Synnopsis :

Written in the popular question-and-answerformat of The Secrets Series®, this handy resource provides an in-depth overview of the latest diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to small animal ophthalmology. Coverage includes such important areas as the Cornea, Glaucoma, Cataracts, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Oculoplasties, Uveal Disease, the Retina, and Ocular Tumors.Includes helpful answers, tips, and secrets of contributing authors; all working in the field of veterinary ophthalmology An increasingly important topic due to the emergence of effective therapies Riis and the contributors are a virtual "who s who" in veterinary ophthalmology



Author : Ronald C. Riis DVM MS DACVO

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Ronald C. Riis DVM MS DACVO ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.com/?book=1560534079

