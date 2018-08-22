Synnopsis :

Combining their latest research based on 500,000 people with a speedy reference format, authors Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves offer readers a range of helpful tools for effectively managing behaviour and achieving lasting changes in one s personal and professional relationships. Focusing on the importance of the other kind of smart , the authors illuminate four unique skills: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management. By taking the Emotional Intelligence Appraisal, readers discover and understand their current emotional intelligence. The authors then present proven strategies to help readers quickly improve and increase their skills. "The Emotional Intelligence Quickbook" delivers hands-on, concrete methods for achieving personal satisfaction and professional excellence.



Author : Dr. Travis Bradberry

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Dr. Travis Bradberry ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://lkmnsorgedhang.blogspot.com/?book=0743273265

