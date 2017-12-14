Read Read Golf It s A Funny Old Game: The Funniest Quotes About Golf (M Prefontaine ) Ebook Free PDF Free

Donwload Here http://new.bestebooks.info/?book=1543284973

A book for Golf Nuts everywhere. For us rabbits the game of golf is a constant battle between fantasy and reality. The great hopes and ambitions that accompany us on the first tee quickly evaporate by a combination of mother nature, gravity and the cruelest of luck. One of the charms of the Great Game is that we are constantly chasing what is, in theory, attainable but in reality highly elusive. It is a perpetual series of occasions for hope. David Feherty summed it up when he said; "Golf can best be defined as an endless series of tragedies obscured by the occasional miracle." It is astonishing how long the occasional miracle can remain in the memory to the total eclipse of all else. Golf is a game whose hook is baited with hope. This book is a compendium of quotes from players who have been similarly troubled by the journey from great hopes to cruel reality. I hope you enjoy their reflections. A perfect golfing gift for men or women Tags: sports quotes, sports quotations, sports book, golf funny gifts, golf humour, golf accessory, golf quotes, golf book 2017

