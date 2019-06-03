[PDF] Monteperdido download

Monteperdido by Agustin Martinez

















Title: Monteperdido

Author: Agustin Martinez

Pages: 368

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9788401015564

Publisher: PRH Grupo Editorial









Description



Monteperdido by Agustin Martinez Y tú,¿seguro que quieres conocer toda la verdad sobre lo que sucedió en Monteperdido? Un thriller psicológico absorbente, emotivo, de ritmo cinematográfico y plagado de sorpresas Monteperdido. Ana y Lucía, dos amigas de once años, vecinas de un pueblo de los Pirineos, salen del colegio y se dirigen a sus casas. Nunca llegan a su destino. Nadie vuelve a verlas. Cinco años después. Entre los restos de un coche accidentado en un desfiladero cercano, aparecen el cadáver de un hombre y una adolescente malherida y desorientada. Resulta ser Ana, una de las niñas desaparecidas tiempo atrás. Mientras todo el pueblo intenta asimilar el giro de los acontecimientos, el caso se reabre.¿Quién es el hombre muerto?¿Quién estuvo tras el secuestro de las niñas?¿Seguirá Lucía con vida?

Las respuestas a estas preguntas esconden actos terribles que muchos habitantes de Monteperdido lucharán hasta el final por mantener en secreto.

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION "Are you sure you want to know the truth about what happened on Monte Perdido? An absorbing, emotional psychological thriller set with cinematographic pace and riddled with surprises. Monte Perdido, Spain. Ana and Lucía, two eleven-year-old neighbors from a town in the Pyrenees, leave school and begin walking home. They never arrive and are never seen again. Five years later, in the wreckage of a car crash in a nearby mountain pass, a man's body and a bady wounded, disoriented teenager are found. She turns out to be Ana, one of the girls who went missing years ago. While the whole town tries to absorb the turn of events, the case is reopened. Who is the dead man? Who was behind the girls' kidnapping? Might Lucía still be alive? The answers to these questions hide terrible acts that many inhabitants of Monte Perdido will fight to the bitter end to keep secret."













Overview

