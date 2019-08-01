Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Super Mind Audiobook Full Length Audio Books Free Super Mind LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Super Mind The noted research psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling author explores how Transcendental Meditation pe...
Super Mind
Super Mind
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Full Length Audio Books Free Super Mind

2 views

Published on

Full Length Audio Books Free Super Mind

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Full Length Audio Books Free Super Mind

  1. 1. Super Mind Audiobook Full Length Audio Books Free Super Mind LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Super Mind The noted research psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling author explores how Transcendental Meditation permanently alters your daily consciousness, resulting in greater productivity, emotional resilience, and aptitude for success. Most of us believe that we live in only three states of consciousness: wakefulness, sleep, and dreaming. But there is so much more. “Super Mind is a wonderfully practical exploration of the benefits of Transcendental Meditation that reveals how the technique is not a belief or faith but a simple tool that, in my experience, can improve your life in ways you never thought possible.”—Hugh Jackman “Combines a historian’s detachment and precision with the personal feeling of a man who was there.”—New York Times Book Review In Super Mind, clinical psychiatrist and bestselling author Norman E. Rosenthal, MD, shows how the incredibly simple daily practice of Transcendental Meditation (TM) can permanently alter your state of mind during the routine hours of waking life—placing you into a super­mind state of “cosmic consciousness” where you consistently perform at peak aptitude. In his most ambitious book yet, Rosenthal shows how TM is more than a tool for destressing or for general wellness. It is a gateway to functioning physically, emotionally, and intellectually at levels we never knew we could attain. Written in Rosenthal’s trademark style of restraint and intellectual carefulness, Super Mind explores how we can aspire to so much more than we ever thought possible.
  3. 3. Super Mind
  4. 4. Super Mind

×