-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
This book by best-selling author Thomas Armstrong offers classroom strategies for ensuring the academic success of students in five special-needs categories: learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism, intellectual disabilities, and emotional and behavioral disorders.
Author : Thomas Armstrong Ph.D.
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Thomas Armstrong Ph.D. ( 9✮ )
Link Download : https://rongatoslolurr.blogspot.dk/?book=1416614834
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment