erotic catfight stories : Garrett | Erotica

Carolina Cold Fury star Garrett Samuelson never wants to miss out on a single minute of fun. Whether he's playing
hockey, hanging out with friends, or walking the red carpet with a new date on his arm, he lives every day to the fullest.
When he meets Olivia Case, he sees someone who's exactly his type-confident, sexy, and smart. But the more he
pursues her, the more Garrett shares a side of himself that other women don't normally get to see.
Olivia has been keeping a secret. She's undergoing treatment for some serious medical issues, and she doesn't have
time for a relationship with no guarantees-especially one with a hot-as-sin womanizer who won't take no for an
answer. But as she gets to know the real Garrett, Olivia can't help falling for him . . . hard. To reveal the truth would
mean risking everything-but you can't score without taking the tough shots.
Written By: Sawyer Bennett.
Narrated By: Cris Dukehart, Graham Halstead
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: May 2015
Duration: 9 hours 13 minutes
