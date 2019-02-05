Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
I Adored a Lord | Romance
I Adored a Lord | Romance
Romance
new release audio books : I Adored a Lord |
Romance
Three very different sisters beguile society with their beauty and charm, but only one of them must fulfill a prophecy:
marry a prince. Who is the mystery Prince Charming, and which sister will be his bride?
All that clever, passionate Ravenna Caulfield wants is to stay far away from high society's mean girls.
All that handsome, heroic Lord Vitor Courtenay wants is to dash from dangerous adventure to adventure.
Now, snowbound in a castle with a bevy of the ton's scheming maidens all competing for a prince's hand in marriage,
Ravenna's worst nightmare has come true.
Now, playing babysitter to his spoiled prince of a half-brother and potential brides, Vitor is champing at the bit to be
gone.
When a stolen kiss in a stable leads to a corpse in a suit of armor, a canine kidnapping, and any number of
scandalous liaisons, Ravenna and Vitor find themselves wrapped in a mystery they're perfectly paired to solve. But as
for the mysteries of love and sex, Vitor's not about to let Ravenna escape until he's gotten what he desires . . .
Contains mature themes.
new release audio books : I Adored a Lord |
Romance
Written By: Katharine Ashe.
Narrated By: Rachael Beresford
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 11 hours 59 minutes
new release audio books : I Adored a Lord |
Romance
