AMF Written Coursework Assignment
Question 1: The three FTSE100 companies from London Stock Exchange examined in this question are Apple Inc., Samsung and N...
To measure the cash conversion cycle, three ratios, which are Days’ sales in inventory (DSI), Days’ sales outstanding (DSO...
b) The share prices history of three companies, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Renault SA for the period from the beginning...
712. a amf written coursework assignment

Published on

amf written coursework assignment

712. a amf written coursework assignment

  AMF Written Coursework Assignment
  2. 2. Question 1: The three FTSE100 companies from London Stock Exchange examined in this question are Apple Inc., Samsung and Nokia, which operate in technology industry. a) According to Moles, Parrino and Kidwell (2011), gross working capital includes “the funds invested in company’s cash and marketable security accounts, accounts receivable, inventories and other current assets”. Net working capital, on the other hand, is the difference between current assets and current liabilities. This term is often used to measure the liquidity of a company, since it is the portion of short-term assets left after the firm paid off all the short-term liabilities. Thus, it is more beneficial for firms to hold high amount of current assets, which will generate high amount of net working capital and raise the liquidity for them. However, holding high amount of working capital also means that firms have to bear higher costs. So, firms have to design trade-off policy for their working capital accounts to balance the costs and benefits of holding working capital (Moles, Parrino and Kidwell, 2011). b) For every organizations, before choosing which current asset investment strategy should be used to best utilize their resources and generate high profits, firms should pay attention to the advantages and disadvantages of Flexible and Restrictive current asset investment strategy. According, regarding Flexible current asset investment strategy, it is known to be a low risk but low return option. When firms hold high amount of current assets, they can readily deal with and minimize the risks of unexpected events that occur to them, such as fluctuation in business condition or adverse moves of competitors. To sum up, Apple, Samsung and Nokia all use Restrctive current asset investment strategy. This strategy is suitable for the characteristics of technology industry, which require high amount of cash for research and development activities. Although some disadvantages of this strategy are still existed, all the companies ensure that this level of current assets and working capital is enough for them to carry out their strategies and operational activities. c) According to Moles, Parrino and Kidwell (2011), working capital efficiency is the term used for accessing how efficiently the working capital is used.
  3. 3. To measure the cash conversion cycle, three ratios, which are Days’ sales in inventory (DSI), Days’ sales outstanding (DSO) and Days’ payable outstanding (DPO): Cash Conversion Cycle = DSI + DSO – DPO DSI = = DSO = DPO = d) Based on the literatures and explanations in previous sections, Apple has the best net working capital management. It uses suitable Restrictive current asset investment strategy like two other firms, Samsung and Nokia. Question 2 The figures of non-current assets, current assets, non-current liabilities, and liabilities of Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Renault SA, for the period of five years are shown on following table. a) Non-current assets, current assets, non-current liabilities and liabilities are all accounts that are often seen in balance sheets of any companies. Current assets are assets that are held for short-term sales, trading or consumption in the normal course of a business’s operating cycle of within a year. Current assets often include cash and cash equivalent, marketable securities, short- term investments, inventories, and trade or account receivables. Non-current assets, or fixed assets, on the other hand, are long-term assets held for operations of business and do not meet the criteria of current assets. Often, non-current assets include property, land, equipment or intangible assets, etc… (Atrill and McLaney, 2011).
  4. 4. b) The share prices history of three companies, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and Renault SA for the period from the beginning of 2010 to the end of 2014 are presented in charts below. However, the re-increase in share prices of these three companies shows that the expectations from shareholders regarding the future development of firms are also increase. c) The news and articles in Yahoo! Finance can directly signal the current situations of firms. Regarding Volkswagen AG, almost the news on this sites are about the company’s recent scandal of cheating of the nitrogen oxide emission tests. Accordingly, the company has been claimed of installing software into diesel cars that changed engine settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put through tests. The scandal has been adversely affected the suppliers of vehicle parts, the expectations of stakeholders regarding the future of firms, credit rating, as well as the sales and operation of Volkswagen AG, which is the reason for the sharp decrease of share prices of the firm, etc… Even the former CEO of Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn, who is now the Chairman of Audi, resigned as the scandal started. It is expected that the company will recover from the scandal, but not in the near future. d) Based on all the information exploited in previous sections, it should invest in Daimler GA’s shares. The reason for this investment partly lies on the stable growth of their current assets, non-current assets, non-current liabilities and liabilities. This growth signals that the firms have investments that can make them gain more success in the future. References 1. Moles, P., Parrino, R. and Kidwell, D. (2011) Corporate Finance. West Sussex: John Wiley & Sons.

