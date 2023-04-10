Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advanced Database Systems Ch 1 - Review.pdf

Apr. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Advanced Database Systems Ch 1 - Review.pdf

  1. 1. CHAPTER 1 REVIEW OF ESSENTIAL DATABASE CONCEPTS ADVANCED DATABASE SYSTEMS Assist. Prof. Dr. Volkan TUNALI
  2. 2. Topics  Database Management System (DBMS)  Evolution of Major Data Models  Relational Data Model  Tables  Keys  Relationships  Indexes  Normalization  SQL – Structured Query Language  Data Definition Commands  Data Manipulation & Retrieval Commands  Joins  Relational Set Operators  Subqueries 2 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  3. 3. Database Management System (DBMS) 3 A database management system (DBMS) is a collection of programs that manages the database structure and controls access to the data stored in the database. Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  4. 4. Evolution of Data Models 4 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  5. 5. Relational Data Model – Relation 5 1 A table is perceived as a two-dimensional structure composed of rows and columns. 2 Each table row (tuple) represents a single entity occurrence within the entity set. 3 Each table column represents an attribute, and each column has a distinct name. 4 Each row/column intersection represents a single data value. 5 All values in a column must conform to the same data format. 6 Each column has a specific range of values known as the attribute domain. 7 The order of the rows and columns is immaterial to the DBMS. 8 Each table must have an attribute or a combination of attributes that uniquely identifies each row. Properties of a Relation Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  6. 6. Relational Data Model – Keys 6 Superkey An attribute (or combination of attributes) that uniquely identifies each row in a table. Candidate key A minimal (irreducible) superkey. A superkey that does not contain a subset of attributes that is itself a superkey. Primary key A candidate key selected to uniquely identify all other attribute values in any given row. Cannot contain null entries. Secondary key An attribute (or combination of attributes) used strictly for data retrieval purposes. Foreign key An attribute (or combination of attributes) in one table whose values must either match the primary key in another table or be null. Relational Database Keys Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  7. 7. Relational Data Model – Relationships  1:* Relationship (one-to-many)  Relational modelling ideal.  1:1 Relationship (one-to-one)  Should be rare in any relational database design.  *:* Relationship (many-to-many)  Cannot be implemented in the relational model.  *:* relationships can be changed into two 1:* relationships. 7 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  8. 8. 1:* Relationship 8 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  9. 9. 1:1 Relationship 9 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  10. 10. *:* Relationship 10 The wrong implementation of the *:* relationship between STUDENT and CLASS Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  11. 11. *:* Relationship 11 Converting the *:* relationship into two 1:* relationships Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  12. 12. Relational Data Model – Indexes 12 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  13. 13. Normalization  Why normalization?  Minimize data redundancy.  Reduce likelihood of data anomalies.  Normal Forms  1NF  2NF  3NF  Denormalization  For performance purposes (avoiding joins). 13 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  14. 14. Normalization – Example 14 Expected report format Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  15. 15. Normalization – Example 15 Data in 1NF Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  16. 16. Normalization – Example 16 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  17. 17. SQL – Structured Query Language  Data Definition Language (DDL)  Creating database objects.  Data Manipulation Language (DML)  Inserting/updating/deleting/retrieving data. 17 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  18. 18. SQL Data Definition Commands/Options 18 CREATE SCHEMA AUTHORIZATION Creates a database schema CREATE TABLE Creates a new table in the user's database schema NOT NULL Ensures that a column will not have null values UNIQUE Ensures that a column will not have duplicate values PRIMARY KEY Defines a primary key for a table FOREIGN KEY Defines a foreign key for a table DEFAULT Defines a default value for a column (when no value is given) CHECK Validates data in an attribute CREATE INDEX Creates an index for a table CREATE VIEW Creates a dynamic subset of rows/columns from one or more tables ALTER TABLE Modifies a tables definition (adds, modifies, or deletes attributes or constraints) DROP TABLE Permanently deletes a table (and its data) DROP INDEX Permanently deletes an index DROP VIEW Permanently deletes a view Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  19. 19. SQL Data Manipulation Commands/Opt. 19 INSERT Inserts row(s) into a table SELECT Selects attributes from rows in one or more tables or views WHERE Restricts the selection of rows based on a conditional expression GROUP BY Groups the selected rows based on one or more attributes HAVING Restricts the selection of grouped rows based on a condition ORDER BY Orders the selected rows based on one or more attributes UPDATE Modifies an attribute’s values in one or more table’s rows DELETE Deletes one or more rows from a table COMMIT Permanently saves data changes ROLLBACK Restores data to their original values Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  20. 20. Joins  Inner Join  Outer Join  Left Outer Join  Right Outer Join  Full Outer Join 20 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  21. 21. Relational Set Operators  UNION  UNION ALL  INTERSECT (IN / EXISTS)  MINUS (NOT IN / NOT EXISTS) 21 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI
  22. 22. Subqueries  WHERE Subqueries  IN Subqueries  HAVING Subqueries  FROM Subqueries  Attribute List Subqueries 22 Advanced Database Systems © Volkan TUNALI

