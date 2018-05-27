=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: Download PDF Bandit Algorithms for Website Optimization Online



Author: John Myles White



publisher: John Myles White



Book thickness: 170 p



Year of publication: 2007



Best Sellers Rank : #4



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Bandit Algorithms for Website Optimization This book shows you how to run experiments on your website using A/B testing - and then takes you a huge step further by introducing you to bandit algorithms for website optimization. Full description download now : https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=1449341330

