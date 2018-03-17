Download PDF Euthanasia of the Companion Animal: The Impact on Pet Owners, Veterinarians, and Society | PDF File PDF Online

Although a well-established and accepted practice in veterinary medicine, euthanasia of very old and incurably sick animals, especially pets, still raises many troubling moral and ethical questions. What s more, the emotional response to this elective form of death is often far-reaching and profound for those involved in the decision and its implementation. Under what circumstances, then, is euthanasia the best choice, and how should it be performed? How can veterinarians, helping professionals and pet owners cope with the stress of this difficult decision and its aftermath. These issues are explored from a variety of perspectives in this unique collection of essays by 37 contributors, including veterinarians, social workers, psychologists and animal/pet owners.

