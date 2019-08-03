Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Audiobooks The Scarlet Letter best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter for road trip | best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter f...
The Scarlet Letter Introduction by Kathryn Harrison Commentary by Nathaniel Hawthorne, W. D. Howells, and Carl Van Doren A...
The Scarlet Letter
The Scarlet Letter
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks The Scarlet Letter

2 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks The Scarlet Letter

best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter for road trip \ best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter for couples road trip

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks The Scarlet Letter

  1. 1. Best Audiobooks The Scarlet Letter best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter for road trip | best audiobooks The Scarlet Letter for couples road trip LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Scarlet Letter Introduction by Kathryn Harrison Commentary by Nathaniel Hawthorne, W. D. Howells, and Carl Van Doren A stark tale of adultery, guilt, and social repression in Puritan New England, The Scarlet Letter is a foundational work of American literature. Nathaniel Hawthorne’s exploration of the dichotomy between the public and private self, internal passion and external convention, gives us the unforgettable Hester Prynne, who discovers strength in the face of ostracism and emerges as a heroine ahead of her time. As Kathryn Harrison points out in her Introduction, Hester is “the herald of the modern heroine.” Includes a Modern Library Reading Group Guide
  3. 3. The Scarlet Letter
  4. 4. The Scarlet Letter

×