS LÚPICA  Complicación grave y frecuente de lupus eritematoso generalizado.  Es consecuencia del depósito de complejos inmunitarios circulantes que activan la cascada de complemento  Signo clínico más frecuente: proteinuria  Los anticuerpos contra DNA de doble cadena que fijan complemento indican nefropatía.  En NL aguda es frecuente observar hipocomplementemia. manifestaciones clínicas orientan hacia el tipo de afectación glomerular posible
  10. 10. Biopsia renal
  11. 11. GLOMERULONEFRITIS POR ANTICUERPOS ANTIMEMBRANA BASAL DEL GLOMÉRULO Síndrome de Goodpasture (SGP) afecta al dominio no-colagenoso de la cadena alfa 3 del colágeno tipo IV de los capilares glomerulares y/o alveolares Los pacientes que generan autoanticuerpos dirigidos contra los antígenos de la membrana basal glomerular Padecen anticuerpos antimebrana basal del glomérulo Afecta a 2 grupos de edad: ● Varones jóvenes ● Varones y mujeres de 60 - 70 años ● Hemoptisis ● Descenso de Hb ● fiebre ● disnea ● hematuria Biopsia renal Necrosis focal o segmentaria Culmina en formación semilunar en el espacio de Bowman
  12. 12. NEFROPATÍA POR Ig A CARACTERIZA: ❏ Hematuria vinculada al depósito de IgA ❏ La nefropatía por IgA es una de las formas más comunes de glomerulonefritis a nivel mundial. ❏ Afecta a más los hombres; Su máxima frecuencia se da entre 20 y 39 años ❏ Nefropatía está regulada por complejos inmunitarios por los depósitos mesangiales difusos de IgA que suelen acompañarse hipercelularidad mesangial. SINTOMAS ❏ Episodios recurrentes de hematuria macroscópica durante infecciones vías respiratorias altas ❏ Proteinuria asintomática en el paciente Nefropatía IgA enfermedad benigna 5 y 30 % remisión completa, otros padecen hematuria pero conservando su función renal. Nefropatía progresiva avance es lento y se observa función renal solo en 25 a 30 % -> 20 -25 años.
  13. 13. NEFROPATÍA POR Ig A DIAGNÓSTICO ❏ Nitrógeno ureico en la sangre (BUN) para medir la actividad renal ❏ Creatinina en la sangre para medir la actividad renal ❏ Biopsia del riñón para confirmar el diagnóstico ❏ Análisis de orina ❏ Inmunoelectroforesis en orina TRATAMIENTO ❏ El objetivo del tratamiento es aliviar los síntomas y prevenir o retrasar la insuficiencia renal crónica. ❏ Inhibidores de la enzima convertidora de angiotensina (IECA) y los bloqueadores de los receptores de angiotensina (BRA) para controlar la presión arterial alta y la hinchazón (edema).
  14. 14. GLOMERULONEFRITIS MEMBRANOPROLIFERATIVA Llamada Glomerulonefritis Mesangiocapilar regulada por mecanismos inmunitarios, que caracterizan el engrosamiento de la membrana basal glomerular cambios mesangioproliferativos. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS ❏ La mayoría de los pacientes con glomerulonefritis membranoproliferativa idiopática son niños o adultos jóvenes que se presentan con proteinuria o síndrome nefrótico MPGN tipo I : acompaña hepatitis C enfermedades autoinmunitarias como el lupus, crioglobulinemia MPGN tipo II-III son idiopáticas mediada por IGs inducida vía clásica del complemento. DIAGNÓSTICO ❏ Biopsia renal
  15. 15. GLOMERULONEFRITIS MEMBRANOPROLIFERATIVA BIOPSIA RENAL TRATAMIENTO ❏ Los intentos para tratar la glomerulonefritis membranoproliferativa idiopática: ❏ corticoides, otros fármacos inmunodepresores, anticoagulantes y agentes antiplaquetarios. ❏ Ningún tratamiento ha demostrado ser eficaz en ensayos clínicos aleatorizados en adultos, pero los corticoides han tenido cierto éxito en niños. Glomerulonefritis membranoproliferativa con lobulación del ovillo glomerular y desdoblamiento de la membrana basal glomerular vistos mediante tinción con plata. (GOLDMAN & CECIL)
  16. 16. GRACIAS

