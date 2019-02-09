Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Pearl in the Sand | Romance
the best romance books : Pearl in the Sand |
Romance
the best romance books : Pearl in the Sand |
Romance
Striking beauty... comes at a price. Rahab paid it when at the age of fifteen she was sold into prostitution by the one
man she loved and trusted—her father. With her keen mind and careful planning she turned heartache into success,
achieving independence while still young. And she vowed never again to trust a man. Any man. God had other plans.
Into the emotional turmoil of her world walked Salmone, a prominent leader of Judah, held in high esteem by all Israel.
A man of faith, honor, and pride. An enemy. What is a woman with a wrecked past to do when she wants to be loved,
yet no longer believes it possible? The walls of Jericho are only the beginning. The real battle for Rahab will be one of
the heart.
the best romance books : Pearl in the Sand |
Romance
Written By: Tessa Afshar.
Narrated By: Laural Merlington
Publisher: Oasis Audio
Date: February 2011
Duration: 10 hours 41 minutes
the best romance books : Pearl in the Sand |
Romance
