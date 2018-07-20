Synnopsis :

Coal Production and Processing Technology provides uniquely comprehensive coverage of the latest coal technologies used in everything from mining to greenhouse gas mitigation. Featuring contributions from experts in industry and academia, this book: * Discusses coal geology, characterization, beneficiation, combustion, coking, gasification, and liquefaction * Explores coalbed methane drilling, excavatability, surface production, strata control, and longwall production * Tackles financial, safety, and environmental issues, including coal company valuations, mine emergency preparedness, and carbon management Capturing state-of-the-art knowledge from different facets of the coal chain, Coal Production and Processing Technology offers a holistic view of today s coal industry as well as a look at future trends.



