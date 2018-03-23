Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AudioBook�Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen�Free�Download AudioBook�Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen�Free�Downloa...
Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen What�if�there�was�a�way�to�break�through�the�five�major�mental�blocks�that�can�stop�...
Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen
Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AudioBook Building a Great Future for Your Teen Free Download

10 views

Published on

AudioBook Building a Great Future for Your Teen Free Download Audiobook Free
AudioBook Building a Great Future for Your Teen Free Download Audiobook Download

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AudioBook Building a Great Future for Your Teen Free Download

  1. 1. AudioBook�Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen�Free�Download AudioBook�Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen�Free�Download LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen What�if�there�was�a�way�to�break�through�the�five�major�mental�blocks�that�can�stop�teenage�success?��Would�it�be helpful�to�know�how�to�help�your�teen�begin�eliminating�negative�thinking�patterns?��Do�you�ever�see�them�getting overwhelmed?��Would�you�like�to�know�successful�methods�for�motivating�your�teen? '�Understand�the�five�major�mental�blocks�that�get�in�your�teens�way. '�Understand�how�to�apply�the�Mayo�Clinic�research�for�diminishing�stress�and�negativity,�while�boosting�a�positive attitude. '�Learn�the�four�types�of�mental�filters�that�are�barriers�to�achievement. '�Know�how�to�improve�communication�with�your�teenager. '�Learn�how�to�help�them�overcome�the�main�reason�for�over�80�percent�of�school�and�sports�failures. In�this�program�you'll�learn�all�this�and�much�more!��Dr.�Larry�Iverson�will�give�you�proven�strategies�for�helping�your teenager�build�a�great�attitude�and�personal�success.
  3. 3. Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen
  4. 4. Building�a�Great�Future�for�Your�Teen

×