711. a relationship between wages and fdi flow in china

relationship between wages and fdi flow in china

711. a relationship between wages and fdi flow in china

  1. 1. 2 Relationship between Wages and FDI Flow in China This document is provided by: VU Thuy Dung (Ms.) Manager Center for Online Writing Resources Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/vu.thuydung.5076 Skype : assignmentsource Email : assignmentsource@gmail.com Blogger : http://assignmentsource.blogspot.com/
  2. 2. 3 Relationship between Wages and FDI Flow in China Some previous evidences have shown that foreign direct investment (FDI) put an upward pressure on wages as foreign firms paid higher wages (Zhao, 2001; Hale, & Long, 2011). However, some argued that higher wages had a negative impact on FDI flow since foreign investors started shifting their investment to other lower cost countries (Dw, 2015). In their paper, Zhang, Yang, and Wang (2011) showed that China already reached the Lewis turning point in 2003, where the era of seemingly endless labor supply has already gone, forecasting a future labor shortage. China’s one-child policy, in addition, brings the challenge of a rapid aging population, making the nationwide labor shortage become even more urgent. By 2020, China is forecasted to have about 200 million people at the age of 60 and above (Loyalka, 2012). Labor shortage gives workers greater bargaining power, leading to a rise in wages, or higher labor costs. . This research project will, therefore, answer the question whether there is a relationship between wages and FDI flow in China. Time series data of average annual wage and FDI flow in China from year 1998 until 2013 will be collected in order to answer this question. Data Tables From the source of National Bureau of Statistics of China, data related to average wage and annual FDI are extracted as follows: Diagrams and Calculations Commentary and Analysis Data collection process and issues
  3. 3. 4 Conclusion Based on the collected data, it seems that the end of cheap outsourcing manufacturing jobs in China has arrived. China today is on its way to become a developed country, focusing more on service sector and gradually shifting its GDP’s dependence away from manufacturing industries. This research project has answers the question regarding whether there is a relationship between average annual wage and FDI flow. There is a positive correlation between the change in average annual wage and FDI flow. However, the data collected are not sufficient to examine the negative impact an increase in average annual wage has on the FDI flow. Therefore, further studies in this area are needed. Other indicators should also be considered, for instance, lagging indicator. Besides, the positive correlation between the two determinants does not prove any causal relationship between the two determinants. As a result, a more complete model should be developed and studied in order to establish a causal relationship between the average annual wage and FDI flow. References Dw. (2015). Foreign investments into China slowing down | Business | DW.COM | 21.07.2015. [online] DW.COM. Available at: http://www.dw.com/en/foreign-investments-into-china- slowing-down/a-18596994 [Accessed 10 Nov. 2015]. Hale, G. and Long, C. (2011). Did Foreign Direct Investment Put an Upward Pressure on Wages in China?. IMF Economic Review, 59(3), pp.404-430. Loyalka, M. (2012). Chinese Labor, Cheap No More. Nytimes.com. Retrieved 10 November 2015, from http://www.nytimes.com/2012/02/18/opinion/chinese-labor-cheap-no- more.html

