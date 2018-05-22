-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This books ( Advanced Data Structures [NEWS] ) Made by Peter Brass
About Books
Advanced Data Structures presents a comprehensive look at the implementation and analysis of data structures as a specialized topic in applied algorithms. This graduate-level textbook examines efficient ways to realize query operations and the history of various structures as they are related to basic concepts of data storage.
To Download Please Click https://nakamurabook.blogspot.co.id/?book=0521880378
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment