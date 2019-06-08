-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The Curated Closet Workbook: Discover Your Personal Style and Build Your Dream Wardrobe by Anuschka Rees
Book details
Title: The Curated Closet Workbook: Discover Your Personal Style and Build Your Dream Wardrobe
Author: Anuschka Rees
Pages: 160
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780525575047
Publisher: Potter/Ten Speed/Harmony/Rodale
Description
The Curated Closet Workbook: Discover Your Personal Style and Build Your Dream Wardrobe by Anuschka Rees A stylish and hardworking companion to The Curated Closet that guides you through discovering your personal style and building the perfect wardrobe to meet all your sartorial needs.
Style guru and author of The Curated Closet Anuschka Rees has helped thousands of women identify their ideal personal style and create the perfect wardrobes to fit their lifestyles with her highly strategic—and totally effective—curated closet system. In The Curated Closet Workbook, she walks you through this system with a series of prompts and tips that make defining your style and curating your wardrobe easier than ever. This useful workbook will empower you to identify favored color palettes, silhouettes, key pieces, and outfit formulas that will make getting dressed a joy and a breeze. Never again will you have a closet full of clothes and nothing to wear!
Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
The Curated Closet Workbook: Discover Your Personal Style and Build Your Dream Wardrobe Anuschka Rees ebook
The Curated Closet Workbook: Discover Your Personal Style and Build Your Dream Wardrobe by Anuschka Rees A stylish and hardworking companion to The Curated Closet that guides you through discovering your personal style and building the perfect wardrobe to meet all your sartorial needs.
Style guru and author of The Curated Closet Anuschka Rees has helped thousands of women identify their ideal personal style and create the perfect wardrobes to fit their lifestyles with her highly strategic—and totally effective—curated closet system. In The Curated Closet Workbook, she walks you through this system with a series of prompts and tips that make defining your style and curating your wardrobe easier than ever. This useful workbook will empower you to identify favored color palettes, silhouettes, key pieces, and outfit formulas that will make gett
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment