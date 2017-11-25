Download Read You Can Always Get What You Want | PDF books PDF Free

In this book, Tim Gillette, the Rocker Life Coach, helps you focus on what really matters in your life. "You Can Always Get What You Want" is designed to exercise your mind and to walk through the process of working out what you want, then to go out get it. Life is too short to be drifting along. It s time to discover what your life is all about and to learn to make the improvements needed to make your dreams reality -" to get what you want. " Drawing from life experiences that include everything from growing and selling his businesses to having to start over in a new state, Tim Gillette s approach is one of developing personal strength and inner wisdom through goal-setting and systematic, step-by-step processes to become a star at whatever you do. Individual chapters include Goal Setting, How to Take Action, Overcoming Problems, Setbacks and Difficulties, Motivation and Change. The exercises outlined in each chapter will help you to discover your life map as well as to focus on your direction, purpose and drive. Foreword by Craig Duswalt, creator of the RockStar System for Success. AUTHOR BIO: Tim Gillette, the Rocker Life Coach, has more than 30 years of experience as a business entrepreneur. Tim began at the young age of 12 delivering newspapers and has worked for large corporations such as Starbucks, Marriott, New York Times, and Penske. He has also worked with smaller companies to help turn them around with his entrepreneurial way of thinking and using his philosophy to recreate and stand out in their field. After years of growing businesses from the ground up, Gillette now works personally with clients to help them find the inner strength and perseverance to reach their own business and life goals. He writes a daily blog and speaks to audiences all across the country using his unique perspective of a RockStar motorcyclist. Tim hosts workshops and boot camps to show people how to live the RockStar Dream.

